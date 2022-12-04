With flu on the rise locally, the Ellis County Health Department issued the following guidance this week:. First and foremost, KEEP YOUR CHILD HOME IF THEY ARE SICK. Regardless of a doctor's note, your child must remain home for a minimum of 5 days if they test positive for the flu under KDHE K.A.R. 28-1-6. Furthermore, as directed by the state, the local health officer can mandate a 5 day return to work or school for anyone positive with influenza.

ELLIS COUNTY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO