When is the College Football Playoff championship 2023? Date, time, TV schedule & location for NCAA title game

Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Why Cowboys' helmets have a red stripe on 'Sunday Night Football' vs. Colts
The Dallas Star and Stripes will look a little bit different Sunday night — and it's in honor of the Stars and Stripes. The Cowboys have one of the most iconic uniform looks across the NFL, and while there have been minor changes and facelifts here and there, the single star and the stripes have remained on their lids.
SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday
The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
Ohio State Makes Decision On College Football Playoff Uniform
Ohio State salvaged the fourth and final Collee Football Playoff spot, creating a juicy Peach Bowl semifinal matchup against Georgia. The Buckeyes are reportedly already planning their uniforms for their New Year's Eve clash with the Bulldogs. According to The Lantern's Reid Murray, director of football equipment services Kevin Ries...
College Football Playoff is set: Semifinal, New Year's Bowl Games announced
It's finally here: the College Football Playoff and Bowl Season is upon us, as the selection committee has announced its final decisions on the top 25 rankings. We came into Selection Sunday with a vague idea of what the final four would look like, especially after Georgia and Michigan won their ...
Look: Nick Saban Reacts To Alabama Missing The Playoff
On Saturday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made the media rounds, voicing his opinion on the College Football Playoff and why the Crimson Tide deserve to make it in. On Sunday, the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its final playoff rankings. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State finished in the top four.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Sporting News
Who plays in the Cotton Bowl this year? Teams, date, schedule for 2022 New Year's 6 bowl game
This year's Cotton Bowl will feature a Pac-12 vs. AAC matchup, as USC takes on the surprising Tulane Green Wave, who won the American Athletic Conference title game against UCF on championship weekend. For the Trojans it's a somewhat disappointing result, as they were hoping to be playing in the...
Sporting News
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds
The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
Kentucky’s Will Levis announces he won’t play in Music City Bowl, declares for NFL Draft
Quarterback spent two seasons at Kentucky after transferring from Penn State.
How a 12-team College Football Playoff would look this year
The College Football Playoff officially revealed its four-team field on Sunday afternoon, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, TCU Horned Frogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes all earning the right to play for a national title. But starting in the 2024 season, it will no longer be a four-team field as the playoff is expanding to Read more... The post How a 12-team College Football Playoff would look this year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Alabama AD doesn't see SEC expanding near term
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne doesn't see the SEC expanding anytime soon.
Michigan football vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl: College Football Playoff predictions
Free Press sports writers share their predictions for the Big Ten title game Saturday between Michigan football and TCU at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (4 p.m., ESPN):. Tony Garcia. J.J. McCarthy has seven touchdowns in the past two games and is playing his best ball of the year....
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Buccaneers vs. Saints in Week 13
"Monday Night Football" in Week 13 features one of the most heated rivalries in recent history, as the Saints and Buccaneers meet down in Tampa. The two NFC South foes are always good for some fireworks. In the first meeting between the two this season, Bucs wide receiver and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore got into an altercation, resulting in the two of them receiving ejections. The bad blood between the two dates back to 2017, and there have been multiple incidents since.
FOX Sports
College football odds: Georgia opens as favorite to win CFP title
The Georgia Bulldogs are heavy favorites to repeat as college football national champions in the latest odds at FOX Bet. The top-ranked Bulldogs (13-0), the top team in the College Football Playoff rankings, will play the No. 4 Ohio State Bulldogs (11-1) in a CFP semifinal in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 31. The Dawgs are -149 (get $10 to win $17.71 total) to win it all.
College Football Playoff: ESPN predicts Georgia's outcome
Georgia is headed back to Atlanta to play in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl where they'll take on No. 4 Ohio State on Dec. 31, 2022. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. and ESPN will broadcast the game. On Monday, ESPN provided its prediction on how the matchup between the Dawgs and Buckeyes will unfold.
Lightning’s path through Atlantic Division won’t be as easy this season
TAMPA — The Lightning knew going into this season that their path to the playoffs would be more difficult. Less than a third of the way into the season, they already find themselves in a situation where every point matters. Entering Wednesday’s games, the Lightning (15-9-1, 31 points) were...
'They're better than I thought': ESPN can't get enough of Pacers talk
ESPN's Zach Lowe can't quit the Indiana Pacers. The podcaster ‒ who introduced a Pacers conversation at the start of the season by wondering if he would discuss them again all year ‒ spent several minutes this week raving about them, and noting how their recent performance may affect their ability to build for the future. (It's heavy on the Pacers starting at the 1 hour, 6 minute mark.) ...
CBS Sports
2022 Bowl Games: Schedule, College Football Playoff teams, dates, kickoff times, NCAA top 25 rankings
College football bowl games were set on Sunday completing the 2022-23 bowl schedule. The College Football Playoff, New Year's Six and the entire 2022-23 bowl schedule were released Sunday, and the flurry of announcements set in motion the beginning of the sport's postseason. The CFP was short on controversy as Georgia, Michigan and TCU all held their order from last week's CFP Rankings with Ohio State sliding into the playoff field after USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Though Alabama fans and coach Nick Saban put in plenty of work to make a case for the Crimson Tide, the CFP Selection Committee stuck to its guidelines.
Ohio State to hold rare underdog role in CFP semifinal against Georgia
Ohio State will hold a rare distinction ahead of its College Football Playoff semifinal against top-seeded Georgia. After being favored in 25 consecutive games, a streak stretching back to the national championship game against Alabama at the end of a pandemic-shortened season two years ago, the Buckeyes are touchdown underdogs for the upcoming playoff matchup.
Comments / 0