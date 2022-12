Nicholas Parkway closure on Sunday night

Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, December 4, all lanes of Nicholas Parkway East will be temporarily closed between Santa Barbara Boulevard and Cultural Park/Academy Boulevard so crews can shift traffic lanes for water main, drainage, and roadway improvements, as well as roadway rebuilding.

This closure is expected to be completed by Monday, December 5.

During the closure, traffic will be diverted north on Santa Barbara Boulevard and Cultural Park Boulevard to SE 8th Street. Local residential traffic will be accommodated.