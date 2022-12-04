Read full article on original website
Jack Phillips
3d ago
Not Murphy, nor any Democratic Politician takes responsibility for these types of problems. They only take credit for things others do.
11
John Miller
1d ago
Governor Phil Murphy couldn’t care less about veterans. Look who he hired to figure out how to make it all not look like his fault, a bunch of rich lawyers.
7
Joe Franco
1d ago
Needs to be held accountable and transparent federal investigation needs to be conducted. Our Veterans deserve better than some political cover up.
6
After holiday surge, N.J. pediatric hospital beds were 70% full with RSV, flu and COVID cases
The continuing spread of severe respiratory illnesses spiked following Thanksgiving, doubling the number of children treated in the hospital emergency rooms from early November and filling 70% of pediatric beds across the state, according to the New Jersey Hospital Association. On Nov. 30 — six days after the holiday —...
N.J. reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,721 cases as positive tests continue to rise
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,721 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Tuesday as the seven-day average for positive tests continues to increase since Thanksgiving. The statewide rate of transmission was 1.61 on Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. The Department of Health did not release the state’s...
Sonic boom? Mysterious ground-shaking noise in N.J. still under investigation.
The mystery surrounding loud booms and rattling windows reported through parts of southern and central New Jersey Monday afternoon is under investigation by military authorities to see if aviation training is the culprit. The Naval Air Station Patuxent River in southern Maryland was scheduled to conduct “noise generating” aircraft carrier...
The one thing marijuana bars should be able to serve in New Jersey
Now that we have legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, it was only a matter of time before we would have places to publically consume it. The powers that be are working on plans and rules to make marijuana bars happen in New Jersey. I totally believe marijuana bars will...
N.J. reports 1,179 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate jumps after Thanksgiving.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,179 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide rate of transmission is 1.61 Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
Murphy appoints first transgender cabinet member in N.J. history
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday he will appoint Allison Chris Myers as acting chair of the New Jersey Civil Service Commission, which Murphy’s office said makes her the first transgender member of a governor’s cabinet in state history. Myers, a 21-year veteran of the commission, will replace outgoing...
New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.
Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?
Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?
Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
This Spot Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hole-In-The-Wall-Restaurant
New Jersey is so fortunate to have so many great restaurants, and so many foodies to enjoy them. New Jersey may be the only place where being named a hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a really great thing. We have every type of restaurant in the Garden State. We enjoy everything from...
N.J. lawmakers push to pass concealed carry permit legislation by end of the year, cueing up legal fight
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively invalidated key portions of New Jersey’s restrictive permitting system for the concealed carry of guns, lawmakers in the state Legislature are moving to pass a new version of the law by the end of the year. The measure (A4769), supported by...
Vape giant Juul to pay $438.5M to N.J., other states over allegations it marketed to teens
Embattled electronic cigarette maker Juul has agreed to pay $438.5 million to regulators in 33 states, including $33.6 million to New Jersey, to resolve claims it deceived customers about the dangers and potency of their products and marketed to teens, authorities announced Tuesday. Juul Labs Inc. — which is also...
With high-speed crashes on the rise, N.J. needs to push drivers into the slow lane, advocates say
Carolyn Marsh fights back tears when talking about the “sweet, intelligent young man” she lost when her son went to work one day and never came home. Matthew Anderson, 33, worked as a salesman. But, in his off time the Pemberton resident participated in a Medieval reenactment group and treasured time with family and friends, she said.
Sheriff’s Officers Detail Border Crisis On Recent Assignment
TOMS RIVER – Two Ocean County Sheriff’s Department officers bringing a fugitive back to New Jersey participated in a unique training exercise on their way to Yuma, Arizona. “Knowing that one of the guys we were sending down speaks Spanish, I figured this was a chance to give...
N.J. reports 2,166 COVID cases, 17 deaths. Average case count up 29% from last week.
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,166 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Friday. The number of daily cases increased by almost 30% in the past week. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.88 as of Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
NJ mayor says he won't support proposed warehouse development
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The local mayor says he does not support a proposed warehouse development that has drawn the ire of residents.Neighbors have contested a plan to build four warehouses totaling 2 million square feet on farmland in Mullica Hill, at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.At a packed Harrison Township committee meeting last night, Mayor Louis Manzo said he plans to oppose the warehouse construction. "I'm going to vote no," Harrison Township mayor Louis Manzo said. The comment spurred cheers from the crowd.A lawsuit opposing the warehouse plan has already been filed by a homeowners association.A zoning board meeting on the project last week had to be postponed because the room was over capacity. That meeting will now be held on December 15th at Pleasant Valley School.
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
The Real ID Deadline Changed New Jersey, Be Prepared
I've been dragging my feet on it, when I went to the NJ-MVC over the summer to get my Jersey plates and registration I was one document short of getting a real ID. Between that, and the fact that I don't want to go to the NJ-MVC anymore than I have to, I still haven't gotten my real ID.
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
Plan to end 20 years of court oversight of child welfare system gains momentum after lawmakers initially stalled
A tentative plan to end nearly two decades of court-ordered supervision for New Jersey’s child welfare system in 2023 is finally gaining momentum after stalling for eight months in the state Legislature. On Monday, the state Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee unanimously approved a bill that that would boost...
