whvoradio.com
Woman Charged With Giving Deputies False Identifying Information
A traffic stop on Allegre Road in Todd County led to a warrant arrest Friday night. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped a vehicle for a headlight out and the passenger 35-year-old Lindsay Young was extremely nervous and tried to use her sister’s identifying information as her own.
whvoradio.com
Two Charged In Connection To Hopkinsville Robbery
Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed, punched, and choked to the point of being unconscious in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock and 18-year-old...
whvoradio.com
Elkton Man Seriously Injured In Todd County Crash
An Elkton man was seriously injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. David Hutcheson says Lakisha Miller of Clarksville was turning onto Greenville Road from Blue Gray Park Road when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by Robert Campbell that was on Greenville Road.
kbsi23.com
2 face drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, Dec. 6. A McCracken County sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Kentucky Dam Road near Tyree Road for traffic violations around 11:57 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle was...
whvoradio.com
Three Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen on Indian Trail in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say three catalytic converters were taken off of the vehicles sometime between November 25th and Friday without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by...
whvoradio.com
Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
whopam.com
Two arrested for Friday night robbery
Two suspects have been arrested following a robbery that happened about 10:30 Friday night on Koffman Drive. The arrest citations for 22-year old Jaquavis Whitlock and 18-year old Jontavius Walton of Hopkinsville say the 20-year old male victim was punched and choked until he passed out and the suspects took his money, phone and hat.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Russellville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
fox17.com
Two arrested on drug charges after asking for directions
Stewart County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Stewart County Sheriff's Office says that two people are behind bars after an officer found them with drugs near the county courthouse. An officer was in front of the courthouse with his K-9 when a car that was driving through the parking lot stopped and spoke with the officer to ask for directions. When the man driving rolled down his window the officer says that he immediately smelled marijuana and then asked the driver for his license. The officer found that the man had a suspended license. The officer and his K-9 then searched the vehicle and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a loaded pistol. The passenger of the vehicle was also found to have methamphetamine in her bra.
whvoradio.com
Kansas Woman Charged With Driving Stolen Vehicle
A Wichita, Kansas woman was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Clinic Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped a vehicle driven by 41-year-old Elizabeth Leonard after being alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area by city cameras. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Kansas.
westkentuckystar.com
Investigation leads to trafficking arrest of Paducah man
A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Paducah man on trafficking charges. McCracken County Sheriff's drug division detective have been investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a Linden Street residence. On Wednesday, a search of the home located 39-year-old Jerome R. Britt, along with 18 grams of crack cocaine, 6.3 grams of powder cocaine, 172 grams of marijuana and scales.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs while being arrested on an indictment warrant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 31-year-old Travis Lacy who had an indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and marijuana, and trafficking meth and marijuana. During the investigation, he was found to have a loaded handgun, marijuana, and meth in his possession.
wevv.com
Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County
Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Aaron Acree Responds To New Charges
On November 30, the Trigg County Grand Jury indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges — single counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening, as well as two counts of first-degree official misconduct, that if convicted are punishable by up to 12 months in a county jail.
Man accused of intentionally burning camper in Camden arrested
54-year-old Johnsonville, Tennessee resident Jeffrey L. Stone was arrested Tuesday in connection to an intentionally torched camper in Camden over the weekend.
whvoradio.com
Man Accused Of Leaving Drugs In Grocery Bathroom
A Clarksville man was charged Sunday afternoon with drug possession after allegedly forgetting them in a bathroom Saturday. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Gabriel Jackson was seen by a Food Giant employee leaving the bathroom where drugs were found in an eyeglass case. Jackson then called the business multiple times inquiring about the eyeglass case then showed up and was arrested.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
clarksvillenow.com
Police name man killed in Riverside Drive parking lot shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The victim of the Dec. 4 shooting in a parking lot on Riverside Drive has been identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Daniels of Clarksville. The incident began with a fight that started at N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 N. Riverside Drive, and ended with the shooting in the parking lot, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
whvoradio.com
Jury Convicts Man Of Murdering Fort Campbell Spouse
A Clarksville man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the 2018 death of his estranged wife, a Fort Campbell soldier. On October 14, 2018, just five days after Brittney Silvers was granted a Domestic Violence Order against...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man found dead in Paducah gazebo Tuesday morning, police say
PADUCAH — Paducah police say they are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning in the gazebo on 2nd Street and Broadway. Officers reportedly found the 39-year-old Tennessee man slumped over the gazebo's railing with no pulse. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, there...
