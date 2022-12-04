ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

NJ.com

Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach

Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Which college football transfers, top priorities will officially visit Rutgers this weekend?

We are nearly in the thick of the early signing period which begins on Dec. 21 and ends on Dec. 23, while the transfer portal officially opened for college athletes on Dec. 5. That means Rutgers has two weekends to impress recruits before the 2023 class is mostly filled. This weekend, Rutgers will host various transfers while the following weekend is reserved for the remaining high school targets on Greg Schiano’s list. Here’s who will grace the Hale Center, campus, and wherever Schiano and staff ends up taking them.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

As Rutgers welcomes Seton Hall back to RAC, Corey Sanders recalls rivalry win that started renaissance

It was the eve of the biggest game of Corey Sanders’ college career, a moment the Rutgers star had battled through two miserable seasons to reach, and the junior doubted he would be able to play. With tipoff against Seton Hall less than 10 hours away, Sanders had dropped off tickets to friends and was now sitting on a couch in their Piscataway apartment, rubbing his painful jumper’s knee, a chronic injury that had flared up after practice that day. He told them his concerns.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Big Ten to Rutgers: We screwed up in loss to Ohio State

The Big Ten Conference acknowledged the mistakes made by the officiating crew during the controversial finish to Rutgers basketball’s loss to No. 25 Ohio State in Columbus on Thursday, first in a conversation with head coach Steve Pikiell on Friday afternoon and then in a statement hours later. Pikiell...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Final thoughts from Rutgers’ gut-wrenching loss to Ohio State: Why did Scarlet Knights foul up 3?

Two true road games, two gut-wrenching losses for Rutgers. A week after blowing an 11-point second-half lead to Miami in Coral Gables, the Scarlet Knights nearly completed an 11-point comeback win in Columbus, leading Ohio State by two points with five seconds to play. But buzzer-beating three-pointer with plenty of controversy behind it pushed the Buckeyes past Rutgers in a 67-66 loss, the Scarlet Knights’ seventh in as many trips to Columbus.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

