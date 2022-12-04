ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Several dogs dead, one rescued after house fire in north St. Louis

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Multiple dogs, including some puppies, have died after a house fire Saturday evening in north St. Louis. Crews rescued one dog from the fire.

The blaze developed at a vacant home in the 2000 block of Angelica Street. Investigators with the St. Louis Fire Department say two dogs and a litter of puppies were inside the building when the fire began.

Fire crews helped rescue and revive just one dog, sharing video of the response via Twitter . That dog is being treated for injuries at a local humane society.

Man charged in Shawnee deadly shooting, others remain in custody

It’s unclear when or how the fire began. However, the St. Louis Fire Department tells FOX 2 that the dogs belonged to someone at a next-door neighbor, who was using a vacant house to shelter the dogs.

The St. Louis Fire Department is handling the investigation into the deadly fire. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

