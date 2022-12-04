Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Brittney Griner returned to the United States Friday and was reunited with her wife nearly 10 months after her detention in Russia made the basketball star the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner's status as an openly gay Black...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight months amid tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, secured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad and achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. But it carried what U.S. officials described as a...
Ukraine launches missile attack on Russian-occupied Melitopol, explosions reported in Donetsk and Crimea
Multiple explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in southern Ukraine, in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and in annexed Crimea -- including at a Russian military barracks.
Sweden touts nuclear energy as remedy to Russian dependence, high prices: 'a dire situation'
Sweden began the process to join NATO after decades of neutrality following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Moscow's threat to the security landscape of the region.
Free for a month, Kherson still toils to clear Russian traps
Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson.
Peru president's power grab recalls country's dark past
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's ousted President Pedro Castillo rose to power 17 months ago as a populist outsider. But he squandered what little popularity he had when he stunned the nation by dissolving Congress in an act of political suicide that recalled some of the darkest days of the nation's anti-democratic past.
UN aid chief: Gangs control about 60% of Haiti's capital
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Close to 60% of Haiti’s capital is dominated by gangs whose violence and sexual attacks have caused thousands to flee their homes, the U.N. humanitarian chief in the Caribbean nation said Thursday. Ulrika Richardson said that has left nearly 20,000 people in the capital...
Germany: Suspect dead after killing mother, taking hostages
BERLIN (AP) — German police said Saturday that a man suspected of killing his mother and later taking two people hostage in the eastern city of Dresden has died. Authorities had urged people to avoid an area in the city center and ordered Dresden's Christmas market to remain closed while the police operation to free the hostages was underway.
Peru's president asks Cabinet to take anti-corruption pledge
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president, Dina Boluarte, swore in her Cabinet on Saturday just three days after becoming the country’s first female head of state and asked each minister to pledge not to be corrupt while in office. The 17 ministers picked by Boluarte, who...
Tensions run high in north Kosovo as Serbs block roads
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Tensions were high in northern Kosovo on Sunday, with Serbs blocking roads as shots and explosions rang out overnight, Kosovo police and media reported Sunday. No injuries were reported. The blocking of the roads with heavy vehicles and trucks happened a day after the Serbian president said he would ask the NATO-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo to permit the deployment of 1,000 Serb troops in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo, claiming they are being harassed there. The road blocks, which Serbs say were erected to protest recent arrest of a former Kosovo Serb police officer, came despite the postponement of the Dec. 18 municipal election the Kosovo Serbs were opposed to. Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday that his message to the Serbs in Kosovo is that “there is no surrender and there will be no surrender.” He claimed the Serbs had been “forced” to erect the road barricades to protect themselves from Kosovo security forces.
UN rights chief: Iran seeks 'chilling effect' with execution
BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights official on Friday said Iran's first execution of a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests is “very troubling" and an attempt by Tehran to stifle further anti-government demonstrations. The Iranian government's...
Hong Kong jails pro-democracy media tycoon over fraud
HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court sentenced a pro-democracy media tycoon to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over two fraud charges linked to lease violations, the latest of a series of cases against prominent activists that critics say are aimed at crushing dissent in the city.
Opinion: Pillows, ice and coffee
Americans are not big travelers, particularly when it comes to international travel. We have the largest economy in the world, but our vacation benefits are some of the poorest among wealthy nations. Currently less than half of all Americans own a passport, and that number was significantly lower until they were required for travel to Canada and Mexico approximately 15 years ago.
