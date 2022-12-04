ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
spoonuniversity.com

Where to Eat in Madison on Family Weekend When Reservations Are All Booked Up!

Each year, I always look forward to my family visiting me at school. There is nothing I love more than showing my parents around my favorite place, spending quality time with them, and giving them a sneak peak into my everyday life. And while it is always a joy having my family meet my friends and taking them to my favorite Madison spots, we most importantly get to eat the best meals.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Kids Fund grants aimed at Dane County health issues

Among the 67 grants awarded by The Capital Times' Kids Fund this past year were several aimed at health issues facing young people in the community. Access Community Health received a grant aimed at promoting pediatric care. Affordable Dental Care Outreach was awarded funds to create awareness of how important dental health is. The Catholic Charities Building Bridges program received a grant to provide prevention services to students with mental health needs. Family Service's Children in Trauma program was given a grant to provide therapeutic games, books and assessment tools for traumatized children.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - America’s Game has come to Madison. Tuesday, an audience will play Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at the Overture Center for the Arts. The theatrical game of hangman allows randomly selected members of the audience to spin the wheel, solve the puzzles and win up to $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii and more at every show.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors

Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

MMSD moves toward eliminating standalone honors for 9th, 10th grades

Madison School Board members are still divided over an administration proposal to eliminate standalone honors classes for high school freshmen and sophomores. The board discussed the proposal Monday night during an Instruction Work Group meeting, with a vote possible as soon as its Dec. 19 meeting. While some offered support for the idea, it’s not clear that it would receive majority approval at this point, though pieces of it are already in motion.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

City considering 13-story apartment building with public parking garage to replace State Street Campus ramp

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council is considering a proposal for a 13-story apartment building and parking ramp to replace the 60-year-old Lake Street half of the State Street parking ramp. The project at 415 North Lake Street would build a 13-story building with the first six floors serving as public parking and the remaining top floors becoming a...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Wanna spread holiday cheer? Buy local

This is the time of the year to remind folks to consider our local merchants while shopping for the holidays. No one says it better than Tim Metcalfe, co-owner of longtime local grocery store Metcalfe's, on Dane Buy Local's own website:. “Why is supporting local so important?” he says. “The...
DANE, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

John Nichols addresses Jefferson County Democrats at Fort Community Club

John Nichols, a progressive journalist and author, was the keynote speaker Sunday at a reception hosted by the Jefferson County Democratic Party called “Forward Together.”. The reception, which was attended by some 45 people, was described in a news release by its organizers as an opportunity to thank those participating as volunteers during the November election.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
MADISON, WI
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

TSA says dog accidentally sent through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officials said a dog accidentally went through an X-ray machine this week at the Dane County Regional Airport. The agency shared photos on Twitter showing the small dog inside a backpack that went through the scanner. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the dog’s owner was going through the checkpoint with the dog, which...
DANE COUNTY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin DB, veteran contributor announces entry into transfer portal

Semar Melvin is looking for a change. The Wisconsin cornerback officially announced his intent to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. The news was confirmed via his Twitter account. “First and foremost I want to thank God for allowing me to live the life I live and play the game...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

East side middle school families express concern over busing inequity

A pandemic-delayed change to Madison middle school start times is now hurting some families’ bank accounts. With those later start times, which began being implemented in fall 2019, the district planned to shift all middle schools from Madison Metro to yellow buses. But with an ongoing driver shortage for Badger Bus, the switch was put on hold before the final year of implementation.
MADISON, WI

