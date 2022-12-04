ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOWT

David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great Wednesday, wintry weather returns Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and a few flurries, lots of sunshine for the region this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low and middle 40s in the metro. Those readings a touch above average for this time of year. Winds are light, quiet weather is expected for the evening. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, so you will want to keep that jacket handy for the evening. Temperatures fall into the 30s by 6pm, and in to the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows settle into the low 20s and upper teens for most of us.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nice through Wednesday; Eyeballing next storm system

Many will wake up to cloud cover on Tuesday morning, and in some areas, perhaps a few flurries. The flurry activity will reside primarily in north-central and northeast Nebraska on Tuesday morning. We expect most of the cloud cover, and definitely any flurries to the north, to exit by Tuesday...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Omaha Forecasters Track Next Storm System

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service in Valley says the next storm system moving toward the Midlands and the Omaha/Council Bluffs area could produce wintry weather in eastern Nebraska into western Iowa on Thursday. This could bring some freezing rain Thursday morning with a changeover to rain and...
OMAHA, NE
valleynewslive.com

Fisherman falls through the ice on Lake Mary over the weekend

DOUGLAS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the ice is still thin this time of year. Officials say no ice is ever 100% safe. This photo was taken after an incident with a fisherman on Lake Mary over the weekend. Officials...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

City of Omaha retiming lights on Dodge Street to reduce travel time, improve safety

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday, the City of Omaha’s Public Works Department announced changes to the Dodge Street corridor that will help improve efficiency. According to a release from the public works department, the traffic engineering division ‘strategically’ changed the signal timings at 37 intersections along Dodge, Harney, and Farnam streets, between 67th and 33rd streets.
OMAHA, NE
Fairfield Sun Times

Scatter Joy Acres finds new home amid country roads

The only sounds at the new location of Scatter Joy Acres are the crunch of gravel and the quiet murmuring of its menagerie of animals. No more sirens — and no more worries about thieves breaking the locks to steal equipment (or puppies). The popular animal sanctuary and petting...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Bellevue police and fire host Holiday Heroes

BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Omaha support for tougher drug overdose penalties

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BBB warning to exercise caution with online pet shopping

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - the Better Business Bureau issued a warning Tuesday for consumers to use caution when purchasing pets online especially when they buy them without ever seeing them. The BBB says buying without meeting poses a substantial risk of a scam because, “The internet is loaded with fake...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha mayor: Anticipated MUD rate hike not related to streetcar construction plans

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha-area natural gas and water rates are going up, but the mayor’s office says it’s not because of the streetcar. According to a news release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s office, officials from the Metropolitan Utility District told Omaha City Council members on Tuesday that the rate hikes were needed “to pay for moving its water and gas lines along the streetcar route during construction.”
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man injured in O’Brien County, Iowa crash

O’BRIEN COUNTY, IOWA (WOWT) - An Omaha man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened in O’Brien County in Iowa. The driver of a Hyundai Elantra allegedly crossed the center line and hit the rear axles of the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire leaves Lincoln family without a home for the holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln family is homeless this holiday season, following a fire at their apartment building last week. The Hatcher family has been staying in a hotel, but their future is very uncertain. Miranda Hatcher and her three children have spent the night in three different hotels...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha City Council members to vote next week on Streetcar funding

OMAHA, NE

