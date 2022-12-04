Read full article on original website
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great Wednesday, wintry weather returns Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and a few flurries, lots of sunshine for the region this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low and middle 40s in the metro. Those readings a touch above average for this time of year. Winds are light, quiet weather is expected for the evening. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, so you will want to keep that jacket handy for the evening. Temperatures fall into the 30s by 6pm, and in to the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows settle into the low 20s and upper teens for most of us.
Nice through Wednesday; Eyeballing next storm system
Many will wake up to cloud cover on Tuesday morning, and in some areas, perhaps a few flurries. The flurry activity will reside primarily in north-central and northeast Nebraska on Tuesday morning. We expect most of the cloud cover, and definitely any flurries to the north, to exit by Tuesday...
Omaha Forecasters Track Next Storm System
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service in Valley says the next storm system moving toward the Midlands and the Omaha/Council Bluffs area could produce wintry weather in eastern Nebraska into western Iowa on Thursday. This could bring some freezing rain Thursday morning with a changeover to rain and...
Ninja Warrior in Omaha
Average warmth to start the week but we are track snow chances to end it.
Fisherman falls through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend
DOUGLAS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100% safe. This photo was taken after an incident with a fisherman on Lake Mary over the weekend. Officials...
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
City of Omaha retiming lights on Dodge Street to reduce travel time, improve safety
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, the City of Omaha’s Public Works Department announced changes to the Dodge Street corridor that will help improve efficiency. According to a release from the public works department, the traffic engineering division ‘strategically’ changed the signal timings at 37 intersections along Dodge, Harney, and Farnam streets, between 67th and 33rd streets.
Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads
The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
UPDATE: Roughly $300,000 in damage caused to fourplex in Near South neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says one person was hurt and extensive damage was caused to the second floor of a fourplex after a two-alarm fire Tuesday night. Crews were called to the building just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night near 21st and A Streets. Battalion Chief...
Latest Update from 3 News Now | December 5 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, December 5, 2022.
Bellevue police and fire host Holiday Heroes
A 6 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday, December 8th, 2022. Rain changing to snow by the evening may bring impacts to the evening drive. Proposed bus changes would change the eligibility of student riders. Remembering victims of Omaha mass shooting 15 years later. Updated: 10 hours...
‘Velociplower’ and ‘Snowbi-Wan Kenobi’ visit winners of Nebraska snowplow naming contest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snowplows named Velociplower and Snowbi-Wan Kenobi visited the winners of a naming contest at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says it received nearly 700 submissions for a contest to decide the names of snowplows. There were 16 winners across the state....
Omaha support for tougher drug overdose penalties
A 6 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday, December 8th, 2022. An icy mix may impact the morning drive, changing to rain in the afternoon. Nebraska 1 of 33 states and territories to receive money from JUUL settlement. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nebraska will receive money from...
BBB warning to exercise caution with online pet shopping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - the Better Business Bureau issued a warning Tuesday for consumers to use caution when purchasing pets online especially when they buy them without ever seeing them. The BBB says buying without meeting poses a substantial risk of a scam because, “The internet is loaded with fake...
Omaha mayor: Anticipated MUD rate hike not related to streetcar construction plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-area natural gas and water rates are going up, but the mayor’s office says it’s not because of the streetcar. According to a news release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, officials from the Metropolitan Utility District told Omaha City Council members on Tuesday that the rate hikes were needed “to pay for moving its water and gas lines along the streetcar route during construction.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Omaha man injured in O’Brien County, Iowa crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, IOWA (WOWT) - An Omaha man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened in O’Brien County in Iowa. The driver of a Hyundai Elantra allegedly crossed the center line and hit the rear axles of the...
Dozens of women getting start as first-time business owners in Omaha beauty industry
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanh Luong is a mom of three and a nurse at Methodist Hospital. But this year she decided to take on a new passion. She started her own business called Lux Cosmetic Ink. She uses a beauty technique called micro shading to create semi-permanent makeup for her clients.
Fire leaves Lincoln family without a home for the holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is homeless this holiday season, following a fire at their apartment building last week. The Hatcher family has been staying in a hotel, but their future is very uncertain. Miranda Hatcher and her three children have spent the night in three different hotels...
Omaha City Council members to vote next week on Streetcar funding
A 6 First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday, December 8th, 2022. An icy mix may impact the morning drive, changing to rain in the afternoon. Some Omaha officials support raising penalties for drug dealers. Nebraska 1 of 33 states and territories to receive money from JUUL settlement.
