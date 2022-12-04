Read full article on original website
The Trump campaign that isn’t
Four weeks after declaring his 2024 White House bid, former President Trump appears to be a candidate in name only. Trump announced his third presidential campaign on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, giving a long-winded speech in which he said he is seeking a return to the Oval Office “to make America…
The Reported Net Worths Of All 46 Presidents Of The United States, From George Washington To Joe Biden
The US president to massive multimillion dollar book deal pipeline that's happening in the late 2010s is honestly fascinating.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian missiles attack Russian-occupied Melitopol – live
Russian barracks hit in strategically important city and German chancellor Olaf Scholz says Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine
KHQ Right Now
Brittney Griner back in US
Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap. Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. Griner’s status as an openly gay Black woman, her prominence in women’s basketball and her imprisonment in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQ community brought tremendous attention to her case. Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine after her arrest complicated matters further. The deal saw Griner exchanged Thursday for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American. Asked if more such swaps could happen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that “everything is possible.”
