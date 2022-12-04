Read full article on original website
A new study finds NJ is a top state for hiring workers
With many New Jersey businesses continuing to struggle to find enough workers a new study ranks the Garden State as 12th best in the nation for hiring, looking ahead to 2023. The CareerCloud.com study finds New Jersey has the 4th highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees, the Garden State has the 4th lowest job openings rate in the nation, Jersey ranks 6th nationally for having the best diversity among job candidates and the state comes in number 39 for best influx of talent.
Where Did New Jersey Rank On The Most Fun Cities List?
We are a fun group in New Jersey, aren’t we? In fact, we spend over $3,500 on entertaining ourselves every year. WalletHub took a deep dive into what cities spend the most on fun and I was curious where New Jersey cities ranked. They came out with the “Most...
Family of NJ native Brian Sicknick snubs GOP at Gold Medal ceremony
The mother of New Jersey native Brian Sicknick, a Capitol police officer who died as a result of the Jan. 6 attack, snubbed Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell during a ceremony presenting her son with the Congressional Medal of Honor for their heroism in the very building he defended. Brian...
Too many lawsuits in NJ? Critics say this is costing us all big bucks
With so many lawsuits constantly being filed, the civil justice system in New Jersey has been ranked as one of the most costly in the nation. The American Tort Reform Foundation put the Garden State on the Judicial Hellhole watch list. “They’re concerned that some of the changes in the...
Gov. Murphy to undergo surgery
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday, but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
Don’t fall for this Zelle scam
💲💲 New warnings are being issued after scammers intensify their attacks via the money transfer app Zelle. 😮 These are particularly dangerous scams, because banks often will not cover any fraudulent payments. 😡 A New Jersey college student was among the latest victims, as scam artists drained...
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
Congress requests meeting with Live Nation following Taylor Swift mess
A congressional committee led by a New Jersey lawmaker is requesting a meeting with Ticketmaster's parent company to address the chaos surrounding recent Taylor Swift ticket sales, and general ticket pricing and availability issues. The letter dated Dec. 6 to Live Nation CEO Micahael Rapino also asks the company to...
The one thing marijuana bars should be able to serve in New Jersey
Now that we have legalized recreational marijuana in New Jersey, it was only a matter of time before we would have places to publically consume it. The powers that be are working on plans and rules to make marijuana bars happen in New Jersey. I totally believe marijuana bars will...
Bill would make NJ first with bike helmet mandate for adults
TRENTON – Adults in New Jersey would be required to wear a helmet when bicycling, roller skating or skateboarding, under a bill introduced this week in the state Assembly. Kids have had to wear a helmet during those activities since 1992, but the new proposal (A4894) extends that law to begin applying to people aged 18 and older.
NJ judges allow bear hunt to continue — but is the fight really over?
TRENTON – The bear hunt is back on and starts Tuesday afternoon after an appeals court dissolved a temporary stay that had prevented it from starting on schedule Monday morning. The state Department of Environmental Protection said the bear hunting season will start at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The hunt...
N.J. lawmakers push to pass concealed carry permit legislation by end of the year, cueing up legal fight
After a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling effectively invalidated key portions of New Jersey’s restrictive permitting system for the concealed carry of guns, lawmakers in the state Legislature are moving to pass a new version of the law by the end of the year. The measure (A4769), supported by...
New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly
Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
Deadlines Announced By The 3 Biggest Delivery Shippers In New Jersey
We are all shopping like crazy right about now. Part of the holiday rush is getting those gifts in the mail in time for Christmas. The three major delivery outlets announced their deadlines so here is what you need to know. By the way, Santa is shocked you are cutting it this close.
Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?
Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
These Are The Top 5 Least Expensive Towns To Raise A Family In New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to raise a family. Our taxes alone are equal to what some people pay for their mortgages. That makes looking into this more important than ever. Where do you get the most for your money in New Jersey?. Research was done...
This Amazing Town Has Been Named The Coolest In All Of New Jersey
New Jersey has some of the most beautiful small towns in America, and maybe even the world. Is it even possible to choose just one as the coolest in New Jersey?. It turns out that is exactly the question one website, Far & Wide, wanted to answer, so they came up with a mega-list of the coolest small town in every state in the nation.
New Jersey couple questions orange lights moving northbound near Ben Franklin Bridge
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Camden reported watching a series of orange lights that at first seemed to form a triangle at about 7:50 p.m. on September 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New Jersey’s tough gun bill respects the 2nd Amendment and will save lives | Opinion
The recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court in the Bruen decision has determined individual citizens have a right to be in public with a concealed loaded firearm regardless of whether they can demonstrate a legitimate reason or concern for their safety. Ironically, this will undoubtedly cost the lives...
