Metro News
Senate Republican mega-majority discusses priorities, and minority trio pick a leader
Senate President Craig Blair, who now leads a Republican majority with 31 of the chamber’s 34 members, indicated legislative priorities will include tax policy, shoring up insurance for public employees, bolstering public education and diving into issues surrounding the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Meanwhile, the Senate’s...
Metro News
Speaker Hanshaw: ‘Suffice to say we will have some significant reorganization of our leadership’
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw has knocked down a leadership challenge, but also says changes are straight ahead for some committee chairs and other leadership positions. Hanshaw wasn’t ready to announce the changes yet during an appearance on MetroNews’ “Talkline,” but he said they will be worked out within the next couple of weeks.
Metro News
Hanshaw Has His Hands Full
House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R, Clay) has won re-election by his caucus to a third two-year term. The vote came during a Sunday closed-door meeting, with Hanshaw getting 53 votes to 30 for Delegate Brandon Steele (R, Raleigh). Steele made an all-out effort to unseat Hanshaw, complaining that...
Metro News
Manchin: Will He or Won’t He?
West Virginia Republican hopefuls for 2024 are already declaring their intentions or positioning themselves for the next election. However, the state’s leading Democrat remains non-committal. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin will not say whether he will run for re-election in 2024, but he doesn’t have to, at least not yet,...
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Metro News
Senator reiterates concerns about low numbers of child protective services workers
Senator Charles Trump says a shortage of child protective services workers is enough to keep him lying awake at night, worried. “I think we have children at risk and it’s causing me sleepless nights,” Trump, R-Morgan, said during an interim meeting of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
