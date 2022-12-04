Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough celebrates “Home for the Holidays
MARLBOROUGH – As a kickoff to the winter holiday season, Marlborough held their annual tree lighting celebration “Home for the Holidays” on Friday on the Marlborough Common and First City Church. With Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant unable to attend the event, City Council President Michael Ossing led...
communityadvocate.com
‘Northborough and the surrounding communities amaze me’
I would like to extend my greatest appreciation to all of those who registered and ran the Northborough Turkey Trot this year. All the proceeds are going towards the Northborough Recreation Department and helping to support families that cannot afford to register for our programs. Last year we helped over 35 families. This race could not have gone off without the help of our very generous sponsors: Lexus of Northborough, Michael Durkin, Michelle Gillespie, Lamy Automotive, Wegmans, McMaster Law Offices, Curtis Septic, Hotworx, Core Connection, Northborough House of Pizza, Montis Pizza and Lowes Variety. I would also like to thank Veronica Hanley and Karen Mueller for being our first co-coordinators of the race. Your tireless effort shows in the success of the race. As always Northborough and the surrounding communities amaze me with your efforts and your generosity to support the recreation department. Thank you and happy holidays.
Plymouth Mother Gets Blessed with Random Act of Kindness at Market Basket
A Plymouth mother and her daughter were the centers of the ultimate holiday surprise after a total stranger paid for their groceries at Market Basket over the weekend. It was a beautiful reminder for Olivia Cosgrove that random acts of kindness can make the world a better place. It All...
Wonderfund still seeking donations for kids involved in Massachusetts DCF
BOSTON -- The Wonderfund raises money for kids in need and every year it helps make the holiday extra special.On Tuesday, the Wonderfund headquarters in Boston was transformed into Santa's workshop with dozens of volunteers. It was packed with toys, stuffed animals, games, books, and clothes for kids who may not have otherwise received a gift this holiday season. The goal this year is to distribute donated presents to 55,000 children currently engaged with the Massachusetts Department of Children and families."These kids have gone through some really tough stuff, and they deserve to have a holiday gift meant for just them," said First Lady Lauren Baker.Thanks to generous donors these gifts will be distributed by DCF's 29 area offices all around the state. But Baker said the need is so great this year that they are looking for more support."Donors can participate in this by going on our website, which is wonderfundma.org and signing up to sponsor a child or fulfill an Amazon wish list," Baker said. "You're making a child who's endured some really tough stuff feel loved and respected and that they matter."
communityadvocate.com
Northborough residents get ready for the holidays
NORTHBOROUGH – Northborough residents gathered downtown Dec. 3 for the Annual Tree Lighting to welcome the holiday season. “We were very concerned about the wind and the rain,” said Community Affairs Committee’s Suzy Cieslica. “We had decided not to postpone it because of all of the moving parts that go into it, and all the different players. We have held it in the pouring rain before, so we decided to chance it.”
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough gets grant to restore pitch pine barrens in Desert
MARLBOROUGH – “The Desert” is about to get some help from the state. The city was recently awarded a Wildlife Habitat Management grant of $49,182 from the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. The City Council approved the grant during its Dec. 5 meeting. The funds will be...
'Tuesday' the puppy on the mend after week of critical care at MSPCA-Angell
BOSTON -- A six-week-old puppy who was found abandoned on the streets of East Boston is on the mend. MSPCA-Angell reported that the puppy, Tuesday, arrived on November 28 with Parvovirus. He has been getting critical treatment at the MSPCA ever since. Tuesday is now out of the hospital one week later and is in foster care. "Tuesday is quite a fighter," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. "When he came to us just a few days ago, he had a fever over 103 degrees, and blood tests showed no white blood cells, which confirmed that his condition was quite serious." The puppy will now be in foster care for two-to-three weeks. "Tuesday still has a way to go before he'll be ready to go to a new home," Keiley said. "He's still too young to be adopted, and, even though we're past that critical period in his healing, he still needs some additional treatment."
communityadvocate.com
‘The library is an important resource in our community’
I am writing to express my support for the Westborough Library renovation project and to urge other registered voters in town to attend the Special Town meeting on Saturday, December 10 to make your voices heard. I have read many postings on social media from residents who have been complaining...
talontribune.com
Waltham High Walks Out
One of the biggest comments I’m hearing is that we’re generalizing the voices of BIPOC. However, even if there was only one student that felt unsafe or unwelcome in this school, that would still be worthy of a walkout. It doesn’t have to be all, even some is too far. And unless you’ve talked to every BIPOC student at this school, ‘generalization’ is a faulty argument.”
