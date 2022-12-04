If that is true, the “sports world” is the only one who cares. Most of us are so sick of seeing this trash we would cheer if its sentencing was doubled.
How is this still ' news' plead guilty in foreign country for drug smuggling. not unlawfully detained, not political prisoner.. just a common criminal.
Every time I see one of these articles the caption makes it seem like it's the end of the world for her. Prison isn't supposed to be easy. I've been there it sucks. Do your time learn your lesson and find a country that you like since you hate America.
Related
Photos: Meet The Women's College Basketball Player Making Headlines
White House Reveals Significant Brittney Griner Update
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Andrew Luck
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Figure
NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today
Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Mayweather: I offered over $2B to buy NBA team
Lakers News: Draymond Green Comments On Rumored Interest In L.A.
Video: Deion Sanders Tells Some Colorado Players To Transfer
Ronaldo on the bench for Portugal World Cup clash
Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia's explosive TEXT RANT about LIV Golf
Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun Convulses And Faints On Air
Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing
Football World Praying For Longtime Head Coach On Tuesday
Golf World Reacts To The Tiger, Charlie Woods Video
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
NBA Announcer Suffers Medical Emergency On The Air
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 683