Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin BridgeRoger MarshCamden, NJ
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New JerseyTravel MavenMedford, NJ
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Crash With Injuries Reported On Route 70 Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
There was a crash with injuries after a vehicle overturned on Route 70 on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.The crash occurred after 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 on Route 70 westbound west of Route 64 in Brick Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.The right lane of two lan…
Sonic boom? Mysterious ground-shaking noise in N.J. still under investigation.
The mystery surrounding loud booms and rattling windows reported through parts of southern and central New Jersey Monday afternoon is under investigation by military authorities to see if aviation training is the culprit. The Naval Air Station Patuxent River in southern Maryland was scheduled to conduct “noise generating” aircraft carrier...
Driver was under influence of marijuana in crash that killed N.J. basketball coach, cops say
Authorities have arrested a Cherry Hill man on vehicular homicide charges following a crash that killed his passenger, a Camden County basketball coach. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the June 4 crash in Glassboro, according to police. Reed was driving...
Dump Truck Flips Closing Route 35
There's a debris spill after a dump truck overturned on the Jersey Shore. The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 on Route 35 southbound north of Route 4 in Hazlet Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported.
Woman Falls from Atlantic City Expressway Overpass in Winslow Twp., NJ in Broad Daylight
It was a tense situation above the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp. for woman who fell from an overpass and the first responders hoping to save her. The incident took place around 1:30 in the afternoon last Thursday near Exit 41 on the Expressway after police received reports of a woman sitting on the ledge of the overpass.
Pair Taken To Trauma Center After Car Plunges Into Hunterdon County Pond (PHOTOS)
Two people were rescued and taken to a trauma center with serious injuries after their car veered off a Hunterdon County roadway and plunged into a pond early Monday morning, authorities said.The Whitehouse Rescue Squad responded with local police to the crash off Higginsville Road in Readington an…
WFMZ-TV Online
POLICE: Identities revealed of motorcyclists involved in Clinton Twp., NJ assault
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Police in Hunterdon County, New Jersey are announcing the identification of five motorcyclists that allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old man and stole his cellphone in September. The incident happened September 3 on Cokesbury Road shortly after 10 a.m. Police Chief Thomas DeRosa reports after 3 months of...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects steal catalytic converters from South Jersey school buses two nights in a row
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police say suspects were caught on camera stealing catalytic converters from a school bus parking lot one night, then returned the next night to do the exact same thing. At least three suspects were seen cutting a hole in the fence, then cutting catalytic converters from...
Residents fighting plan to build ‘mega warehouse’ next to train tracks in N.J. town
Sparta residents are fighting a proposal to build a warehouse in the Sussex County township, alleging local officials amended an ordinance to allow a proposal for an 880,000-square-foot building in an area where a “mega warehouse” is not permitted. Township officials changed an ordinance in February 2021 to...
thesunpapers.com
Rail line won’t solve commuter woes, says South Jersey lawmaker
South Jersey Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick (R-Salem) wants the money earmarked for the 18-mile Glassboro-Camden light-rail line to be reallocated to other pressing infrastructure projects that would help relieve traffic congestion and ease commutes for those living and working in Gloucester and Camden counties. “South Jersey doesn’t have an immediate...
fox29.com
Car causes small fire, gas leak after crashing into Gloucester County home, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A car crash in Gloucester County triggered a string of incidents that left a home with severe damage, a small fire and a gas leak Saturday night. Police say the car smashed into the side of the home after swerving, hitting a curb and driving through the yard.
More than 50 years after she vanished, cops ID remains of missing N.J. teen
A New Jersey teenager who went missing more than 50 years ago has been positively identified decades after her remains were found along a bike trail during a community clean-up in Monmouth County. Recent advancements in DNA technology — and locating the missing teen’s younger sister in Pennsylvania — helped...
N.J. man relishes site of a small paved alley, a big win 14 years in the making
It’s hard to see any beauty or natural wonder in a narrow, one-block alley paved with asphalt. The one behind John Swem’s Trenton home, Sage Alley, makes him smile widely nevertheless.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Longtime Dedicated 911 Dispatcher to Mercer County Dies At Home
Heather Varrassee passed away at her home on Sunday December 4th . Heather has been a member of emergency services in Hopewell Valley for over 25 years. Varrassee served as EMS Chief at Hopewell Emergency Medical Unit. Assistant Captain at Pennington First Aid Squad. Heather has been an EMT with the fire district since 2006 according to the Pennington first aid squad.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Pedestrian Lying on Road in Lakewood Run Over by Vehicle [VIDEO – VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED]
A pedestrian lying on the road in downtown Lakewood early this morning was run over by a vehicle, and the incident was caught on video – obtained exclusively by TLS. At approximately 4:00 AM this morning, a man can be seen dancing in the middle of the road before lying down between the northbound and southbound lanes of Clifton Avenue.
Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie
BRICK TOWNSHIP – A New Jersey school teacher who was a recipient of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s Educator of the Year award in 2017 was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police found over 100 sick and mistreated animals in a home she shared with another woman. Over 180 dogs and cats were rescued from an illegal puppy mill operating out of a residence on Arrowhead Park Driver in Brick Township on Friday. Two women and their 16-year-old child were all charged. Police said conditions inside the home were so bad that a HAZMAT team was required to The post Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Speeding driver dies in Mayfair collision after going through red light
Police say the driver of a 2004 Acura was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed and went through a red light.
Puppy survives ‘miracle’ Hudson River swim to N.J. from NYC
Bear, a frightened puppy who got loose Saturday afternoon in New York City, somehow survived a daunting swim across the Hudson River to New Jersey and has been reunited with his grateful owners days later. The Leonberger Bernese mix was rescued by the Edgewater Fire Company around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday...
Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?
Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
N.J. bear hunt opens after appeals court lifts emergency stay
New Jersey’s first bear hunt since 2020 started Tuesday, a day later than planned, after a state appeals court ruling lifted an emergency stay and rejected arguments by animal rights groups seeking to block the hunt. “Initially, we are not convinced appellants’ right to due process was violated under...
NJ.com
