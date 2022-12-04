Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Twenty-two years after dramatic victory over Rutgers as a player, Seton Hall’s Holloway seeks another as a coach
Shaheen Holloway had fouled out in the final minutes of overtime and was on the sidelines rooting his Seton Hall teammates on against rival Rutgers. Before a wildly enthusiastic crowd at the Rutgers Athletic Center, the Pirates went on to storm back from an 8-point deficit in the extra period, and a 10-point halftime deficit, to stun the Scarlet Knights, 65-63 in overtime, during an ESPN-televised Big East Conference game on Feb. 9, 2000.
Which college football transfers, top priorities will officially visit Rutgers this weekend?
We are nearly in the thick of the early signing period which begins on Dec. 21 and ends on Dec. 23, while the transfer portal officially opened for college athletes on Dec. 5. That means Rutgers has two weekends to impress recruits before the 2023 class is mostly filled. This weekend, Rutgers will host various transfers while the following weekend is reserved for the remaining high school targets on Greg Schiano’s list. Here’s who will grace the Hale Center, campus, and wherever Schiano and staff ends up taking them.
As Rutgers welcomes Seton Hall back to RAC, Corey Sanders recalls rivalry win that started renaissance
It was the eve of the biggest game of Corey Sanders’ college career, a moment the Rutgers star had battled through two miserable seasons to reach, and the junior doubted he would be able to play. With tipoff against Seton Hall less than 10 hours away, Sanders had dropped off tickets to friends and was now sitting on a couch in their Piscataway apartment, rubbing his painful jumper’s knee, a chronic injury that had flared up after practice that day. He told them his concerns.
Big Ten to Rutgers: We screwed up in loss to Ohio State
The Big Ten Conference acknowledged the mistakes made by the officiating crew during the controversial finish to Rutgers basketball’s loss to No. 25 Ohio State in Columbus on Thursday, first in a conversation with head coach Steve Pikiell on Friday afternoon and then in a statement hours later. Pikiell...
Did Rutgers get hosed in its controversial loss to Ohio State? Emergency Podcast!
It does not get more soul-crushing than that. The Rutgers men’s basketball team suffered a brutal last-second loss to No. 25 Ohio State on Thursday night in Columbus, with the Buckeyes hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer en route to a stunning 67-66 win. It was a controversial finish to a...
Seton Hall expecting ‘loud, aggressive’ environment in ‘must-win’ game at Rutgers
KC Ndefo has played against Kentucky, Purdue and North Carolina on the biggest stage of March Madness. He has helped take down some of the biggest brand names in college basketball.
Final thoughts from Rutgers’ gut-wrenching loss to Ohio State: Why did Scarlet Knights foul up 3?
Two true road games, two gut-wrenching losses for Rutgers. A week after blowing an 11-point second-half lead to Miami in Coral Gables, the Scarlet Knights nearly completed an 11-point comeback win in Columbus, leading Ohio State by two points with five seconds to play. But buzzer-beating three-pointer with plenty of controversy behind it pushed the Buckeyes past Rutgers in a 67-66 loss, the Scarlet Knights’ seventh in as many trips to Columbus.
Here’s what ex-Big Ten official says could happen to refs who botched ending to Rutgers-Ohio State game
The Big Ten has apologized to Steve Pikiell for the mistakes it made in the final seconds of Rutgers’ controversial last-second loss to Ohio State on Thursday. Can Roger Ayres, the official who missed the calls, and the rest of the crew face any punishment for making them?
Battle at the Beach inks ‘monster game’ to help kick off 2023 football season
The 2022 high school football season ended less than a week ago, an historic weekend at Rutgers that crowned the state’s first public-school champions. On Saturday, the West Jersey Football Coaches Association’s announcement of a major showdown really ignited the countdown to the start of 2023. And this...
Boys ice hockey: Roxbury reaches double digit goals vs. Vernon
Jake Calanni and AJ Mancuso both scored twice with an assist as Roxbury defeated Vernon, 10-0, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Ryan VanZile also had a goal to go along with two assists in the game while Connor Francis and Tyler Petersen each contributed a goal and an assist in the win. Gavin Barooah, Just.
Trenton Times boys cross-country postseason honors, 2022
Ayush Saran, West Windsor-Plainsboro South, Sr. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys basketball: Pennington falls to Kiski in 49th annual PSIT
The Pennington School fell at the hands of the Kiski School 81-68 in the Peddie School Invitational Tournament, in Hightstown. It’s the second time that the two schools have played each other this season, with Kiski also winning the previous matchup 117-116 on Dec. 3. Pennington drops to 1-4...
Bowling: Jackson Mem. boys, Brick Mem. girls take home Rule the River titles
Jackson Memorial boys bowling and Brick Memorial girls bowling are both ranked atop the preseason NJ.com Top 20 for each respective sport. And on Saturday, each team bowled like they were the No. 1 team in the state as both programs took home Rule the River titles at Ocean Lanes in Lakewood.
Personal issues cited as Mantz leaves Bridgewater-Raritan football post after one year
The success that Rick Mantz envisioned for Bridgewater-Raritan’s football team when he accepted the head coaching job last April will have to be fulfilled with someone else in charge. Mantz announced in a letter sent Friday to the school’s principal, Dan Hemberger, that he would be stepping down after...
Ice hockey: Early power-play goal makes difference as KJS United edges Mendham in opener
Joey Kopec scored the lone goal on a power play in the first period to lead KJS United (Kinnelon-Jefferson-Sparta) to a season-opening victory at home over Mendham, 1-0, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm. Connor O’Neill and Anthony Pandiscia assisted on the eventual game-winning goal, with Rylan Gibbons being called...
Bowling: Montville, Passaic Tech come out on top at the Tom Irwin Memorial Classic
The Montville boys bowling team and the Passaic Tech girls bowling team each won titles at the Tom Irwin Memorial Crusader Classic on Saturday at Bowler City in Hackensack. Montville tallied 3,149 pins on the day which was just enough to edge Seton Hall Prep which finished with 3,107. Bergen Tech was third at 2,831-
Kiski knocks off Pennington for second time in a week at Peddie Tip-Off opener
Last weekend, the Pennington boys basketball team–which harbors high hopes of a Mercer County Tournament title and more later in the season–kicked off its 2022-23 campaign north of Pittsburgh in the Kiski School Tournament. The two games, played while the Pennington girls were winning the Peddie School Tip-Off...
Ice Hockey: 3 Stars and stat leaders from Dec. 9
First Star: Brady Silverman, Gov. Livingston-New Providence. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Ice Hockey: Ross’ two goals lead Passaic Tech to opening night win over Ridgewood
Ryan Ross scored twice to help lead Passaic Tech to a 4-1 opening-night win over Ridgewood at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Brian Goboda opened the scoring for Passaic Tech (1-0) in the first period. Ross added his first goal of the night in the second period as the Bulldogs led 2-0 after two periods of play.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari must rattle Eagles’ Jalen Hurts for Giants to pull off upset
The Giants finally got their highly anticipated edge rusher tandem on the field last week. Now, rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux and second-year pro Azeez Ojulari figure to play a major role in Sunday’s home game against the Eagles. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If the Giants are...
