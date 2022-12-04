Read full article on original website
Related
targetedonc.com
Pembrolizumab Shows Long-Term Responses in MSI-H/dMMR Endometrial Cancer
David O’Malley, MD, discusses updated results from the KEYNOTE-158 trial of pembrolizumab in patients with advanced endometrial cancer. David O’Malley, MD, a professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and the director of the division of gynecologic oncology at the OSUCCC–James, discusses updated results from the KEYNOTE-158 trial (NCT02628067) of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.
targetedonc.com
Biomarkers in Renal Cell Carcinoma: Present Utility and Future Possibility
Wenxin (Vincent) Xu, MD, provides insight on biomarkers in renal cell carcinoma. With a richer understanding of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) tumor biology and the addition of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to the treatment landscape, the prognosis for many patients with metastatic disease has improved. Still, resistance to checkpoint inhibition is common and contributes to the poor 5-year survival rate of 10% in the metastatic RCC setting.1 Consequently, regimens combining 2 ICIs or an ICI plus a different class of agent have been developed, with some encouraging results. However, adding a second drug increases both the expense of the treatment regimen and the risk of adverse events, inspiring an ongoing search for biomarkers that predict response to ICIs in metastatic RCC.1 These biomarkers would aid in selecting among existing regimens for patients across lines of treatment. Several have been investigated, including polybromo 1 (PBRM1) mutations and T-cell immunoglobin and mucin domain-3 (TIM3) expression, which have shown variable or unreliable results.1,2 Similarly, tumor mutational burden has shown unreliability as a potential predictive biomarker in metastatic RCC.2.
targetedonc.com
Interim Survival Analysis of Sitravatinib Allows for SAPPHIRE Study Continuation in NSCLC
An interim overall survival analysis of the novel therapy sitravatinib combined with nivolumab has cleared the way for a continuation of the phase 3 SAPPHIRE study in patients with advanced non-squamous non–small cell lung cancer. The combination of sitravatinib (MGCD516) and nivolumab (Opdivo) for patients with non-squamous non–small cell...
targetedonc.com
Ever-Changing Treatment Landscape of Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma
Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas. Jason Westin, MD, MS, FACP, director, lymphoma clinical research, Department of Lymphoma/Myeloma, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, discusses recent developments in novel agents to treat and target aggressive lymphomas.
targetedonc.com
RxPONDER Reveals Worse Outcomes Shown in Black Women With HR+ Beast Cancer
Poorer outcomes were shown in Black patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, including in patients with similar 21-gene recurrence scores. In the phase 3 RxPONDER trial (NCT01272037), worse outcomes were more likely in non-Hispanic Black patients with hormone receptor (HR)–positive/HER2-negative breast cancer vs non-Hispanic White, Asian, and Hispanic patients.1.
targetedonc.com
OLYMPUS Study Results Show Clinical Benefit of UGN-101 in Low-Grade UTUC
Patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer elicited a clinical benefit at the end of the phase 3 OLYMPUS study when treated with UGN-101. Long-term follow-up data of the phase 3 OLYMPUS trial (NCT02793128) on the mitomycin-containing reverse thermal gel UGN-101(Jelmyto) revealed a median durability of response (DOR) of 28.9 months in adult patients with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (UTUC), according to UroGen Pharma Ltd.1.
targetedonc.com
Emerging Research in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Space
Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD, provides an overview on the recent updates and research in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia space. Alexey Danilov, MD, PhD, associate director, Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center, and professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, provides an overview on the recent updates and research in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) space.
targetedonc.com
ClonoSeq ctDNA-based MRD Assay Launched for Patients With DLBCL
Adaptive Biotechnologies announced the launch of its clonoSEQ ctDNA-based MRD assay for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. The clonoSEQ® assay has been launched as a diagnostic tool for minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), according to a press release from Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.1.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to SNDX-5613 for R/R KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia
Based on phase 1 data of the AUGMENT-101 trial, the FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to SNDX-5613 for patients with relapsed or refractory KMT2A rearranged acute leukemia. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to SNDX-5613 (revumenib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with...
targetedonc.com
177Lu-PSMA-617 Demonstrates Significant rPFS Benefit in PSMA-Positive mCRPC
In patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, the PSMA-directed therapy with 177Lu-PSMA-617, led to significant improvement in radiographic progression-free survival. A statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) was achieved with 177Lu-PSMA-617 (Pluvicto) treatment in patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) following androgen...
Comments / 0