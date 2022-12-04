ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VT

Springfield Art Gym Holiday Crafting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym will open their doors on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to make hanging stars, cards, and Christmas tags. There will be instructions for the stars and ideas for cards and tags. We have lots of materials available. Join us for creative afternoon. Checkout the Springfield Art Gym’s Facebook page or email dpiletz@comcast.net for more information.
BFUHS Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Grace Waryas has been named the 2022-2023 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for Bellows Falls Union High School. The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Grace, a senior, is the daughter of Rebecca Bezanson in Bellows Falls.
HCRS welcomes new staff

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency is pleased to announce the appointment of 15 new professionals hired during October and November whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions. October hires...
“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
Saying Good-bye to McNeill’s

One of our favorite places to hang out when we first moved to Brattleboro was McNeill’s on Eliot Street. Having moved up from Boston/Cambridge, home of many gritty, grubby Irish-style pubs that were not then or ever going to be fern bars (remember those?), we were happy to grab a pint at Brattleboro’s equivalent spot whenever we had a free evening. Although many of our new Brattleboro compatriots seemed to prefer fern bars, we never found the clean scene that inspiring. Despite pressure to transfer our allegiance to places shiny and new, we continued to frequent McNeill’s, where an affordable pint was always available and the ambience was right.
Schmidt Discusses Okemo’s Readiness for New Ski Season

LUDLOW, Vt. – At the recent luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), Bruce Schmidt, VP and General Manager of Okemo Resort, spoke to members of the LRC about the readiness of the Vail-owned resort for the 2022-23 ski season. Schmidt, a 37-year veteran at Okemo, indicated that...
Come Alive Outside Unveils Distinctive Luggage Art Fundraiser

RUTLAND, Vt. – Come Alive Outside is auctioning off unique, hand painted luggage by local artists online Dec. 8- Dec. 14. Over 20 artists participated in the project, with skill sets ranging from elementary school Picassos to professional artists. Award-winning actress Chrissy Metz donated her talents to the auction by designing a special piece. The auction, which also includes 4 luxury getaways, will be exclusively online at www.comealiveoutside.com/art/.
Former Moderne Studios Building Sold at Auction

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Moderne Studios building at 19 Eagle Street that has been vacant for several years sold at auction for $100,000 on Tuesday. $100,000 was the lone bid for the property, despite several interested parties showing up for the auction. Prior to the bidding, potential bidders were given a tour of the three-floor, 5300-square-foot building.
Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 1947-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 74, resident of Springfield, Vt. passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 2, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Vt. on Dec. 20, 1947. He is survived by his wife Darlyn Walker-Gillette, daughter Kelley Gillette, son Daniel Gillette, and beloved cat, Spanky. He is also survived by his brother Mitchell and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by son Anthony Taylor Gillette II, parents Cleon “Joe” and Mafalda “Muffy” Gillette, and sister Linda Gillette Stevens.
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit

WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
Person dies in fatal Brattleboro apartment building fire

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A person died after a deadly fire in Brattleboro on Friday. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at an apartment building on Elliot Street, according to officials. When crews arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment. The...
Greenfield Gardens Shooter Held Without Bail

(Greenfield, MA) The man who is accused of shooting fifteen rounds into a Greenfield Gardens apartment and then fleeing this past July had a court appearance Monday. 28 year-old Qadree Hutchins of Springfield is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing that will take place Thursday, December 8th. Hutchins is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct, vandalism, possession of a firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card, as well as disturbing the peace.
Investigation underway into cause of deadly fire in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Demolition was underway Monday at a brewery in Brattleboro where a fire left one man dead. Firefighters say the body of Ray McNeill was located inside the building after the flames were brought under control Friday night. McNeill was the founder and owner of McNeill’s Brewery,...
First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
Northern Berkshire EMS Receives $665K In Grants

NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— Northern Berkshire EMS announced three different Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants the service has received over the past few years through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. "We have been dealing with COVID, so we have been really isolated and really haven't done any...
