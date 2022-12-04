ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Floor & Decor is cementing its place as a top growth stock by increasing revenue at an impressive clip. Silvergate plays a key role in cryptocurrencies, and it is growing despite the recent industry meltdown. Dutch Bros is growing revenue 53% year over year as it expands its store count.
Motley Fool

5 of the Best Costco Deals for December 2022

You may want to add these to your list. Costco has a host of items discounted in December across a range of prices. Whether you're looking for gifts or to stock your own household, it pays to take advantage of these steals. If you shop at Costco on a regular...
Motley Fool

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Make or Break the Market This Week

The Nasdaq remains in a bear market, albeit with a significant bounce in recent weeks. Lululemon Athletica should tell investors how affluent shoppers are faring when it reports its financial results. Investors will be watching Broadcom for signs of weakness in the semiconductor industry. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Beat the Market Over the Next 5 Years

Palo Alto Networks is working to create a steadily expanding profit margin. Lululemon has a shot at dramatically expanding its sales base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrats That Are No-Brainer Buys for 2023

Target's inventory issues are serious, but are only a temporary setback. Walgreens is branching into the healthcare space, which should drive future growth. Both companies are near the cheapest they've been in a long while. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

Okta Stock Just Surged. Here's Why the Rally Could Keep Going

Okta beat estimates and gave strong guidance in its third-quarter earnings report. However, the company sees revenue growth slowing to between 16% and 17% next year. The long-term growth opportunity is still attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The company hit some speed bumps that temporarily impacted its production and delivery. The resolution of those issues and a return to form will likely send Tesla's stock soaring. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Will This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back? 3 Things To Know

Roku shares are trading 73% lower this year, but the platform itself keeps growing in popularity. The stock has been held back by its widening red ink and its uninspiring guidance. There are still a few ways for Roku to recover in 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Mega Bulls: Here’s How To Supercharge Returns

Last Friday, I wrote about how Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report bears could benefit from an eventual decline in share price by simply holding shares of a fund, the Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares. It aims to deliver the inverse of the daily returns in AAPL. While...
Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in December and Hold Forever

Alphabet has strong competitive advantages, sees multiple paths for growth, and is valued attractively. Berkshire Hathaway offers tremendous diversification and a long-term track record of beating the market. Microsoft is a leader in multiple arenas and should be on its way to becoming a Dividend Aristocrat. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

Mastercard is primed to benefit from an increasingly cashless society. As e-commerce grows in prevalence, so will the demand for package delivery. Both stocks look to be trading at reasonably attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...

Comments / 0

Community Policy