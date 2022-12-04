Read full article on original website
Related
Pink snow spells serious trouble for water in the western US
The algae’s appearance on snow has earned it nicknames ranging from watermelon snow to glacier blood. Sarah Mosquera/High Country NewsResearchers are trying to understand what drives snow algal blooms and how they could alter water supplies.
This fast recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookies will improve even the worst days
Once you try making chocolate chip cookies with this secret ingredient, you won’t go back.
Flambo the talking dog steals millions of hearts on TikTok. Watch him show his genius
“The method is very similar to those used for nonverbal students,” the Texas owner told media outlets.
Zevo Donates Bug and Insect Control Solutions to Disaster Relief Organization to Assist in Hurricane Recovery
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Procter & Gamble’s (NYSE: PG) Zevo is partnering with humanitarian and disaster relief organization, Matthew 25: Ministries (M25) to meet a need often overlooked in post-hurricane relief efforts – bug and insect control. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005753/en/ Residents impacted by Florida’s hurricanes receive $4 million product donation from Zevo. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0