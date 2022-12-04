ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France vs Poland LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and result as brilliant Mbappe sends France into quarter-finals

By Michael Jones
 6 days ago

France beat Poland 3-1 in a record-smashing World Cup last-16 clash that saw Olivier Giroud become France’s outright all-time top scorer and Kylian Mbappe score a magnificent double to set up a potential quarter-final against England.

France were relentless on the attack as they pushed for an opening goal but could not unlock a sturdy Poland until just before the break when Mbappe played a pin-point ball through to Giroud, who hammered it past a diving Wojciech Szczesny to claim his 52nd goal for Les Bleus.

Holders France continued to press after the break and Mbappe did not miss in the 74th minute, unleashing a missile from just inside the penalty area that shot into the top corner. Mbappe was not done, adding a second goal in stoppage time with another screamer to seal the win and take his total for the tournament to five before Poland got a consolation goal from a Robert Lewandowski penalty.

