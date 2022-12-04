NEW YORK -- It's the season of giving, but be wary of giving your family members COVID. The virus is rebounding in five New York counties. CBS2's Christina Fan has the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control. Streets are bustling, masks are off, and capacity limits are gone. It feels as if COVID has been eradicated, but numbers indicate it's very much still here. "There are still variants going around. I know someone who has it right now," said Brooklyn resident Darryl Obee. The CDC is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID data tracker report. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO