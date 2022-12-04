ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taco Bell is Missouri’s most popular fast food chain, study finds

By Joey Schneider
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

MISSOURI – Hungry for some fast food? You might be craving a cheeseburger or chicken sandwich, but it’s entirely possible you might “think outside the bun” in the Show-Me State.

A new study conducted by Pricelisto determined the most popular fast-food restaurants in all 50 U.S. states. The research team found Taco Bell to be the most popular fast-food chain in Missouri.

Pricelisto conducted the study by analyzing Google data and search interest over the past 12 months.

According to the findings, Missouri’s top three preferences, in order, are Taco Bell, McDonald’s and Steak ‘n Shake.

In an email to FOX 2, a spokesperson adds, “Fast food has become a staple of many Americans daily lives. Over a quarter of American adults eat fast food daily, and therefore there is such a huge number of fast-food branches spread across the states. … The vast array of cuisine available means that Americans have a fantastic choice of dining experiences to enjoy.”

As for states neighboring Missouri, some of the findings revealed the top fast-food restaurants to be…

  • Burger King (Nebraska)
  • Hardee’s (Tennessee)
  • McDonald’s (Illinois)
  • Papa John’s (Kentucky)
  • Pizza Hut (Kansas)
  • Sonic (Arkansas, Oklahoma)
  • Subway (Iowa)
