Ravens reuniting with veteran QB amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson’s injury has the Baltimore Ravens circling back to an ex. Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman revealed Monday that his client, veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, has signed to the Ravens’ practice squad. The news comes after Jackson, Baltimore’s starter at the QB position, was knocked out of...
lastwordonsports.com
Potential Greg Roman Replacements for Ravens
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman could leave the team sooner than later after it was revealed that Stanford is eyeing him for their head coaching vacancy. It is believed that the interest is mutual and Roman is seriously considering the opportunity. For now, the talks between Stanford and Roman...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Lamar Jackson update
During Sunday afternoon’s narrow win over the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens got some very concerning news when star quarterback and former MVP Lamar Jackson left the game with an apparent knee injury. And while it looks like Jackson might have avoided a massive, season-ending injury, he definitely will miss some time.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Bleacher Report
Report: Lamar Jackson's Knee Injury Is Sprained PCL; Ravens QB Could Miss 1-3 Weeks
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in the team's 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 13, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter added injuries of this nature "often sideline" a player for one to three weeks. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update Monday...
Bleacher Report
Top NFL Draft Prospects Bears Must Watch During CFB Bowl Season
The Chicago Bears find themselves in a great position in the 2023 NFL draft order. They are projected to have the No. 2 overall pick behind the Houston Texans, per Tankathon. That selection comes with one downside from a scouting perspective, though. Some of the top prospects will not be on the field during college football bowl season.
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Knee Injury Not Season-Ending, Ravens' John Harbaugh Says
The Baltimore Ravens ruled quarterback Lamar Jackson out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with the knee injury he suffered in the first half. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the 10-9 victory that the injury will not end Jackson's season but may take "days to weeks" to heal. He will undergo further testing Monday.
Bleacher Report
Bills' Von Miller Out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL
After being placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury, Buffalo Bills superstar pass-rusher Von Miller on Wednesday was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Miller underwent exploratory surgery Tuesday that resulted in...
Bleacher Report
Joe Montana: 49ers Can Still Win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy After Garoppolo Injury
Brock Purdy did enough in a Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins to convince Hall of Famer Joe Montana that the San Francisco 49ers can still win the Super Bowl. "You know what, if he does what he did last week, yeah," Montana said of Purdy leading the team to a title, per Josh Peter of USA Today.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings for Week 14
Well folks, this is it. The end of the line. OK, the first end of the line. In the majority of fantasy leagues, Week 14 marks the final week of the regular season. The final stop in a journey that began all the way back in September. A journey that will hopefully lead into the fantasy playoffs and potentially to a championship.
Bleacher Report
Report: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Could Return for Playoffs; Out 7-8 Weeks with Injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could return from his foot injury in time to play in the postseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter provided more context Tuesday:. The 31-year-old suffered a broken foot Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and was forced to undergo what was thought to be season-ending surgery. He had soreness in his left knee after taking a hit against the New Orleans Saints the week prior.
Bleacher Report
A.J. Brown Deletes Tweet Saying He Wasn't Trolling Jon Robinson After Titans Firing
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown insisted he wasn't trolling former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson, even though it wasn't a stretch to make that connection. Brown, who scored two touchdowns in Sunday's win over his former team, tweeted a link to a shirt on his website and captioned...
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow And More Players Making Late NFL Award Surges
The 2022 NFL regular season has only five weeks remaining, but none of the prestigious award races can be called yet. Several players have entered the awards mixes by making late-season pushes. Whether they fell out of contention earlier in the year or weren't even mentioned in the discussion at all until recently, they could shake up the status quo if they continue surging.
Bleacher Report
Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
Bleacher Report
Report: Sonny Dykes, TCU Agree to New Contract After College Football Playoff Berth
TCU has agreed to a new contract with football head coach Sonny Dykes that will keep him under contract through 2028, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. In his first year with the team, Dykes led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. The squad is scheduled to face Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
LSU football safety Jay Ward declares for the NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE — LSU football starting safety Jay Ward has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Wednesday. Ward had 54 total tackles and an interception for the Tigers this season. In four years at LSU, he had 156 total tackles and six interceptions. "My time in Baton Rouge has been...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 14 Released
There are still five weeks left in the NFL regular season, but three teams have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in their next game. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs can wrap up the AFC West with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Bleacher Report
USC's Caleb Williams Has 'Significant' Hamstring Injury, Says HC Lincoln Riley
USC quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a "significant" hamstring injury in Saturday's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters Sunday. "It's probably good we're not playing for the next 2-3 weeks," Riley said. "We'll rehab him hard and hope to have him...