communityadvocate.com
Grafton celebrates the holidays
GRAFTON – From one end of town to the other, it was a time to celebrate the holidays on Dec. 4. From shopping discounts to the lighting of the Common, there was plenty to do and see. The craft and vendor fair at the senior center proved a very...
communityadvocate.com
Fales Elementary School plans grand opening in new year
WESTBOROUGH – The Annie E. Fales Elementary School on Eli Whitney Street will hold a Grand Opening Celebration on Sunday, Jan. 8, from noon to 2 p.m. The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by an opportunity to tour the new building. The project to replace the...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough resident’s research revolutionized mine safety
MARLBOROUGH – There is a typical-looking Marlborough street, Ellis Avenue, not far from Main Street, with no unusual landmarks, notable monuments or historical signage. But an internationally known scientist and inventor quietly lived there for years, within walking distance of the company that employed him. Grant Wheat can be...
communityadvocate.com
Concerns voiced about South Street entrance of Subaru dealership
SHREWSBURY – Residents and Planning Board members voiced concerns about a proposed entrance of a Subaru dealership on South Street. The applicant – Boch Shrewsbury – Worcester LLC – is proposing to move the dealership from its current location at 247 Boston Turnpike to the new site located near the intersection of Route 9 and South Street.
communityadvocate.com
Richard L. Currier Jr., 77, of Northborough
– Richard L. Currier, Jr. passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, December 2, 2022; he was 77 years old. Rick was raised in Rocky River, Ohio, one of three children to Richard L. Currier, Sr. and Nancy Hodgman and was a 1963 graduate of Rocky River H.S. Soon thereafter, Rick enlisted in the Air Force where he honorably served his country, including being stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon his honorable discharge, Rick completed his studies at Cleveland State University and was awarded his BS in Electrical Engineering.
communityadvocate.com
Connie Samuels, 97, of Grafton
– Concetta “Connie” Samuels, 97, passed away peacefully December 3, 2022 at Bear Mountain of Sudbury following an illness. She leaves her daughter Jean Pizzimenti and her husband Patrick, grandchildren Michael Pizzimenti and his wife Kristin, Stephen Pizzimenti and his wife Cristin and Laura Pizzimenti, her great-grandchildren Emma, Kenley, Zachary, Jocelyn and Nathan and many nieces and nephews. She was the last of 10 siblings; her brothers and sisters Duke, Carl, Sal, Nancy, Paul, Ann, Molly, Johnny and Mary all predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her husband Aaron Samuels and first husband Salvatore Cannizzaro.
communityadvocate.com
Dennis J. Raymond Sr., 60, of Westborough
– Dennis J. Raymond, Sr., 60, of Westborough, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital. He was the husband of Therese A. (Nordquist) Raymond. Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Edward and Mildred (Atchue) Raymond and was raised and educated in Westborough.
MedCity News
Northeast Hospital Must Pay $1.9M After Failing to Keep Accurate Record of Opioid Inventory
Northeast Hospital Corporation, which operates facilities across Massachusetts, has agreed to pay $1.9 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations that it failed to keep accurate records of controlled substances. The case emerged when Northeast discovered in 2018 that an employee had stolen more than 17,000 units of controlled substances.
communityadvocate.com
Richard A. Cole Jr., 82, of Grafton
Grafton – Richard A. Cole Jr., 82, passed away after a brief illness December 2, 2022. He leaves his adoring family; his wife of 61 years, Alice (Atherton), son Richard A. Cole and his wife Patricia, daughter Rebecca Cole, his grandchildren Stephanie Wojdag, Charles Norgard, Allicyn, Samantha, Sandra and Richard Cole III and great-granddaughter Rae Lynn Norgard and one niece and one nephew. He was predeceased by his daughters Mary and Lena.
communityadvocate.com
Advisory Finance Committee votes against Westborough library project for a second time
WESTBOROUGH – For the second time in three months, the Advisory Finance Committee has voted against recommending the Westborough Public Library expansion project. In a review of the warrant articles for the Dec. 10 Special Town Meeting, committee members received some updates about the potential costs for the project.
communityadvocate.com
Anneli K. McCulley, 89, of Marlborough
– Anneli K. McCulley (Uotila), 89, of Marlborough, MA, passed away peacefully in the early morning of November 26, 2022. Passionate and strong in her faith, Anneli was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. She was born in Lammi, Finland on October 13, 1933, and was...
