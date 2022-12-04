Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
spoonuniversity.com
Where to Eat in Madison on Family Weekend When Reservations Are All Booked Up!
Each year, I always look forward to my family visiting me at school. There is nothing I love more than showing my parents around my favorite place, spending quality time with them, and giving them a sneak peak into my everyday life. And while it is always a joy having my family meet my friends and taking them to my favorite Madison spots, we most importantly get to eat the best meals.
captimes.com
Kids Fund grants aimed at Dane County health issues
Among the 67 grants awarded by The Capital Times' Kids Fund this past year were several aimed at health issues facing young people in the community. Access Community Health received a grant aimed at promoting pediatric care. Affordable Dental Care Outreach was awarded funds to create awareness of how important dental health is. The Catholic Charities Building Bridges program received a grant to provide prevention services to students with mental health needs. Family Service's Children in Trauma program was given a grant to provide therapeutic games, books and assessment tools for traumatized children.
nbc15.com
Wheel of Fortune LIVE! brings America’s Game to Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - America’s Game has come to Madison. Tuesday, an audience will play Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at the Overture Center for the Arts. The theatrical game of hangman allows randomly selected members of the audience to spin the wheel, solve the puzzles and win up to $10,000, a trip to Paris or Hawaii and more at every show.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Friday snowfall uncertainty; biggest forecast factors
Snow forecasting is single-handedly why meteorologists never have a full head of hair. It makes us pull our hair out, and Friday's, Dec. 9 system is no exception. A broad system of rain and snow will move into the upper Midwest giving southeastern Wisconsin and much of the state widespread snow chances. However, where the highest totals set up is all depending on a few important factors.
CBS 58
Wisconsin vinyl album collection for sale, including thousands of records
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thousands of historic vinyl albums that captured the sound of Wisconsin during the 1960s are now available for sale to the public, all to benefit a Wisconsin nonprofit. The records are from the personal collection of Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca...
captimes.com
MMSD moves toward eliminating standalone honors for 9th, 10th grades
Madison School Board members are still divided over an administration proposal to eliminate standalone honors classes for high school freshmen and sophomores. The board discussed the proposal Monday night during an Instruction Work Group meeting, with a vote possible as soon as its Dec. 19 meeting. While some offered support for the idea, it’s not clear that it would receive majority approval at this point, though pieces of it are already in motion.
City considering 13-story apartment building with public parking garage to replace State Street Campus ramp
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council is considering a proposal for a 13-story apartment building and parking ramp to replace the 60-year-old Lake Street half of the State Street parking ramp. The project at 415 North Lake Street would build a 13-story building with the first six floors serving as public parking and the remaining top floors becoming a...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
captimes.com
Opinion | Wanna spread holiday cheer? Buy local
This is the time of the year to remind folks to consider our local merchants while shopping for the holidays. No one says it better than Tim Metcalfe, co-owner of longtime local grocery store Metcalfe's, on Dane Buy Local's own website:. “Why is supporting local so important?” he says. “The...
captimes.com
State Debate: Bittersweet wins, Dane County's impact on state vote, liberal judges draw comments
Writing in the Milwaukee Courier, State Sen. Lena Taylor announces that "we'll take the wins" even though they may be bittersweet. She points to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's success in getting the Respect for Marriage Act passed, but laments the long battles ahead for equal rights. In an Isthmus column,...
fortatkinsononline.com
John Nichols addresses Jefferson County Democrats at Fort Community Club
John Nichols, a progressive journalist and author, was the keynote speaker Sunday at a reception hosted by the Jefferson County Democratic Party called “Forward Together.”. The reception, which was attended by some 45 people, was described in a news release by its organizers as an opportunity to thank those participating as volunteers during the November election.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
captimes.com
Affordable housing proposal faces tough review from Urban Design Commission
A proposal that would bring 550 affordable housing units to the site of the former Oscar Mayer plant had a difficult night while being reviewed by the city’s Urban Design Commission on Wednesday. It was clear throughout a presentation by the development team that members of the commission had...
Man armed with handgun takes laptops from Janesville Best Buy store, police say
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Police in Janesville are searching for a man they said stole two laptops from a Best Buy store Monday while armed with a handgun. The robbery happened just after 5 p.m. at the Best Buy store on Deerfield Drive. Police said the suspect, who was wearing a blue Golden State Warriors sweatshirt, asked an employee for two...
TSA says dog accidentally sent through X-ray at Dane Co. Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis. — Transportation Security Administration officials said a dog accidentally went through an X-ray machine this week at the Dane County Regional Airport. The agency shared photos on Twitter showing the small dog inside a backpack that went through the scanner. TSA regional spokesperson Jessica Mayle said the dog’s owner was going through the checkpoint with the dog, which...
CBS 58
'We don't know where to go': Fire destroys single mother's home in Delavan
DELAVAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A little over a year ago, a single mom in Delavan was finally able to make her dream of living in a house a reality. But a giant setback has now caused her and her son to be homeless. As many were out Black Friday...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin DB, veteran contributor announces entry into transfer portal
Semar Melvin is looking for a change. The Wisconsin cornerback officially announced his intent to enter the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon. The news was confirmed via his Twitter account. “First and foremost I want to thank God for allowing me to live the life I live and play the game...
captimes.com
East side middle school families express concern over busing inequity
A pandemic-delayed change to Madison middle school start times is now hurting some families’ bank accounts. With those later start times, which began being implemented in fall 2019, the district planned to shift all middle schools from Madison Metro to yellow buses. But with an ongoing driver shortage for Badger Bus, the switch was put on hold before the final year of implementation.
