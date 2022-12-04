ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Metro News

Hanshaw Has His Hands Full

House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R, Clay) has won re-election by his caucus to a third two-year term. The vote came during a Sunday closed-door meeting, with Hanshaw getting 53 votes to 30 for Delegate Brandon Steele (R, Raleigh). Steele made an all-out effort to unseat Hanshaw, complaining that...
Metro News

Manchin: Will He or Won’t He?

West Virginia Republican hopefuls for 2024 are already declaring their intentions or positioning themselves for the next election. However, the state’s leading Democrat remains non-committal. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin will not say whether he will run for re-election in 2024, but he doesn’t have to, at least not yet,...
The Comeback

Herschel Walker extremely confused about election

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Metro News

Senator reiterates concerns about low numbers of child protective services workers

Senator Charles Trump says a shortage of child protective services workers is enough to keep him lying awake at night, worried. “I think we have children at risk and it’s causing me sleepless nights,” Trump, R-Morgan, said during an interim meeting of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.

