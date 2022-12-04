Read full article on original website
Flu on the rise: Ellis County Health Dept. offers guidance
With flu on the rise locally, the Ellis County Health Department issued the following guidance this week:. First and foremost, KEEP YOUR CHILD HOME IF THEY ARE SICK. Regardless of a doctor's note, your child must remain home for a minimum of 5 days if they test positive for the flu under KDHE K.A.R. 28-1-6. Furthermore, as directed by the state, the local health officer can mandate a 5 day return to work or school for anyone positive with influenza.
Hays USD 489 committee looks at new logos but still split on Indian mascot
A rebranding committee is still split on the potentially offensive nature of Hays High School's Indian mascot. The Hays USD 489 school district rebranding committee met for the first time on Monday night. The school district conducted a survey and found a majority of respondents wanted to keep the Indian...
Church sale will raise money for children, families in need
First Presbyterian Church in Hays will have a For Children's Good(s) sale on Dec. 15 at the church, 2900 Hall.
Hays WeKan students to show their talents during Bethesda sale this weekend
Hands busied themselves with glue, holly, and bright red and green paint on a work table filled with holiday decorations last week. The students at the WeKan Center have been busy making Christmas decorations to sell at the annual Bethesda Place sale this week in downtown Hays. The WeKan Center...
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
🎥 Seat to open on Hays commission with Berges' departure
A vacancy will occur on the Hays City Commission beginning Jan. 1. Current Vice-Mayor Michael Berges, R-Hays, was elected to the Ellis County Commission District 1 seat during the August primary election. There were no Democrat challengers on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. He recently announced his...
Enjoy sleigh bells and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned
LARNED — Fort Larned National Historic Site will host its annual Christmas Past celebration from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (12/2 - 12/4)
BOOKED: Rodger Bass on Barton County District warrant for Failure to Appear, no bond set. RELEASED: Ouray Grat on Barton County District Court case, to KDOC. RELEASED: Karie McBride on Rush County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, per order of the Rush County court. RELEASED: Maddison Crawford on Barton...
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
NWS issues winter weather advisory for Hays, Ellis County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Ellis County and several counties to the north and west of Hays. Light rain or freezing drizzle is expected to arrive in the early morning hours Thursday, continuing to noon Thursday. No other precipitation is forecast in the area until a slight chance of showers Monday night.
🎥 CVB: Check out the holiday fun in Hays this season
It's a happy holiday season in Hays with a calendar filled with community events. Melissa Dixon, Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director, has just a handful of the highlighted activities during December, included some special Santa stops in Hays. For an up-to-the-minute holiday calendar of events, check the Hays CVB...
Free Cloverton community Christmas concert Saturday in Hays
The Hays First United Methodist Church invites the community to attend a free Christmas show at 7 p.m. Saturday by Cloverton, a band based out of Manhattan. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the church, 305 W. Seventh, Hays. No tickets are required. Without the help of a record...
🏀TMP boys and Hays High girls ranked in 1st KBCA rankings
After a runner-up finish at the Hays City Shootout last week to open the season the Hays High girls enter the 5A girls KBCA rankings at No. 9 this week. The Indians defeated Newton and Washburn Rural, the preseason No. 1 team in 6A, before losing to Fort Smith Northside in the championship game.
🏀 Tiger men receiving votes in both national polls
Fort Hays State Men's Basketball is receiving votes in the latest NABC and D2SIDA Top 25 Polls, released on Tuesday. The Tigers will face the No. 1 ranked team in NCAA Division II this Sunday when they travel to Northwest Missouri State. The Tigers are receiving votes in the NABC...
🏀 Hays girls win; boys fall in Manhattan
Hays entered the game ranked for the first time on the season entering the 5A polls at #9, after a runner-up finish at the Hays City Shootout. Hays used a 12-0 first quarter run and 14-5 run in the second on their way to a 56-47 win. The game was...
🏀 FHSU's Wagner earns MIAA weekly honor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State sophomore Katie Wagner has been named the latest MIAA Women's Basketball Athlete of the Week presented by Shift Group, announced Monday by the league office. This the second MIAA weekly honor for Wagner in her career. The Maize, Kan. native helped the Tigers...
