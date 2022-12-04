Read full article on original website
King County proclaims Dan Satterberg Day to honor outgoing prosecutor
Outgoing King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg received his own day on Dec. 6 in the county. King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci honored Satterberg for his 37 years in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office by proclaiming Dec. 6, 2022 as Daniel T. Satterberg Day. Satterberg worked the...
Auburn Police Department to implement new community communication platform
In an effort to “improve community relationships,” the Auburn Police Department is expanding its communication efforts by implementing the new SPIDR Tech platform. Beginning on Dec. 6, the platform will reportedly enable the department to send fully automated follow-up messages to victims of crimes and 911 callers. The Auburn Police Department says the platform will also allow the agency to better collect feedback, and in turn will help the department improve its customer service.
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISE
Aztec Imports and NWSignWerxs in Auburn are among 100 small businesses in King and Pierce Counties receiving $10,000 grants from Comcast RISE. Comcast RISE launched in 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by the economic impacts of the pandemic. Two years later, Comcast RISE has met its goal of supporting 13,000 small businesses nationwide by the program’s close at the end of 2022. During that time, Comcast RISE has provided over $2 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants to strengthen and empower small businesses owned by women and people of color in Washington.
