Georgia State

A new study finds NJ is a top state for hiring workers

With many New Jersey businesses continuing to struggle to find enough workers a new study ranks the Garden State as 12th best in the nation for hiring, looking ahead to 2023. The CareerCloud.com study finds New Jersey has the 4th highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees, the Garden State has the 4th lowest job openings rate in the nation, Jersey ranks 6th nationally for having the best diversity among job candidates and the state comes in number 39 for best influx of talent.
Gov. Murphy to undergo surgery

Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday, but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
Don’t fall for this Zelle scam

💲💲 New warnings are being issued after scammers intensify their attacks via the money transfer app Zelle. 😮 These are particularly dangerous scams, because banks often will not cover any fraudulent payments. 😡 A New Jersey college student was among the latest victims, as scam artists drained...
Congress requests meeting with Live Nation following Taylor Swift mess

A congressional committee led by a New Jersey lawmaker is requesting a meeting with Ticketmaster's parent company to address the chaos surrounding recent Taylor Swift ticket sales, and general ticket pricing and availability issues. The letter dated Dec. 6 to Live Nation CEO Micahael Rapino also asks the company to...
Bill would make NJ first with bike helmet mandate for adults

TRENTON – Adults in New Jersey would be required to wear a helmet when bicycling, roller skating or skateboarding, under a bill introduced this week in the state Assembly. Kids have had to wear a helmet during those activities since 1992, but the new proposal (A4894) extends that law to begin applying to people aged 18 and older.
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly

Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
New Jersey 101.5

Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?

Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

