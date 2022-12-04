ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

European regulators do away with airplane mode for 5G devices; US could follow suit

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0anGPC_0jWyEeiI00

Putting your phone on airplane mode during a flight may soon be a thing of past.

European regulators cleared the way for devices that use 5G technology to remain on and the U.S. may soon follow suit.

Aviation experts say the main issue is that there's still the potential for interference with the plane's navigation systems.

Airplane mode for cellular devices is currently used as a precaution. There is no evidence that electronic interference has caused problems or has been a factor in a crash.

The FCC says devices not in airplane mode in the air have the potential to overload networks on the ground.

ALSO READ | Rockefeller tree lighting: What to know about the Christmas tradition in NYC

The unofficial kick-off to the holiday season in New York City happened Wednesday with the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. CeFaan Kim has more.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Apple self-repair service comes to UK

Apple is rolling out its self-repair service to the UK and seven other European countries on Tuesday. iPhone 12 and 13 users, and some Macbook owners, will be able to fix their own devices by buying parts and tools and watching online tutorials. But the tech giant warned that if...
BBC

Taiwanese chip giant invests $40bn in US plant

Computer chip giant TSMC says it will more than triple its investment in a giant US plant to $40bn (£33bn). It is one of the largest foreign investments in American history. The announcement came as President Joe Biden and the Taiwan-based firm's boss opened the factory in Arizona. The...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC San Diego

Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
MARYLAND STATE
BBC

Google opens its first UK centre making tech for disabled people

If you design technology with disabled people in mind, you design technology better for everyone. This was the sentiment from Google as it opened its first UK research and development centre dedicated to making tech to help people with disabilities. The Royal National Institute of Blind People, the Royal National...
Vox

China’s protests are testing the surveillance state

People in China have been living under extreme anti-Covid lockdowns as part of the country’s “zero-Covid” policy for the past three years. But after a wave of protests, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) appears ready to loosen some of those restrictions. In late November, protests broke out...
CoinDesk

Waves Blockchain Founder Explores New DAO Model to Improve Crypto Governance

Sasha Ivanov, the founder of the Waves blockchain, says he has a way of tackling some of the governance shortcomings apparent in managing decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), including the risk of manipulation and voter apathy. DAOs form the backbone for numerous decentralized applications (dapps), such as Uniswap, Compound and Aave,...
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Antitrust bill unites unlikely tech forces

Tech industry groups and civil society organizations alike joined together to urge Congress to keep a journalism antitrust bill out of must-pass defense legislation.   Meanwhile, we’ll break down how Elon Musk’s vision for so-called free speech platform was put to the test when Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, tweeted an image…
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
131K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy