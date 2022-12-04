Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Zachary’s prides itself on made-from-scratch home-cooked food
KINGSPORT — Zachary’s is a local Kingsport restaurant offering home-cooked food made from fresh, non-processed ingredients. The restaurant, which has been a part of the community since 2000, is owned by Ethiopian native Yared Desalegn.
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet Wife
Christmas coming early?Photo byKarsten Winegeart/UnsplashonUnsplash. This past weekend my wife and I were shopping for birthday and Christmas gifts in Johnson City. We stopped at many of the shops we often looked in for presents and enjoyed a lovely lunch out on the town.
Kingsport Times-News
Angie Hyche: Stop giving (meaningless) gifts
The original version of this article was published in the Dec. 1, 2019, edition of the Kingsport Times News. I fully expect some controversy with this article. I may even be likened to Ebenezer Scrooge, that archetype of misers, for daring to write it. Though I don’t relish negative reactions, I believe Joel Waldfogel’s 2009 book “Scroogenomics: Why You Shouldn’t Buy Presents for the Holidays,” is worthy of inclusion in a discussion of holiday gift giving. (By the way, I am only scratching the surface of this well-written and comical book.)
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Sullivan East senior finds passion through the Word of God
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gavin Patrick, a senior at Sullivan East High School, continues to leave a lasting impact in the hall. Between sports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Future Business Leaders of America, Gavin stays busy. And one big inspiration for him through it all is the Word of God.
Family of Elizabethton murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
Johnson City Press
Wardells turn love of music into school and store
NORTON – It has been a few years since Norton had a music store on Park Avenue, but Jim Wardell and son Ryan Tackett Wardell are bringing their professional and personal musical experience to a new retail business. The Music School and Shop opened in the past few days...
Johnson City Press
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village on Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. The Jonesborough Visitors Center is located at 117 Boone St., and the International Storytelling Center is located at 116 W. Main St.
knoxvilledailysun.com
East Tennessee mother sentenced for endangerment of disabled child
UNICOI COUNTY, TN -- On December 5, Autumn Culver Samen was sentenced to one year supervised probation for allowing her developmentally disabled four-year-old to wander the streets alone outside their home at 109 Gay Street in downtown Erwin last summer. According to reports, Samen was arrested for child endangerment on...
Kingsport Times-News
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press Christmas Box provides Christmas dinner for local family of seven
The Johnson City Press Christmas Box is helping a local family in need have “the best Christmas ever.”. “Every year I always say, ‘We want it to be the best Christmas ever,’” said Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer.
Johnson City Press
Northside Elementary student designs Johnson City Schools Christmas card
Alaysia Wilkins, a fifth grader at Northside Elementary, is the designer of this year's Johnson City Schools Christmas card. In a schoolwide competition, Northside Elementary students submitted their holiday drawings in hopes of being the artist to represent Johnson City Schools on the district's Christmas card.
Johnson City Press
Golf Club Acres luminaries will be presented this Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The 44th Annual “Lights for Jesus” luminaries will be held this Saturday in Golf Club Acres Subdivision from 5:30 to 11 p.m. The neighborhood invites everyone in the region to drive through Golf Club Acres on Saturday night to enjoy the “Lights for Jesus” display. It is on the same hight at the Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton, so families attending the parade are invited to top off their evening by going through the neighborhood light display.
Johnson City Press
New Kingsport bicycle pump track to be constructed
A bicycle pump track will soon be the newest addition to amenities in Kingsport. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled business meeting to accept a bid of $1.3 million to build the track, which will be located next to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.
Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan
A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball.
The Tomahawk
Tiny homes offering huge amenities now available in Mountain City
Live more, work less was the motto that launched a tiny home vision. A new business is now bringing such a vision to life in Johnson County. "My CasaVita Homes" LLC, a partnership formed between Allen Yates, Jackson Yates, Paul Young, and Josh Grant based out of Trade, TN, is showcasing homes in Mountain City and Neva, TN, as well as Boone, NC. Although these homes are small, there is nothing insignificant about them.
“We just need to know what happened”| Parents, student react to Sullivan Heights stabbing
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation is underway after a staff member at Sullivan Heights Middle School was reportedly stabbed. The response from Sullivan County Schools and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has some parents keeping their kids out of school. News Channel 11 obtained an automated call from the Sullivan County School system […]
Johnson City Press
Northeast State plans free photo op with Santa and helicopter Dec. 9
BLOUNTVILLE — While the reindeers are resting up for the long journey Christmas Eve, Santa is planning a photo op with his helicopter at Northeast State Community College. The Aviation Technology program will offer free photos with Santa and a helicopter 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
“They were always good to us” | Neighbors react to Carter County shooting
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Countryside Drive is a short road in Carter County with just a few houses on the street. People in the neighborhood say typically it’s a quiet place – so the news of a shooting Sunday morning came as a shock. “We just heard sirens,” said James Lipscomb a neighbor of […]
993thex.com
Teen at Science Hill High charged with dealing marijuana
The discovery of a group of students using vape products in a boy’s bathroom at Science Hill High School results in a 14-year-old student being charged. The report from Johnson City police said the teen was found in possession of marijuana shaped into 6 squares along with $50 in his wallet.
Johnson City Press
It’s a parade: Christmas on Center Street and Church Circle
KINGSPORT – Dozens of floats and vehicles joined dancers, flag corps, marching bands and Santa to round out Kingsport’s opening of the Christmas season Saturday. Saturday morning’s rain gave way to some evening sun before the parade, with temperatures staying in the 50’s through the evening.
Comments / 0