Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Her Role in Nationwide Prostitution Scheme Involving ID Theft, Drugging Victims, and Theft

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Drug Charges, Faces Up to Life in Prison and $10 Million Fine
Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court in Louisiana to Drug Charges, Faces Up to Life in Prison and $10 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Monday, December 5, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dante Bowman, age 23, a resident of Florida, pled guilty on November 30, 2022, before United States District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to a one-count indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute five hundred grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(A).
Louisiana Awarded Up to $113 Million by U.S. Treasury To Support Small Business Growth in the State
Louisiana Awarded Up to $113 Million by U.S. Treasury To Support Small Business Growth in the State. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, that the US Treasury has approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal funding for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI).
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Convicted Murderer Mistakenly Released. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on December 6, 2022, that investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are aggressively looking for Michael Leblanc, 41, who was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in relation to the death of Adoriji Wilson of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in 2014, but has recently been mistakenly released from jail. Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he remained until 2017 when he was released with a detainer to the sheriff’s office in a nearby parish.
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed, Juvenile Passenger Injured in Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near Hudson Darby Road shortly before 8:00 a.m. Jessica Farris, 28, of Converse, Louisiana, was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.
Louisiana Governor to Host Multiple Festive Events to Thank Faith and Community Leaders Throughout the State
Louisiana Governor to Host Multiple Festive Events to Thank Faith and Community Leaders Throughout the State. Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on December 6, 2022, that beginning on December 7, Governor John Bel Edwards will host a series of holiday events to thank the faith community and community organizations for their dedication and hard work in moving Louisiana forward in partnership with his administration since 2016.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Missing Since December 3
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Missing Since December 3. Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that it is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old black female, with...
Louisiana Department of Education Announces Comeback Campuses, Including Three in Calcasieu Parish
Louisiana Department of Education Announces Comeback Campuses, Including Three in Calcasieu Parish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) stated on December 5, 2022, that it is celebrating the effect educators have made on children despite extraordinary challenges during the last two years. The Department of Education named 41 schools as Louisiana Comeback Campuses. Since the pandemic and the impact of two historically active hurricane seasons, these schools have achieved considerable increases in both math and English language arts.
Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in December 4 House Fire
Elderly Louisiana Man Dies in December 4 House Fire. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on December 6, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Greensburg, Louisiana that claimed the life of an elderly male inhabitant. According to authorities, on...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September. Shreveport, Louisiana – On December 2, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that thanks to the assistance of Crimestoppers the suspect in a September 22 theft case has been identified as Darren L. Gray, 35. Gray is now wanted in reference to this crime for Felony Criminal Property Damage.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Migratory Game Bird Violations
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Migratory Game Bird Violations. On December 2, 2022, The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that a New Iberia, Louisiana man has pled guilty and was sentenced in Federal Court on November 29 for migratory game bird hunting violations. Brayden...
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Firearms Charges and Faces up to 25 Years in Prison
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Firearms Charges and Faces up to 25 Years in Prison. New Orleans, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Johnny Walsh, age 25, a resident of New Orleans, pleaded guilty on November 30 to violating the Federal Gun Control Act before United States Senior District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle.
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia
Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with a Shooting Death in Baton Rouge Shot and Killed by Police in West Virginia. Lousiana – On December 2, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Napoleon Crane, 29 was shot and killed by West Virginia State Troopers in West Virginia on Interstate 77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty in Drug Trafficking and Firearms Case In Connection with Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 30, 2022, Sean Esprit, age 27, of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty before United States Senior District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle to violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act.
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison, Forced to Pay Restitution For Filing False Tax Returns
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced to Prison, Forced to Pay Restitution For Filing False Tax Returns. Louisiana – On Thursday, December 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Cheryl L. Kinchen, age 39, and a resident of Tickfaw, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 29, 2022, to one year and a day after she pleaded guilty to two counts of filing false tax returns in her personal capacity by U.S. District Court Judge Greg G. Guidry.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with One Robbery Reportedly Admits to Six Other Robberies
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with One Robbery Reportedly Admits to Six Other Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that uniformed officers apprehended Eriel Tyson, 18, on November 27 at approximately 9:45 p.m. for her alleged involvement in a robbery at an address on Florida Blvd. Tyson walked into the store brandishing a firearm and demanded money. Tyson left the business with an undisclosed sum of money.
Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in Connection with November 19 Shooting
Louisiana Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder in Connection with November 19 Shooting. Louisiana – Cameron Bolding, 18, of Garyville, Louisiana, was arrested on November 29, 2022, according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office, in connection with a shooting in Garyville. Deputies responded...
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting
Another Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a November 20 Fatal Shooting. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on November 29, 2022, that Demonte Joseph, 19, had been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of Jessie Johnson on November 20, 2022, at around 1:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Choctaw Drive. On November 26, 2022, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office detained Joseph in Garyville, Louisiana, on an arrest warrant.
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
Louisiana Authorities Announce that Two Missing Girls and a Dog Have Been Found Safe
Louisiana Authorities Announce that Two Missing Girls and a Dog Have Been Found Safe. At approximately 9:30 pm on November 28, 2022, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that both girls and their dog have been located and are safe. Original:. Louisiana – On November 28, 2022, Louisiana...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0