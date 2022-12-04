Read full article on original website
Sean Mcguire
3d ago
Mandatory sentence for criminals that use guns in a crime is the only gun law I can get behind. I would make 30 years if you use a gun to commit a crime. What gun advocates are made about is democrats making leagle actions illegal by creating laws against the constitution. There trying to turn law abiding citizens into criminals.
Pair robbed 2 N.J. bodegas, liquor store gunpoint, feds say
Two 30-year-old New Jersey men robbed a pair of bodegas and a liquor store in Passaic County at gunpoint in a two-day span this summer, federal prosecutors said. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter stole thousands of dollars from a liquor store and a bodega in Passaic and bodega in Paterson on Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said in a statement Tuesday.
Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire
JERSEY CITY, NJ – An argument between two individuals outside a Jersey City homeless shelter Sunday night ended with gunfire, police reported. The shooting occurred around 8:24 pm in the area of 16th and Grove Street outside the St. Lucy’s Shelter operated by Catholic Charities. The two individuals knew each other and were possibly shelter residents. At this point, few details have been released. What we do know is that one man fired at the other after an argument escalated. The bullet did not strike the 52-year-old victim. Police are investigating. The post Fight outside New Jersey homeless shelter ends with gunfire appeared first on Shore News Network.
Our community is hurting. Police brutality complaints aired at meeting with U.S. attorney. | Opinion
Thanksgiving was terrible for twin sisters Myrlene Laurince-Hillaire and Myriam Laurince. “Bernard is the one who always cooks, who made the turkey you know. We missed that,” Myrlene said. “She took that away from us.”. Myrlene is the mother of 22-year-old Bernard Placide who was killed by Englewood...
Jersey City man critically injured in Heights hit-and-run
A Jersey City man is in critical condition after was struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday afternoon in the Jersey City Heights, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Jersey City police responded to the intersection of Griffith Street and Sherman Avenue at 4:35 p.m. and found a 36-year-old Jersey City man with serious injuries. He was transported to Jersey City Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.
New Jersey Man Busted in Possession of Illegal Firearm During Inwood Traffic Stop
Fourth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a New Jersey man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10:29 pm in Inwood. According to Detectives, Officers observed a black 2019 Honda Accord bearing New Jersey registration with excessive window tints traveling southbound on Sheridan Boulevard at the intersection of Doughty Boulevard. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop.
Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie
BRICK TOWNSHIP – A New Jersey school teacher who was a recipient of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s Educator of the Year award in 2017 was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after police found over 100 sick and mistreated animals in a home she shared with another woman. Over 180 dogs and cats were rescued from an illegal puppy mill operating out of a residence on Arrowhead Park Driver in Brick Township on Friday. Two women and their 16-year-old child were all charged. Police said conditions inside the home were so bad that a HAZMAT team was required to The post Brick woman arrested for illegal puppy mill was once named Teacher of the Year by Chris Christie appeared first on Shore News Network.
ARMED ROBBERY RAMPAGE: Federal Judge Orders Passaic County Pair Held
Two Paterson men who were captured following a terrifying armed robbery rampage must remain in custody, a federal judge in Newark ordered. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter and an unidentified third bandit menaced customers with handguns, ordering them to lie on the floor, while robbed a Passaic bodega this past Aug. 22, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Man charged with damaging truck, spitting on Jersey City police officers
A man accused of smashing windows of a rental truck on Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City early Monday morning spit on police officers who responded to the incident, authorities said. Police responded to Kennedy Boulevard between Lexington and Clendenny avenues at 4:04 a.m. and were told that a man, later...
Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
Newark, NJ serial car burglar caught with bloody hand, cops say
NEWARK — An accused serial car burglar was literally caught red-handed while breaking into a vehicle, according to police. Newark cops responding to a call for an attempted home invasion around 4:15 a.m. early Saturday morning instead found a trail of burglarized vehicles in the area of Blum, Holland, and South 10th streets. The cars' passenger side windows had been shattered.
N.J. town wants to preserve and redevelop its historic Big Bang antenna
An historic antenna that helped confirm the Big Bang Theory and the site in that Holmdel where it is located could become an area preserved and redeveloped by the town. At its Nov. 22 meeting, the Holmdel Township Committee approved a resolution which authorized the town planning board to investigate whether the property at 791 Holmdel Road may be designated an area in need of redevelopment for non-condemnation purposes under New Jersey’s Local Redevelopment and Housing Law (LRHL), according to a release from the town.
Downtown Jersey City argument ends in gunfire, police say
An argument between two people outside a homeless shelter escalated into gunfire Sunday night, Jersey City authorities said. No one was injured in the incident at 16th and Grove streets, near the St. Lucy Shelter, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. She noted that the two people involved in the incident,...
Bayonne sergeant accused of accessing data for personal use enters PTI and still on the force
A Bayonne police sergeant accused of accessing a law enforcement database for personal use could have the charge dismissed after he entered into the state judicial system’s Pre-Trial Intervention (PTI) program this week. Sgt. Richard Killmer, 33 was charged in May with one count of computer theft, a third-degree...
Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Detectives with the Newark Police Department are investigating a robbery and assault of a woman in the city’s Central ward Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a robbery report in the 600 block of Springfield Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. The suspect assaulted a female victim by repeatedly striking her in the face and upper body. The victim was thrown to the ground as a result of the assault. The suspect fled the scene before police responded. After attempting to take her personal items, the suspect fled northbound toward 19th Avenue. The suspect is approximately The post Woman beaten and robbed Tuesday morning in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds
A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
Puppy survives ‘miracle’ Hudson River swim to N.J. from NYC
Bear, a frightened puppy who got loose Saturday afternoon in New York City, somehow survived a daunting swim across the Hudson River to New Jersey and has been reunited with his grateful owners days later. The Leonberger Bernese mix was rescued by the Edgewater Fire Company around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday...
Candidate is using her late father’s Hispanic name. Her opponent claims it’s ‘fraud.’
Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg is running for Trenton City Council with the middle name Figueroa to honor her late father, Edwin Figueroa, who passed away in May 2018. They talked about it on his deathbed, she said. On Tuesday, she saw the decision to use her dad’s surname called into question...
Jersey City to mark third anniversary of mass shooting at deli
Jersey City will commemorate the third anniversary of the Dec. 10, 2019 mass shooting at a kosher deli with a rally against hate and antisemitism Thursday evening at City Hall. The event, called “A Night of Remembrance, Three Years Since the Jersey City Shooting,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. on...
NJ Attorney General: Agitated Paterson Man Seized By Police Died Of Drug OD
UPDATE: An agitated suspect who died while being taken into custody by Paterson police was the victim of a drug overdose, authorities said. The autopsy results were among the evidence reviewed by a grand jury that found police bore no responsibility for the death of Jose Gonzalez, 41, on Oct. 2, 2021, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced on Monday, Dec. 5.
Mom, son lured estranged father to N.J. town to steal his car, cops say
A woman who was unhappy with her divorce settlement was charged along with her son with robbery for luring her estranged husband to Bergen County on Monday and stealing his car, authorities said. Police were called about 10:30 a.m. to a Starbucks on Route 17 North in Rochelle Park for...
