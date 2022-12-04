Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million FundC. HeslopColorado State
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Affidavit reveals love triangle likely caused Castle Rock homicideHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Extremist group calls for members to attend DougCo schools equity meetingSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
303magazine.com
Spade & Spoon Delivers Farm Fresh Ingredients to Denver’s Front Door
Spade & Spoon — a new meal kit delivery service — found a way to support small businesses, practice environmental awareness and celebrate the best local food Denver has to offer. After its November 26 launch on Small Business Saturday, Spade & Spoon now caters to the greater Denver area and collaborates with regional producers to create chef-designed meal kits — all while keeping its local-first mindset at the forefront.
9News
Tell your story to 9NEWS with 9Listens Presents: Your Turn
DENVER — For two days only, 9NEWS is testing a new way to gather stories within the community. On Wednesday and Thursday, 9Listens presents: Your Turn. 9NEWS reporter Jeremy Jojola and Victoria Valenzuela, executive producer of race and culture, will be out in the community in a special, mobile studio Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
This is the most popular Christmas movie in Colorado
While there is a great debate about whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, it's actually the most popular Christmas movie in Arkansas.
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
1037theriver.com
Camera Crews Seen Filming New Movie in Castle Rock, Colorado
Last week employees at a Colorado coffee shop got the exciting opportunity to act as extras in a new made-for-TV movie that's currently being filmed. Crews used CoFF33 in downtown Castle Rock for scenes in a new television movie titled "Just Jake." The film's production began a few days ago. On December 2, cameras seen were rolling inside the quaint coffee shop. The front sidewalk and fireplace were also used as a backdrop.
DCPA Broadway tickets go on sale Dec. 15
Some big Broadway shows are coming to the stage in Denver. The remaining 2023/24 shows for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA) Broadway will go on sale to the public on Dec. 15.These shows join the 11 Broadway and Cabaret shows already on sale. SHOWS GOING ON SALE DECEMBER 15THEATREDATES1776BuellMarch 21 - April 2, 2023 AnastasiaBuellApril 14 - 16, 2023 Les Misérables BuellMay 10 - 21, 2023 Disney's AladdinBuellJune 13 - 18, 2023 The Book of MormonBuellJune 21 - July 2, 2023 Jagged Little PillBuellAugust 16 - 27, 2023 BeetlejuiceBuellSeptember 5 - 17, 2023 TINA – The Tina...
Get ready to pay a disposable bag fee at more Boulder stores
More stores in Boulder will charge a disposable bag fee starting next month. The Boulder City Council expanded its disposable bag fee ordinance to comply with the state's Plastic Pollution Reduction Act. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, all large stores are required to charge a 10-cent fee for every single-use bag used at the checkout. The fee will be charged at all stores in Boulder in 2024."The bag fee encourages daily reuse over single-use," said Jamie Harkins, the city's sustainability senior manager of circular economies, in a statement. "Every plastic and paper bag saved means less burden on our recycling facilities, energy system and the planet. Saying goodbye to disposable bags also slows the fill of our landfills and saves energy and resources required to make them." The City of Boulder said that shoppers can avoid paying the disposable bag fee by bringing their own reusable bags to the store or asking cashiers to skip bagging at checkout.
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
KDVR.com
Next chance for snow in Denver
Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has definitely seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those, like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado during the 1970's and 1980's hold fond...
You’ve Got to See This Christmas Vacation RV Display in Greeley
When it comes to Christmas movies, there is one that is always at the top of any list. That movie would be National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. The 1989 movie surrounding the Griswolds is adored by all. The always memorable cousin Eddie and his family's RV can undoubtedly be recognized by...
Many waiting for smaller trash cart ahead of new Denver trash fee launch
The City of Denver will launch its “pay as you throw” trash model with the new year, but Denver7 has heard from several residents who are still waiting for their smaller, cheaper trash carts.
Historic Denver livestock building given official designation
DENVER — The National Western Center's 1916 Livestock Exchange building has been designated an official historic landmark by Denver City Council. Located at 4701 Marion Street in the heart of the new National Western Center campus, the building has played an important role in the history of agriculture in Colorado.
Westword
Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market Closed After 37 Years in Business
"We're retiring," reads a sign posted on the front door of Cherry Crest Seafood Restaurant & Market, which opened in 1985 at 5909 South University Boulevard in Greenwood Village. For 37 years, this decidedly un-hip strip-mall staple in the southern suburbs served up some of the metro area's best seafood...
KDVR.com
Ballots tossed out during curing process
One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
Cherry Cricket breaks ground on new location
LITTLETON, Colo. — A longtime Denver burger joint will open a third location in Colorado in 2023. The Cherry Cricket broke ground on a restaurant at 819 W. Littleton Blvd. on Thursday. The Cherry Cricket has been open in Cherry Creek for more than 77 years and in Denver's...
5280.com
Saying “See Ya Later” to 2 Legendary Denver Anchormen
After more than 30 years in the Denver market, CBS4 News’ Jim Benemann and 9News Mornings’ Gary Shapiro both announced that they will soon hang up their microphones for good. Before the celebrated newsmen sign off, we asked them to cover one last story: their own. 5280: Finish...
Comments / 0