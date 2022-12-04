Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Multiple fire crews respond to house fire near Davenport Ranch area in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department, Westlake Fire, and Oak Hill Fire responded to a fire that broke out at a house in Southwest Austin Tuesday night. The structure fire call came in at 9:24 p.m. in the 1800 block of Far Gallant Drive in the Davenport Ranch area.
dailytrib.com
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian injured in collision on East Ben White Blvd. dies from injuries days later
Police say a pedestrian who was injured in a collision on a Southeast Austin highway service road later died from their injuries two days later. The crash happened Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 7700 block of the eastbound service road of East Ben White Boulevard, near the East Riverside Drive intersection.
Southbound 183A reopens in Cedar Park hours after crash
Police announced Tuesday afternoon the southbound lanes of 183A are once again open almost four hours after reporting closures there because of a crash.
CBS Austin
Northeast Austin apartment fire contained to single unit, cause unknown
AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a northeast Austin apartment complex Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at Mackenzie Pointe Apartments off Camino La Costa at around 4:12 p.m. AFD says crews responded quickly enough to contain the fire to a single apartment...
Northbound lanes of I-35 in Round Rock reopening after traffic stop
Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Kia of Round Rock are shut down due to police activity, according to the Round Rock Police Department.
Travis County, residents prepare for next winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — According to Travis County and the National Weather Service, Central Texas could expect a pretty normal "Texas" winter. Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are forecasted, but any meteorologist will tell you that nothing is guaranteed. Meteorologists were given only weeks warning ahead of the 2021 winter...
CBS Austin
Police investigating 65th homicide in South Austin near Slaughter Creek Acres
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in South Austin Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department said the initial call came in at around 4:52 p.m. reporting a man was injured at 707 Mankato Drive - east of Slaughter Creek Acres. The circumstances surrounding his injuries are unclear.
CBS Austin
Woman named in fatal single-vehicle crash on I-35 service road in South Austin
Police have identified a woman who was died after her vehicle crashed on the interstate service road in South Austin. It happened Saturday, Dec. 3, in the 8500 block of the southbound service road of I-35, near the Slaughter Lane intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the...
Major road projects in Round Rock planned to ease traffic, add capacity
One road project undergoing a major overhaul in Round Rock is RM 620. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) As the city of Round Rock experiences large-scale and rapid growth, officials are emphasizing the need to overhaul, upgrade and add to local infrastructure. Round Rock Transportation Director Gary Hudder said key...
CBS Austin
Mueller Flats apartments sues City of Austin, asks to be taken off 'Repeat Offender' list
AUSTIN, Texas — An East Austin apartment complex is suing the City of Austin. Mueller Flats wants its complex to be removed from a 'Repeat Offender' list. The lawsuit alleges Mueller Flats is on the list because of damages sustained during the 2021 February winter storm. The suit claims...
CBS Austin
Travis County talks winter preps and lessons learned from 2021 winter storm
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The cold winter months are just ahead. That's why emergency crews are making sure they're ready for dangerous winter weather. On Tuesday Travis County Commissioners heard from their teams about their preparations for the winter cold. Even though the feds' seasonal forecast is expecting warmer-than-average...
fox44news.com
Road work to cause closures on Interstate 14
CORYELL / BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Road work will cause some closures on Interstate 14 on Tuesday. Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the two outside westbound Interstate 14 mainlanes, just past Bell Tower Drive. TxDOT says this closure will be active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at 2100 West FM 1626 at 1:17 p.m. According to the officials, two vehicles had crashed in a rollover collision.
Rollover collision between two vehicles on FM 1626, child with life-threatening injuries
AUSTIN, Texas — A rollover collision occurred on 1626 in the afternoon leading to two people transported to the hospital on Sunday, according to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS). At 1:17 p.m., ATCEMS received a call regarding a rollover collision in the 2100 block of West Farm-to-Market...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
Child, adult transported in Travis County rollover crash
Austin-Travis County emergency personnel transported one adult and one child to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southern Travis County Sunday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after wreck in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after hitting tree in backyard of Central Austin home
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a woman died after hitting a tree in the backyard of a house in Central Austin. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 in the 500 block of East 51st Street. The driver, Courtney Lopez, died at the scene, and a...
fox7austin.com
I-35 reopens after driver of stolen vehicle is arrested
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The northbound lanes of I-35 were shut down near IKEA this morning, after police say a female driver barricaded herself inside a stolen vehicle. Round Rock police say the driver refused to listen to police commands, and they were forced to close the roadway while they tried to get her out of the vehicle.
