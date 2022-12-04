Read full article on original website
'Texas Killing Fields': Who is William Reece and Where Is He Now?
Formerly with the Oklahoma National Guard, he is the only man to be convicted of more than one murder, after 30 bodies were found between Houston and Galveston.
Woman suspected in deadly DeKalb shooting arrested in Texas
A woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-girlfriend’s stepfather during an argument at a DeKalb County apartment compl...
Texas attorney found dead days after taken down by bar patrons in alleged attempted shooting of ex-girlfriend
A Texas attorney was found dead Wednesday, days after being caught on camera trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend in a bar.
Skull Found In Montana Wilderness Nearly 50 Years Ago Identified As Belonging To Wisconsin Hitchhiker Who Vanished In 1976
DNA technology helped identify the skeletal remains of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who was just 18 when he disappeared from Wisconsin Rapids. The skeletal remains of a Wisconsin man, which turned up in Montana in 2004, were identified through genetic genealogy, nearly a half century after he vanished.
A 'Monster' Red Stag Deer Over 300 lbs. Appeared in Alabama and a Teenager Hunted it at His Grandfather's Request
An enormous red stag deer "not native to North America" made appearances on a goat farm in East Alabama, and one teenager had the heart and tenacity to hunt it at his grandfather's request. Read the incredible story.
30 Women Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of Texas interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
He told his sister he was going to the bathroom. Then he came to in the Gulf of Mexico.
He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. James Michael Grimes spoke about the experience Friday, saying it has taught him to not take life for granted. "My worst fear is drowning and that...
Ted Cruz's Daughter 'Okay' After Self-Inflicted Stab Wounds at Texas Home
Police said officers had responded to reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds.
Texas Woman Sentenced to Death Over Grisly Womb Scalpel Murder
A Texas woman who killed her friend and then kidnapped her unborn child was sentenced to death Wednesday after juror deliberations lasted less than two hours, TXK Today reported. Six men and six women came to the final conclusion on the fate of 29-year-old Taylor Rene Parker, who was found guilty of capital murder last month over the grisly killing of 21-year-old Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and her infant daughter in New Boston on Oct. 9, 2020. Parker attacked Simmons-Hancock with a hammer and stabbed her more than 100 times before using a scalpel to remove the baby from the womb....
Missouri Woman Bitten by Stray ‘Kitten,’ Turns Out to Be a Bobcat
Kittens can be fierce and feisty little things…scratching and biting a little too hard as they play around being their adorable little selves. However, one Missouri woman is likely hoping she checked out one “kitten” a little closer recently after suffering a bite from the adorable animal. As it turns out, the kitten the woman thought she was rescued was in fact, a wild baby bobcat.
‘Loving’ 7-year-old Athena Strand goes missing from Texas home after fight with stepmom
A 7-year-old girl mysteriously vanished from her Texas bedroom after she got into an argument with her stepmother and has been missing for two days. Athena Strand was last seen in her Paradise home Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., an Amber Alert states. The city lies approximately 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth. “We know that there was a little bit of an argument between her and her step-mom last night but it isn’t anything unusual,” Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin told NBC 5. “There was that argument, then step-mom went to fix dinner, came back to get Athena, and Athena wasn’t in...
freightwaves.com
FedEx contractor arrested after body of 7-year-old Texas girl found
A FedEx Ground driver has been arrested and is facing capital murder and aggravated kidnapping charges after the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday evening less than 10 miles from her home in Paradise, Texas. During a news conference late Friday, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said that...
FBI confirms remains found in landfill belong to missing Georgia boy
DNA testing on remains found in a Georgia landfill are confirmed to belong to 20-month-old Quinton Simon, the FBI reports.
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Suspected 'Murderer' Arrested: Who Is Lil Cam, Why Did He Shoot the Rapper?
It has been several weeks since the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, and there is a loud cry from his family to find and jail the person responsible for his untimely demise. In recent reports, Houston police arrested a rapper who goes by the name of Lil Cam for felony charges of unlawful carry of a weapon last Nov. 22.
Home sales could plunge in 2023. These cities may see the worst.
Home sellers should brace themselves for a tough year ahead, with one real estate group forecasting that property sales could tumble in 2023 as more buyers are sidelined by rising mortgage rates and out-of-reach home prices. The number of homes sold will likely plunge 14.1% to 4.53 million homes, representing the lowest number of property transactions since 2012, when the U.S. was still recovering from the housing crash and Great Recession, according to according to Realtor.com's 2023 Housing Forecast. The pandemic triggered a massive boom in real estate sales, bolstered by a combination of record-low mortgage rates and work-from-home-orders from many employers. Since...
Dear Penny: My Best Friend Died. Is Her Husband Liable for Her Secret Debt?
My best friend was recently killed by a drunk driver. I’m helping her husband sort everything out, and we’ve discovered she was hiding credit card debt. She also had several student loans he didn’t know about. His name wasn’t on any of it. Is he liable for...
Athena Strand Was Abducted by FedEx Driver Just 200 Yards From Home—Sheriff
Authorities said seven-year-old Athena Strand's body was found around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas.
'My Horse Disappeared, 8 Years Later We Made a Shocking Discovery'
In an original essay, Shane Adams share the story of losing his beloved horse.
Authorities Start Digging For Remains At Site Of Suspected Iowa Killings
The plan was to dig at the site of a well and along mushroom trails where bodies might be buried.
JonBenét Ramsey’s father demands meeting with Colorado governor: ‘Time is running out’
The father of slain child pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey has made a personal appeal to the Colorado governor in an effort to turn over evidence in his daughter’s case to an independent agency. In a letter to Gov. Jared Polis dated Oct. 3 and published by Fox News Digital Wednesday, John Ramsey, 78, requested an in-person meeting to discuss the 26-year investigation into his daughter’s death, writing that “time for answers is running out.” “The murder of my daughter can never be undone,” Ramsey continues. “There will never be peace or closure. But there can and should be justice. As a community,...
