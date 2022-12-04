ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields

Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Woman Sentenced to Death Over Grisly Womb Scalpel Murder

A Texas woman who killed her friend and then kidnapped her unborn child was sentenced to death Wednesday after juror deliberations lasted less than two hours, TXK Today reported. Six men and six women came to the final conclusion on the fate of 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker, who was found guilty of capital murder last month over the grisly killing of 21-year-old Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her infant daughter in New Boston on Oct. 9, 2020. Parker attacked Simmons-Hancock with a hammer and stabbed her more than 100 times before using a scalpel to remove the baby from the womb....
NEW BOSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Missouri Woman Bitten by Stray ‘Kitten,’ Turns Out to Be a Bobcat

Kittens can be fierce and feisty little things…scratching and biting a little too hard as they play around being their adorable little selves. However, one Missouri woman is likely hoping she checked out one “kitten” a little closer recently after suffering a bite from the adorable animal. As it turns out, the kitten the woman thought she was rescued was in fact, a wild baby bobcat.
LIBERTY, MO
New York Post

‘Loving’ 7-year-old Athena Strand goes missing from Texas home after fight with stepmom

A 7-year-old girl mysteriously vanished from her Texas bedroom after she got into an argument with her stepmother and has been missing for two days. Athena Strand was last seen in her Paradise home Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., an Amber Alert states. The city lies approximately 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth. “We know that there was a little bit of an argument between her and her step-mom last night but it isn’t anything unusual,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told NBC 5. “There was that argument, then step-mom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in...
PARADISE, TX
freightwaves.com

FedEx contractor arrested after body of 7-year-old Texas girl found

A FedEx Ground driver has been arrested and is facing capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges after the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday evening less than 10 miles from her home in Paradise, Texas. During a news conference late Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that...
PARADISE, TX
CBS Denver

Home sales could plunge in 2023. These cities may see the worst.

Home sellers should brace themselves for a tough year ahead, with one real estate group forecasting that property sales could tumble in 2023 as more buyers are sidelined by rising mortgage rates and out-of-reach home prices. The number of homes sold will likely plunge 14.1% to 4.53 million homes, representing the lowest number of property transactions since 2012, when the U.S. was still recovering from the housing crash and Great Recession, according to according to Realtor.com's 2023 Housing Forecast. The pandemic triggered a massive boom in real estate sales, bolstered by a combination of record-low mortgage rates and work-from-home-orders from many employers. Since...
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

JonBenét Ramsey’s father demands meeting with Colorado governor: ‘Time is running out’

The father of slain child pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey has made a personal appeal to the Colorado governor in an effort to turn over evidence in his daughter’s case to an independent agency. In a letter to Gov. Jared Polis dated Oct. 3 and published by Fox News Digital Wednesday, John Ramsey, 78, requested an in-person meeting to discuss the 26-year investigation into his daughter’s death, writing that “time for answers is running out.”  “The murder of my daughter can never be undone,” Ramsey continues. “There will never be peace or closure. But there can and should be justice. As a community,...
COLORADO STATE
