vermontjournal.com
Springfield Art Gym Holiday Crafting
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Art Gym will open their doors on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to make hanging stars, cards, and Christmas tags. There will be instructions for the stars and ideas for cards and tags. We have lots of materials available. Join us for creative afternoon. Checkout the Springfield Art Gym’s Facebook page or email dpiletz@comcast.net for more information.
vermontjournal.com
BFUHS Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Grace Waryas has been named the 2022-2023 Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for Bellows Falls Union High School. The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Grace, a senior, is the daughter of Rebecca Bezanson in Bellows Falls.
vermontjournal.com
HCRS welcomes new staff
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Health Care and Rehabilitation Services (HCRS), southeastern Vermont’s community mental-health agency is pleased to announce the appointment of 15 new professionals hired during October and November whose talents will augment HCRS’ services in the Bellows Falls, Brattleboro, Hartford, Springfield, and Windsor regions. October hires...
WCAX
“One Church Rutland” opened this weekend
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - “We want to help everyone experience and share the love of god. One of the best ways we can do that is pray for one,” said One Church Leaders Braden & Lindsey Etcheson. This is Braden and Lindsey Etcheson. They moved here from Kansas...
vermontjournal.com
Bond re-vote and town budget up for discussion at Monday’s Plymouth Selectboard meeting
PLYMOUTH, Vt. – Selectboard Chair Jay Kullman’s first announcement on Monday night, Dec. 5, was that the board had posted notices advertising for a new town clerk, as was agreed upon in the last meeting. Unfortunately, they’d received no applications thus far. Kullman also said discussion at...
ibrattleboro.com
Saying Good-bye to McNeill’s
One of our favorite places to hang out when we first moved to Brattleboro was McNeill’s on Eliot Street. Having moved up from Boston/Cambridge, home of many gritty, grubby Irish-style pubs that were not then or ever going to be fern bars (remember those?), we were happy to grab a pint at Brattleboro’s equivalent spot whenever we had a free evening. Although many of our new Brattleboro compatriots seemed to prefer fern bars, we never found the clean scene that inspiring. Despite pressure to transfer our allegiance to places shiny and new, we continued to frequent McNeill’s, where an affordable pint was always available and the ambience was right.
vermontjournal.com
Schmidt Discusses Okemo’s Readiness for New Ski Season
LUDLOW, Vt. – At the recent luncheon meeting of the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC), Bruce Schmidt, VP and General Manager of Okemo Resort, spoke to members of the LRC about the readiness of the Vail-owned resort for the 2022-23 ski season. Schmidt, a 37-year veteran at Okemo, indicated that...
vermontjournal.com
Come Alive Outside Unveils Distinctive Luggage Art Fundraiser
RUTLAND, Vt. – Come Alive Outside is auctioning off unique, hand painted luggage by local artists online Dec. 8- Dec. 14. Over 20 artists participated in the project, with skill sets ranging from elementary school Picassos to professional artists. Award-winning actress Chrissy Metz donated her talents to the auction by designing a special piece. The auction, which also includes 4 luxury getaways, will be exclusively online at www.comealiveoutside.com/art/.
iBerkshires.com
Former Moderne Studios Building Sold at Auction
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The former Moderne Studios building at 19 Eagle Street that has been vacant for several years sold at auction for $100,000 on Tuesday. $100,000 was the lone bid for the property, despite several interested parties showing up for the auction. Prior to the bidding, potential bidders were given a tour of the three-floor, 5300-square-foot building.
A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub
On Friday, musician turned beer maker Ray McNeill and his namesake brewery were local institutions. Then, over the weekend, both were inexplicably gone. Read the story on VTDigger here: A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub.
Rochester's Liberty Hill Farm Has Embraced Guests as Family for Almost Four Decades
A visit to Liberty Hill Farm's bed-and-breakfast in Rochester feels like going to Grandma's — assuming your grandmother is an accomplished home cook who regularly welcomes an eclectic mix of global travelers to her cozy 200-year-old farmhouse in a picturesque, rural Vermont valley. Since 1979, the Kennett family has...
vermontjournal.com
Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 1947-2022
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Anthony “Tony” Taylor Gillette, 74, resident of Springfield, Vt. passed away surrounded by family on Dec. 2, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Vt. on Dec. 20, 1947. He is survived by his wife Darlyn Walker-Gillette, daughter Kelley Gillette, son Daniel Gillette, and beloved cat, Spanky. He is also survived by his brother Mitchell and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by son Anthony Taylor Gillette II, parents Cleon “Joe” and Mafalda “Muffy” Gillette, and sister Linda Gillette Stevens.
Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm
Luke Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell and hit him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm.
mynbc5.com
Williston becomes first fire department in Vermont with a Cyanokit
WINOOSKI, Vt. — Following a series of fires in Vermont this weekend — including two fatal ones in Brattleboro and Readsboro — the Williston Fire Department is taking measures to prevent future deaths. The department is investing in a potentially life-saving medication called a Cyanokit — becoming...
mynbc5.com
Person dies in fatal Brattleboro apartment building fire
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A person died after a deadly fire in Brattleboro on Friday. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. at an apartment building on Elliot Street, according to officials. When crews arrived on the scene, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from a second-story apartment. The...
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Gardens Shooter Held Without Bail
(Greenfield, MA) The man who is accused of shooting fifteen rounds into a Greenfield Gardens apartment and then fleeing this past July had a court appearance Monday. 28 year-old Qadree Hutchins of Springfield is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing that will take place Thursday, December 8th. Hutchins is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct, vandalism, possession of a firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card, as well as disturbing the peace.
WCAX
Investigation underway into cause of deadly fire in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Demolition was underway Monday at a brewery in Brattleboro where a fire left one man dead. Firefighters say the body of Ray McNeill was located inside the building after the flames were brought under control Friday night. McNeill was the founder and owner of McNeill’s Brewery,...
WCAX
First tenants move into newly opened coworking space in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Remote work is here to stay and people in downtown Rutland have a new space to camp out for their shifts. Leaders are trying to get people in Rutland to work at the new Hub CoWorks space and entice remote workers from different places to move to the area.
Water emergency announced in village of Whitehall
On Monday morning, the village of Whitehall announced a water emergency spanning the entirety of the village water system. The village Department of Public Works is investigating a major leak in the system.
iBerkshires.com
Northern Berkshire EMS Receives $665K In Grants
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— Northern Berkshire EMS announced three different Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants the service has received over the past few years through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. "We have been dealing with COVID, so we have been really isolated and really haven't done any...
