GCW Settlement Series Part 8 Results: Matt Tremont Wins Death Match Main Event
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held their event Settlement Series Part 8 last night at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ. Here are results, via Fightful:. * The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) def. Gabriel Skye & Percy Ryan. * Griffin McCoy def. Terry Yaki. * Charlie Tiger...
Various News: Solo Sikoa Pays Tribute to Umaga on WWE Raw, Synopsis for Tonight’s Tales From the Territories
– Fans on social media took note of Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike on Raw, formerly the signature move of his late uncle, Umaga. The anniversary of Umaga’s passing was the day before. – A new episode of Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV at...
Conrad Thompson Says Ric Flair Will Not Have Another Match
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Conrad Thompson shot down reports that Ric Flair might have another match after his ‘Last Match’ earlier this year. Flair himself has teased getting back in the ring, but according to Thompson, he wasn’t serious. He said: “I don’t mean to...
Saraya Reveals AEW Roster Reaction To William Regal’s Exit
In an interview with Metro, Saraya spoke about William Regal leaving AEW and how the AEW roster feels about it. It’s rumored that Regal will be going back to WWE. Here are highlights:. On William Regal’s exit from AEW: Everyone has an opinion on that. The reality is, it...
Two New Triple Threat Women’s Matches Announced For Tonight’s Raw
WWE’s Byron Saxton posted a video to announce two new triple threat women’s matches for tonight’s WWE Raw episode. The first will consist of Asuka, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley, while the second match features Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Becky Lynch. You can see the original announcement video and find the updated Monday lineup card below.
Backstage Injury Update on Drew McIntyre
– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was forced to withdraw from this week’s tag team title contest against The Usos as he’s not medically cleared to compete on SmackDown this week. According to an update by Fightful Select, McIntyre’s injury is said to be minor and he will only be out for a brief amount of time. He’s expected to be returned soon.
Valerie Loureda Gets WWE NXT Ring Name
MMA fighter-turned-WWE recruit Valerie Loureda has her official WWE NXT ring name. Loureda took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she will be known as Lola Vice, as you can see below. Loureda officially signed WWE in August and made her debut at an NXT live event last month.
More Names Set For WWE Tryout This Week
A couple of more wrestling names are set for WWE’s tryout this week. As noted earlier, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae are part of the tryouts taking place at the WWE Performance Center this week. According to PWInsider, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous are also part of...
Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023
– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day. The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
On a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave some insight into the complicated world of trademarks and merchandising in wrestling. When co-host Sean Oliver stopped talking for brief seconds, Nash spoke on the John Cena trademark, the value of the nWo trademark, and the problems with the “Diesel” name. Check out some highlights below.
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.5.22
We are on our way to…well the Royal Rumble, but the show is so far away that it is hard to be that interested so far. As for this week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Matt Riddle and Elias, who are such a longstanding team. Other than that, it’s hard to say what we might be seeing this week so let’s get to it.
Various News: Pre-Sale Code For AEW Debut in Dayton, Highlights from Last Night’s WWE NXT, Latest WWE Tryouts To End Tomorrow
– AEW is set to debut in Dayton, OH on February 1, 2023 at the Nutter Center. It will include a live Dynamite and a taped episode of Rampage. There will be a pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM local time with the code 2HTOWN on Ticketmaster. The pre-sale ends at 10 PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.
Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
ECW Founder Tod Gordon To Release Memoir Next Year
Permuted Press has announced that it will release the memoir of ECW founder Tod Gordon next year. The book will arrive on July 25, 2023. It was co-written by Sean Oliver. The title is Tod is God: The Authorized Story of How I Created Extreme Championship Wrestling. Here’s the book’s promotional material:
Updated Lineup For NXT Deadline
NXT Deadline takes place this weekend, with an updated card following tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. You can see the lineup below for the event, which airs live on Peacock on Saturday:. * Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs....
Top Matches Announced For WWE Event at Madison Square Garden This Month
PWInsider that the top two matches have been announced for the WWE post-Christmas show at Madison Square Garden on December 26. They include:. * Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman & Sheamus vs. The Usos, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. * Ladder Match for WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs....
Naomi Hangs Out With Jade Cargill at Atlanta Hawks Game
– WWE Superstar Naomi ran into AEW star and TBS Champion jade Cargill at last night’s Atlanta Hawks game. Naomi shared a clip of the two together on her Twitter account, which you can see below:
#1 Contender’s Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced two #1 contender’s matches and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Monday live on USA Network:. * WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Seth Rollins vs....
Ring of Honor Website Updated With New Roster Page, The Briscoes Listed
– The Ring of Honor Wrestling website has been updated with a roster page ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event. Notably, former tag team champions The Briscoes are listed on the roster. The current roster lists the following wrestlers:. * Chris Jericho (ROH Champion) * Daniel...
Shawn Dean Donates Ring Jacket To International Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame
The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame has announced that AEW wrestler Shawn Dean donated his ring jacket to them. The announcement reads:. Navy Veteran and AEW Star Gifts Original Ring Jacket to “The Hall”. 12/7/2022 – ALBANY, NY – The International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame wants to...
