ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss Rebels Lose to Memphis 68-57 By Failing To Secure Must Needed Rebounds

By Adam Rapier
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbYJM_0jWy74r900

The Ole Miss Rebels fell behind early and despite making a respectable comeback their inability to secure defensive rebounds led to their loss.

OXFORD, Miss. — The FedExForum was roaring all night long on Saturday, and, for a brief period, it felt like March Madness .

Memphis came out with a burst of energy that the Ole Miss Rebels simply could not match. They were super aggressive on defense, picking up the Rebels’ ball handlers full court, and on offense, they could not miss a shot.

After falling behind by as much as 22 points in the second half, the Rebels fought back and brought the game to within 10 points. The Rebels started the second half with the same intensity that Memphis had, but it quickly dissipated as the Rebels had multiple defensive possessions where they couldn’t grab a rebound.

Despite the loss, it was heartening to see Ole Miss Rebels’ sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin finally make his highly anticipated season debut. It appears he’s recovered from a bone bruise that he suffered in the Rebels’ exhibition game. Ruffin has not lost a step and still looks to be one of the fastest players in the country.

While the Rebels struggled to buy a bucket in the beginning of the first half, it was their inability to control the boards that kept them from ever bringing the game within striking distance.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here .

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxford Eagle

Oxford’s Campbell Smithwick signs with Ole Miss

Oxford catcher Campbell Smithwick made his collegiate commitment official on Monday as he signed on to stay in Oxford and continue his athletic and academic career at Ole Miss. The senior led the Chargers on a Cinderella run to the North Half championship last season before helping guide the Team...
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Mississippi State Football: Rara Thomas offered by Ole Miss

Former Mississippi State football leading wide receiver, Rara Thomas, has been offered by the Ole Miss Rebels. The former leading wide receiver for the 2022 Mississippi State football team, Rara Thomas, entered the transfer portal late last week. Originally, this was a bit of a hit to the gut as...
STARKVILLE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Fast start proves too much for men’s basketball at Memphis, 68-57

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Trailing by 14 at the half, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team came up short at Memphis despite outscoring them in the second period, falling 68-57 at the FedEx Forum on Saturday night. The home team came out to a quick start, shooting 10-of-15 from...
OXFORD, MS
breezynews.com

Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games

Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
STARKVILLE, MS
Yardbarker

Rebels Offer Former Mississippi State Receiver Rara Thomas - Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker

The preparation for the 2022 football season is under way in college football but the path towards building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
OXFORD, MS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
ediblememphis.com

West Africa Comes to Whitehaven

Déjà vu. That's the experience many first-time guests describe having at Bala's Bistro in Whitehaven. They've never been there before, but it all feels so perfectly familiar. Inside Bala’s Bistro, everything from the decor to the food is bright and vibrant. Owner Bala Tounkara says some people find...
MEMPHIS, TN
freightwaves.com

Water rising on Mississippi, barges moving more freely south of Memphis

Shipping conditions on the lower Mississippi River are starting to return to normal as rain has picked up and water levels have improved. Measured at the key point of Memphis, Tennessee, water levels have made a dramatic improvement in just the past few days after several weeks of more gradual increases.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mason officials pay off town's debt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
MASON, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Patented Memphis Invention the Wig PalTM Spotlighted on OWN

MEMPHIS, TN — Memphis cosmetologist and entrepreneur Anita Williams got the perfect Thanksgiving tweet this week when OWN TV star Kimmi Grant said that she was featured Williams’ invention the Wig Pal™ on the popular nationally televised show. Now in it’s 9th season, “Love and Marriage: Huntsville”...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Germantown cafe creating a coffee community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — JoJo's Espresso opened in Germantown in the Thornwood plaza on November 18th of this year. The business is owned by Taylor Whiddon and his wife Hannah Whiddon. JoJo's Espresso started in July 2020 as a mobile coffee shop. They built and customized a trailer from the...
GERMANTOWN, TN
osoblanco.org

Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed

A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Grove Report

The Grove Report

Oxford, MS
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of Ole Miss athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/olemiss

Comments / 0

Community Policy