ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 683

Wayne West
3d ago

If that is true, the “sports world” is the only one who cares. Most of us are so sick of seeing this trash we would cheer if its sentencing was doubled.

Reply(13)
442
Tommy Meigs
3d ago

How is this still ' news' plead guilty in foreign country for drug smuggling. not unlawfully detained, not political prisoner.. just a common criminal.

Reply(2)
316
ro trejo
3d ago

Every time I see one of these articles the caption makes it seem like it's the end of the world for her. Prison isn't supposed to be easy. I've been there it sucks. Do your time learn your lesson and find a country that you like since you hate America.

Reply(5)
209
Related
The Spun

White House Reveals Significant Brittney Griner Update

The White House revealed on Sunday afternoon a significant update on the Brittney Griner situation. There appears to be significant cause for optimism, as the White House is having regular talks with Russia over a prisoner swap involving Griner. “The proof will be in the pudding,” Secretary of State Anthony...
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Notable Wife Of Andrew Luck

Earlier Tuesday morning, ESPN's Seth Wickersham published a piece on Andrew Luck, in which the former NFL star quarterback finally spoke publicly on his decision to retire. In the article, Luck admitted that putting public pressure on his girlfriend Nicole partly led to his exit. From the piece:. Nicole witnessed...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Figure

The sport of boxing lost an icon on Tuesday. Per an announcement from his son, legendary boxing ref Mills Lane known by many for his portrayal in MTV's classic claymation series "Celebrity Deathmatch," has passed away. He was 85-years-old. Lane rose to fame as both a boxer and referee before...
NEVADA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today

Every NFL fan base likes to complain about the officiating, especially when your team is losing. But when you're married to the best quarterback in the league, your comments are going to stand out. Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs are losing to the Bengals, 14-3. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Aaron Judge Predicted Who He Would Sign With

Aaron Judge faces a life-changing decision this offseason. The free agent could leave the New York Yankees after belting 62 home runs. While the MLB world doesn't know what he's thinking at the moment, Judge revealed his childhood dream destination. TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

It's safe to say that fans aren't thrilled with the referees in the Titans at Eagles game on Sunday. Tennessee was hit with a controversial penalty for a hit on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday. The penalty call sparked a lot of reaction from fans on Sunday afternoon. Video...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Mayweather: I offered over $2B to buy NBA team

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ready to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to his desire to own an NBA franchise. During a recent panel discussion, the boxing legend revealed he already made an offer for over $2 billion for majority ownership of an unnamed NBA team. He indicated he'd be open to owning an existing franchise or a potential expansion team.
The Spun

Video: Deion Sanders Tells Some Colorado Players To Transfer

Video of Deion Sanders' controversial speech to Colorado Buffalo players has gone viral on social media. In his speech to Colorado Buffaloes players, Sanders informs his new team that some of the positions are already taken care of. Sanders says that he's bringing his own luggage and it's "Louis," as...
BOULDER, CO
12up

Ronaldo on the bench for Portugal World Cup clash

There's some serious drama for Portugal ahead of its World Cup Round of 16 showdown with Switzerland: Ronaldo won't be out on the field to start. Early on Tuesday, it was announced that he'll be on the bench for this one. Ronaldo is not happy, but at the end of...
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy reveals Sergio Garcia's explosive TEXT RANT about LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has revealed he woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to "shut up about LIV Golf" during the 2022 US Open, following an interview with Irish Independent. McIlroy, 33, and Garcia, 42, have been close friends down the years following their careers on the...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Yankees After Aaron Judge Signing

The Yankees made a huge splash this Wednesday, signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. A few hours after the deal was announced, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on it. Smith is obviously happy that Judge is returning to the Bronx. However, he's still not satisfied...
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger, Charlie Woods Video

In a recent sit-down with legendary golfer Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, the 15-time major champ spoke on the joys of parenting and the bonding he and Charlie have been able to have through their shared passion of golf. Though Woods notes their experiences wouldn't be any less meaningful...
The Spun

NBA Announcer Suffers Medical Emergency On The Air

Atlanta Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun appeared to suffer a medical episode prior to Monday night's home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The veteran sport broadcaster was live on camera with his partner Dominique Williams when the episode occurred. Video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Warning:...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
677K+
Followers
86K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy