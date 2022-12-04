Read full article on original website
(UPDATED) Illness Hits Penguins; Crosby, Malkin, 2 Others Absent
The Pittsburgh Penguins practice was sans a pair of big-name players, but it doesn’t necessarily look serious. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were notably absent. The team practiced at PPG Paints Arena on Monday morning. Casey DeSmith and Ryan Poehling were also not on the ice. Poehling skated earlier in the morning with Letang.
Postgame Perspectives: Don’t Sell PK Short; Reliving the Rivalry?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have hit upon a foolproof strategy for limiting how many power-play goals they give up. They’re staying out of the penalty box, and even the most prolific power-play unit can’t score if it doesn’t get on the ice. The Penguins took just two minors,...
Kingerski: Did Penguins’ Ron Hextall Get it Right … Again?
Ron Hextall is pretty close to undefeated as the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, often despite the noise surrounding him. Something was broken with the Penguins in late October and a few weeks in November. The penalty-kill was little more than a red cape for the charging bull of opposing power plays. The team lacked energy and had an odd air of indifference, bordering on arrogance, as it sank like a stone in the Eastern Conference standings.
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
It's safe to say that fans aren't thrilled with the referees in the Titans at Eagles game on Sunday. Tennessee was hit with a controversial penalty for a hit on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday. The penalty call sparked a lot of reaction from fans on Sunday afternoon. Video...
Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge
There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
Report: Former Pirates starter signs with division rival
Taillon was traded to the New York Yankees after only playing 7 games from 2019-2020.
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Former Browns, Steelers’ QB finds new NFL home
Former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has been signed to the Detroit Lions practice squad.
Reminder: Versatile Rust Is a Man For All Reasons
Mike Sullivan appreciates what an asset Bryan Rust is for the Pittsburgh Penguins. That Rust has top-six talent and a blue-collar work ethic, that he is versatile and responsible enough to be deployed in any situation. Which doesn’t necessarily mean that Sullivan is inclined to do that. Not if...
(Updated) Letang Skates Again Today. Here’s the Proof
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, whose season was interrupted by a stroke one week ago, was on the ice again today. He worked out at PPG Paints Arena, where his teammates are scheduled to practice at 11 a.m., for about 45 minutes. Assistant coach Ty Hennes and forward Ryan Poehling worked out with Letang.
Sick Penguins Could be in Roster Trouble Tuesday
Three Pittsburgh Penguins were sick on Monday. One was injured. And just 10 forwards participated in line rushes and practice drills as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Casey DeSmith presumably had more than the sniffles. Coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have enough for a fourth line on Monday, so Josh Archibald...
Report: Baker Mayfield finds new NFL home
In five years in the NFL, Mayfield has passed for 15,438 yards with 98 touchdowns
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two...
Report: Guardians add power, sign former Pirates’ slugger
MLB Network's Jon Heyman is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a two-year free agent contract with former All-Star Josh Bell.
RECAP: Red Wings use early lead to edge Blue Jackets, 4-2
And on Sunday night, the Red Wings came out strong and held onto an early lead en route to a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Detroit kicked off the first period on a high note, outshooting Columbus, 13-8, and taking a 2-0 advantage on an even-strength goal from Austin Czarnik and power-play tally from Dominik Kubalik. After Lucas Raymond scored a 5-on-3 goal just over seven minutes into the second, the Blue Jackets responded with two unanswered tallies. Andrew Copp provided an insurance goal at 6:08 of the final frame, helping the Red Wings snap a three-game losing streak.
UPDATED: Malkin, Crosby, DeSmith Likely; Poehling Out
Center Evgeni Malkin and goaltender Casey DeSmith, who were ill Monday and did not practice, were back on the ice Tuesday at the Pittsburgh Penguins’ morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. Center Sidney Crosby, also sick Monday, was not. However, it seems likely they all will be available Tuesday night for a home game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Penguins Grades: What’s Clicking for Pens After 3rd Straight Win (+)
By early in the third period, the Pittsburgh Penguins were toying with the Columbus Blue Jackets. While the score indicated a precarious 3-1 lead, the play on the ice and the disparity in possession indicated a near-blowout. The Penguins survived a zombified first period to squash Columbus 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena.
Crosby & Malkin Likely, Penguins vs. CBJ: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4) always seem to have a little drama. Despite winning their last two games in regulation with resounding performances, the Penguins could face trouble on Tuesday night with a shorthanded roster missing star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins host the always tough but struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Momentum & Slips in 4-1 Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-4) needed a little warmup before they found their game and rhythm. After a sluggish first period, the Penguins flexed their superior talent and crisp game in a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bryan Rust was against the Penguins’ spark plug as he crashed the...
Red Wings’ Kasper Is Better than Joel Eriksson-Ek & Dylan Larkin
Marco Kasper has 10 points in 19 SHL games this season. He has the production, tenacity, and skill to surpass both Joel Eriksson Ek (of Minnesota Wild fame) and Dylan Larkin to become a number-one center in the NHL. Kasper’s Pre-Draft Year & Draft Year Production. A crucial point...
