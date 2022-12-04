We are nearly in the thick of the early signing period which begins on Dec. 21 and ends on Dec. 23, while the transfer portal officially opened for college athletes on Dec. 5. That means Rutgers has two weekends to impress recruits before the 2023 class is mostly filled. This weekend, Rutgers will host various transfers while the following weekend is reserved for the remaining high school targets on Greg Schiano’s list. Here’s who will grace the Hale Center, campus, and wherever Schiano and staff ends up taking them.

