Tita Santos
2d ago
the most important thing is they messing with uncle Sam's tax money.they Legalize Marijuana to smoke not to sell without a License and being tax. people always want to make tax free money
Lamaura Bodrick
2d ago
There’s soooo many other things going on currently and this is their focus 🤦🏾♀️
DAMIEN THORN
3d ago
How many years do you think the domestic terrorists group, the oath keepers will serve in prison 🤔
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
pix11.com
Alleged NYC serial shooter surrenders after NYPD hunt: police
An alleged serial shooter wanted in connection to three attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — two of them fatal — surrendered early Tuesday amid an intense manhunt, police said. Alleged NYC serial shooter surrenders after NYPD …. An alleged serial shooter wanted in connection to three attacks in...
pix11.com
Suspect attacks man with baseball bat on Manhattan sidewalk
A man was caught on video hitting a stranger in the back of the head with an orange baseball bat in Manhattan, police said. Suspect attacks man with baseball bat on Manhattan …. A man was caught on video hitting a stranger in the back of the head with an...
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
fox5ny.com
Pickpockets targeting visitors to popular Bryant Park in NYC
NEW YORK - A pair of pickpockets are targeting people, mostly women, in Bryant Park, the NYPD said. There have been at least 18 incidents over the past few weeks. The popular Midtown Manhattan park is now set up as a tourist spot with a winter village featuring holiday shops, an ice skating rink, and food sales.
fox5ny.com
4 wounded in Bronx shooting
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a shooting that wounded three teenagers and an adult in the Bronx on Tuesday evening. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near East 180th Street and Daly Avenue in the West Farms section of the borough, the NYPD said. Get breaking news alerts...
NYC correction captain fined after subordinates paid him via GoFundMe
A Correction Department badge on the uniform of an officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island. He had been suspended without pay for use of excessive force. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams discusses controversial new approach to NYC homeless
New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Good Day New York to discuss his controversial new policy to start forcing homeless people who are determined to be suffering a "mental health crisis" off the streets and out of the subway system. They will be taken to a hospital for evaluation even if they refuse to go on their own.
fox5ny.com
Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects
NEW YORK, NY – A 25-year-old woman was strangled and dragged by the neck as she was sitting on a bench inside the 2 train in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. Detectives with the city’s 78th Precinct said the train was heading into the Grandy Army Plaza train station when the attack occurred. The woman suffered minor injuries. The NYPD today released photos of four suspects wanted for the violent assault. The woman suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been announced at this time. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the four male suspects. The post Woman strangled on Brooklyn Subway train by multiple suspects appeared first on Shore News Network.
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
Worker: NYC shelter fired me for warning about transgender serial killer Marceline Harvey
An ex-case worker at a Manhattan senior shelter claims she was fired for warning that twice-convicted murderer Marceline Harvey threatened her at the facility — even after the alleged serial killer was charged in the grisly slaying of a former resident. Monica Archer, who worked at George Daly House — a short-term housing alternative for seniors in Alphabet City — alleged in a 16-page lawsuit filed Monday that 83-year-old Harvey was allowed to live at the facility despite the warnings. Bosses at the non-profit then elected to move Harvey into her own apartment — and one week later, she was charged with...
fox5ny.com
Woman tries to kidnap 5-year-old boy on Brooklyn street, cops say
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for the person who tried to kidnap a child on a street in Brooklyn on Monday. A woman came up to a family near the corner of Lafayette Avenue and Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn at about 5:40 p.m., picked up a 5-year-old boy in front of his parents, and ran about 10 steps before dropping the child, police said.
fox5ny.com
Pair arrested in burglaries that targeted wealthy Hamptons woman
NEW YORK - Suffolk County authorities say a man and woman targeted a wealthy Long Island woman and made off with well over a million dollars in cash and goods in a planned burglary while she was on vacation. Raymond Bourderau of Manhattan and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut face felony...
COVID resurgence prompts new CDC mask guidance for Long Island and parts of NYC
NEW YORK -- It's the season of giving, but be wary of giving your family members COVID. The virus is rebounding in five New York counties. CBS2's Christina Fan has the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control. Streets are bustling, masks are off, and capacity limits are gone. It feels as if COVID has been eradicated, but numbers indicate it's very much still here. "There are still variants going around. I know someone who has it right now," said Brooklyn resident Darryl Obee. The CDC is recommending indoor mask-wearing in five New York counties in its latest COVID data tracker report. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens,...
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
Broad daylight armored truck heist at Macy’s at Staten Island Mall in 1985 nets thieves $815Gs
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When an armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight at the Staten Island Mall more than 25 years ago, it was one of the biggest heists in borough history. And while one of the truck’s guards would quickly be arrested, nobody has ever...
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue goes car free for first time
NEW YORK - Sunday was the official kick-off of Fifth Avenue for All, a new program that transforms 5th Avenue from 47th-57th Streets, into a pedestrian-only experience every Sunday in December. Part of the city’s open streets initiative for the month of December, many are hoping it will become New...
Here's a curious crime: Man steals 10 empty envelopes from Bronx gas station, NYPD says
The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance footage of a man sought in a burglary at a Bronx gas station last month, authorities said.
New NY Law: Do not call option given up front
This legislation, according to Governor Hochul, will help to safeguard New Yorkers from the repeated unwanted calls.
