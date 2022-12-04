Aztec Imports and NWSignWerxs in Auburn are among 100 small businesses in King and Pierce Counties receiving $10,000 grants from Comcast RISE. Comcast RISE launched in 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by the economic impacts of the pandemic. Two years later, Comcast RISE has met its goal of supporting 13,000 small businesses nationwide by the program’s close at the end of 2022. During that time, Comcast RISE has provided over $2 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants to strengthen and empower small businesses owned by women and people of color in Washington.

AUBURN, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO