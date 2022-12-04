Read full article on original website
Anthony Terzo
3d ago
Why does Boca News keep trying to bring down Kings Point?? Majority of the 18 crimes mentioned in the article happened outside of the community. If I was KP I’d be hiring an attorney. I do not live there, but please just Stop the BS!
Reply(6)
4
Whoever
3d ago
LOL look like the competition with seven bridges is very close if we consider percentages of crimes vs the population. Guys, you are forgetting the sirens articles.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Related
Woman Arrested For DUI IN Mizner Country Club Delray Beach
Country Club Security Called PBSO After Woman, Picking Up Child, Slurred Speech, Went To Wrong Address. Rare Situation Where Gated Community Security Takes Action That Leads To Arrest. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Security officers in Mizner Country Club are being credited with getting […]
State Wants To Revoke Bond For Salt Life Cofounder Charged With Murder
Michael Hutto is charged with murdering an 18-year old woman found shot to death in his hotel room on Singer Island. Witnesses claim he has been stalking them and may be dangerous.
cw34.com
Man found dead, shot in car in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach. Officers said the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at 5560 North Haverhill Drive, at the apartment complex behind the 7/11 gas station. When officers arrived on the scene they found a 36-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound in a car.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
Boca Raton YMCA Situation Monday Was Not Criminal
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The situation at the Peter Blum Family YMCA Campus in Boca Raton on Monday was not criminal. BocaNewsNow.com received multiple calls, emails, and texts through our 561-576-NEWS reporting line that a huge police presence Monday morning indicated a serious […]
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveils motorcycle with names of those fallen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveiled a customized Harley Davidson motorcycle honoring the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. “Going back three, four months ago, I got a call from Rep. Snyder, how he met two individuals...
Police: Suspect in fatal shooting fled to Riviera Beach, hid in apartment
A suspect in the fatal shooting of another man in West Palm Beach was arrested after he fled to neighboring Riviera Beach, where he hid in an apartment to avoid being captured, police say.
Person taken to hospital, later dies following West Palm Beach shooting
A shooting in West Palm Beach along 54th Street sent a person to the hospital Monday afternoon, police said.
Prosecutors Drop Case Against Boca Raton’s Michael Civitella
Boca Raton Police Spent Seven Months Investigating Alleged Theft Of Golf Clubs. Case Dropped By Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office. FINDERS KEEPERS LOSERS WEEPERS. CASE DISMISSED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The case against Michael Civitella was seemingly questionable from the […]
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines PD announce increased presence at West Broward High Wednesday
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have tweeted that there will be an increased police presence at West Broward High School Wednesday. The reason, they said, they were made aware of what they would only describe as “inappropriate graffiti” found inside the school. Police said the...
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Employee Arrested on Fraud, Grand Theft Charges
A civilian employee of the Broward Sheriff's Office is facing fraud and grand theft charges after officials said she stole thousands of dollars from people while filing their tax returns. Mickalon L. Bullard, 45, was arrested Tuesday after she defrauded people out of nearly $19,000, BSO officials said. The investigation...
‘My husband just shot 2 people’: 911 call released after Florida couple killed over ‘HOA issues’
A 911 call was released after a Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over HOA issues, deputies said.
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach police hold first in-person holiday 'Shop with a Cop' in 2 years
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — TheBoyton Beach Police Department held its first in-person holiday "Shop with a Cop" in two years. On Tuesday morning, 30 students from three different elementary schools from around the area had the chance to go through Walmart with a $100 gift card in hand. Boynton...
Carjacking suspect accused of shooting Miami-Dade police officer charged
MIAMI – A carjacking suspect accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police officer on Monday afternoon has been charged.Gabriel Gongora, 20, is facing one count of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.At a brief hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges and held Gongora without bond. Police said a Robbery Intervention Detail detective was conducting surveillance on a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta that was taken in an armed carjacking in Miami Gardens.The detective watched as the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Gongora, left the Haven Lakes Estates trailer park, in the area...
West Boca Raton Shooting Victim Identified
Vladimir Oviedo Lives in Hollywood, FL. Operates Canteen Truck At Boca West Construction Site. Who Shot Him? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found suffering from a gunshot wound on Glades Road midday Friday is identified by acquaintances as Vladimir Oviedo, […]
WCJB
Hearing to determine if bond of Salt Life co-founder should be revoked in murder case
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a hearing on Monday to determine whether Salt Life co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond should be revoked. Hutto, who lives in Wellborn, is involved in a murder case in Palm Beach County. He is accused of killing Grace Duncan of Lake City in...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police detective wounded in shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police detective was injured in a shooting Monday, authorities confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue. According to authorities, the detective, who was with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail, had a bullet fragment lodged in his...
cw34.com
'Is that really them?' Neighbor of slain Stuart couple says shooting is over an open door
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A violent 24-hour period in Stuart over the weekend leaves two people dead. The day of the shootings started early Saturday morning and ended Saturday evening, when husband and wife, Henry and Ginger Wallace, both 81 years old, were found shot to death just feet away from their home here at Cedar Pointe Village.
Have You Seen Anthony? He Is Missing From North Broward County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Anthony Robinson is just 15 years old and he is missing from Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for tips from anyone who knows where he may be. Detectives tell BocaNewsNow.com that Robinson was last seen around […]
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver who killed 35-year-old man in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been caught and cuffed by police. The suspect, Janae Lewis, was arrested in Miramar, Tuesday morning. According to detectives, on Nov. 27, Lewis was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Malibu that struck 35-year-old Slivio Ortega Martinez as he was crossing Pembroke Road.
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 17