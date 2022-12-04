Read full article on original website
Related
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Russia's Putin says Ukraine war could be 'long process,' insists he has not 'gone mad' on nuclear weapons
President Vladimir Putin said at a conference Wednesday that he was concerned at the growing threat of nuclear war as Russia continues its invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
UK strikes to hit ambulance services, hospitals and trains in the run up to Christmas
Britain is bracing for further disruption from strikes heading into the Christmas period, as ambulance drivers and nurses join rail operators and postal workers in the worst wave of walkouts the country has endured for at least a decade. More than 20,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics and call handlers, are...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
UK tries to shore up energy supply with US deal
Britain has agreed a new energy partnership with the United States that aims to end its reliance on Russia and lower soaring energy costs. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the partnership in a statement on Wednesday. He said the aim was to double the amount of liquified natural gas (LNG) the United States exports to Britain compared to 2021 levels.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Not how you treat friends.' Biden's climate plan strains trade ties with Europe
The world's biggest economic relationship has hit a rough patch. The European Union and United States — together responsible for one third of global trade — have been at loggerheads in recent weeks over US President Joe Biden's landmark $370 billion climate plan. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA),...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Secret Service accuses Chinese government-linked hackers of stealing $20 million in Covid relief
Chinese government-linked hackers have stolen at least $20 million in US government coronavirus relief funds, a US Secret Service spokesperson told CNN Monday -- the first time the agency has connected Covid-19 fraud to hackers affiliated with a foreign government. The hackers raided unemployment insurance funds and Small Business Administration...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Shein tells suppliers to end long working days at factories by end of the month
Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, the subject of recent controversy around alleged labor rights abuses, says it plans to invest $15 million to improve working conditions at factories in its supply chain. The money will be spent over the next three to four years to physically upgrade hundreds of factories...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US could see a fight over debt ceiling that rocks markets, Goldman Sachs warns
Republicans and Democrats are likely to clash next year over the debt ceiling, a fight that could rock financial markets, unnerve consumers and threaten the economy with the specter of a calamitous default. The looming debt limit battle in Washington could spark the most uncertainty since the 2011 brinksmanship that...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz, US says
An Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz by shining a spotlight toward the vessels and crossing within 150 yards of them on Monday night, US Central Command said in a statement. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps patrol boat acted in an...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels. In a report published Tuesday, the International Energy Agency forecast a sharp acceleration...
Comments / 0