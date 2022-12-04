ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tita Santos
2d ago

the most important thing is they messing with uncle Sam's tax money.they Legalize Marijuana to smoke not to sell without a License and being tax. people always want to make tax free money

Lamaura Bodrick
2d ago

There’s soooo many other things going on currently and this is their focus 🤦🏾‍♀️

DAMIEN THORN
3d ago

How many years do you think the domestic terrorists group, the oath keepers will serve in prison 🤔

pix11.com

Alleged NYC serial shooter surrenders after NYPD hunt: police

An alleged serial shooter wanted in connection to three attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — two of them fatal — surrendered early Tuesday amid an intense manhunt, police said. Alleged NYC serial shooter surrenders after NYPD …. An alleged serial shooter wanted in connection to three attacks in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Pickpockets targeting visitors to popular Bryant Park in NYC

NEW YORK - A pair of pickpockets are targeting people, mostly women, in Bryant Park, the NYPD said. There have been at least 18 incidents over the past few weeks. The popular Midtown Manhattan park is now set up as a tourist spot with a winter village featuring holiday shops, an ice skating rink, and food sales.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

4 wounded in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting that wounded three teenagers and an adult in the Bronx on Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near East 180th Street and Daly Avenue in the West Farms section of the borough, the NYPD said. Get breaking news alerts...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Mayor Adams discusses controversial new approach to NYC homeless

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Good Day New York to discuss his controversial new policy to start forcing homeless people who are determined to be suffering a "mental health crisis" off the streets and out of the subway system. They will be taken to a hospital for evaluation even if they refuse to go on their own.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home

WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
WESTBURY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects

NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey

An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman tries to kidnap 5-year-old boy on Brooklyn street, cops say

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for the person who tried to kidnap a child on a street in Brooklyn on Monday. A woman came up to a family near the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn at about 5:40 p.m., picked up a 5-year-old boy in front of his parents, and ran about 10 steps before dropping the child, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

COVID resurgence prompts new CDC mask guidance for Long Island and parts of NYC

NEW YORK -- It's the season of giving, but be wary of giving your family members COVID. The virus is rebounding in five New York counties. CBS2's Christina Fan has the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control. Streets are bustling, masks are off, and capacity limits are gone. It feels as if COVID has been eradicated, but numbers indicate it's very much still here. "There are still variants going around. I know someone who has it right now," said Brooklyn resident Darryl Obee. The CDC is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID data tracker report. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ash Jurberg

This New York billionaire is giving away millions

Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

5th Avenue goes car free for first time

NEW YORK - Sunday was the official kick-off of Fifth Avenue for All, a new program that transforms 5th Avenue from 47th-57th Streets, into a pedestrian-only experience every Sunday in December. Part of the city’s open streets initiative for the month of December, many are hoping it will become New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

