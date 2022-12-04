ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemberton, NJ

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Dump Truck Flips Closing Route 35

There's a debris spill after a dump truck overturned on the Jersey Shore. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 on Route 35 southbound north of Route 4 in Hazlet Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported.
HAZLET, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Rail line won’t solve commuter woes, says South Jersey lawmaker

South Jersey Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick (R-Salem) wants the money earmarked for the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light-rail line to be reallocated to other pressing infrastructure projects that would help relieve traffic congestion and ease commutes for those living and working in Gloucester and Camden counties. “South Jersey doesn’t have an immediate...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Longtime Dedicated 911 Dispatcher to Mercer County Dies At Home

Heather Varrassee passed away at her home on Sunday December 4th . Heather has been a member of emergency services in Hopewell Valley for over 25 years. Varrassee served as EMS Chief at Hopewell Emergency Medical Unit. Assistant Captain at Pennington First Aid Squad. Heather has been an EMT with the fire district since 2006 according to the Pennington first aid squad.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie

BRICK TOWNSHIP – A New Jersey school teacher who was a recipient of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s Educator of the Year award in 2017 was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police found over 100 sick and mistreated animals in a home she shared with another woman. Over 180 dogs and cats were rescued from an illegal puppy mill operating out of a residence on Arrowhead Park Driver in Brick Township on Friday. Two women and their 16-year-old child were all charged. Police said conditions inside the home were so bad that a HAZMAT team was required to The post Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?

Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
NJ.com

N.J. bear hunt opens after appeals court lifts emergency stay

New Jersey’s first bear hunt since 2020 started Tuesday, a day later than planned, after a state appeals court ruling lifted an emergency stay and rejected arguments by animal rights groups seeking to block the hunt. “Initially, we are not convinced appellants’ right to due process was violated under...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy