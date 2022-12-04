ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia

For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

UK strikes to hit ambulance services, hospitals and trains in the run up to Christmas

Britain is bracing for further disruption from strikes heading into the Christmas period, as ambulance drivers and nurses join rail operators and postal workers in the worst wave of walkouts the country has endured for at least a decade. More than 20,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics and call handlers, are...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

UK tries to shore up energy supply with US deal

Britain has agreed a new energy partnership with the United States that aims to end its reliance on Russia and lower soaring energy costs. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the partnership in a statement on Wednesday. He said the aim was to double the amount of liquified natural gas (LNG) the United States exports to Britain compared to 2021 levels.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US Secret Service accuses Chinese government-linked hackers of stealing $20 million in Covid relief

Chinese government-linked hackers have stolen at least $20 million in US government coronavirus relief funds, a US Secret Service spokesperson told CNN Monday -- the first time the agency has connected Covid-19 fraud to hackers affiliated with a foreign government. The hackers raided unemployment insurance funds and Small Business Administration...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Shein tells suppliers to end long working days at factories by end of the month

Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein, the subject of recent controversy around alleged labor rights abuses, says it plans to invest $15 million to improve working conditions at factories in its supply chain. The money will be spent over the next three to four years to physically upgrade hundreds of factories...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA

Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels. In a report published Tuesday, the International Energy Agency forecast a sharp acceleration...

