Check out These Sustainable Holiday Cards, Because 'Tis the Season

When the holidays come around, it's meant to be a great time of the year. Family and friends, exchanging gifts, and making new memories are all important parts of it. But one of the negatives is all of the waste. Wrapping paper, gift bags, table scraps, and more all just end up in the trash. And unfortunately, so many cards end up thrown away as well... which is why sending out sustainable holiday cards is crucial.
Desalination Technology Produces Fresh Water During Times of Need

Between drought, water pollution, and floods that lead to pollutive runoff, there are so many factors taking fresh drinking water away from communities around the world. But companies are more consistently researching and investing in desalination technology, which would convert saltwater to freshwater. There have been many setbacks preventing it...
These National Parks Are Even More Beautiful In the Winter Than in the Summer

If you're looking to get away from the hustle of the cities in the U.S., you might consider going to a national park. The National Park System in the country is made up of over 60 locations across the states, where people enjoy things like camping, hiking, stargazing, and more. Although these activities are typically done in warmer weather, there are plenty of things to do in the winter as well — so, we've rounded up some of the best national parks to visit in the winter.
Here’s How to Add Nitrogen to Soil, Naturally

Nitrogen is essential to your plant’s survival — it helps them grow big and strong. If plants don’t get enough nitrogen, it can be a problem. There are a couple of different ways to tell if your plants need more nitrogen: the foliage turns a yellow-green color and there hasn’t been much or any sign of growth. If your plant is showing these signs, don’t worry. Here are a few ideas on how to add nitrogen to your soil naturally.
Snowshoes: What Size Am I, Eco-Friendly Brands, and How to Get Started

Though COVID-19 took a catastrophic toll on the planet and our people, one not-so-bad aspect of social distancing was that it encouraged more people to get outside. Instead of going out with friends, many decided to use their free time to take up biking, skiing, and running. But one outdoor activity that really had a renaissance was snowshoeing.
Celebrate the Holidays With Our Guide to Vegan Eggnog

Whether you are vegan, avoid dairy or eggs, or are just looking for a light alternative to a classic holiday beverage, there’s vegan eggnog out there for you. Here’s a look into the best vegan eggnogs on the market, as well as a few non-dairy, plant-based eggnog recipes that you can easily make at home this holiday season.
