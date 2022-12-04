Bill Burr comparing Kanye West to Hitler resurfaces after rapper’s shocking comments

A clip of Bill Burr roasting Kanye West by comparing him to Adolf Hitler has resurfaced in the wake of the rapper’s shocking claims.

The artist has been widely condemned for expressing admiration for the Nazi leader during an interview with Alex Jones earlier this week.

“He says s*** like, ‘I’m a genius. I’m a God, I’m Shakespeare,” Burr said of West in the resurfaced video.

“Dude, you put that ego in a white dude and it’s...” he added, doing an impersonation of Hitler.

