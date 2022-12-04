ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailytrib.com

Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway

A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
BURNET, TX
CBS Austin

Northeast Austin apartment fire contained to single unit, cause unknown

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire broke out at a northeast Austin apartment complex Monday afternoon. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at Mackenzie Pointe Apartments off Camino La Costa at around 4:12 p.m. AFD says crews responded quickly enough to contain the fire to a single apartment...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Travis County, residents prepare for next winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — According to Travis County and the National Weather Service, Central Texas could expect a pretty normal "Texas" winter. Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are forecasted, but any meteorologist will tell you that nothing is guaranteed. Meteorologists were given only weeks warning ahead of the 2021 winter...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating 65th homicide in South Austin near Slaughter Creek Acres

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in South Austin Tuesday night. The Austin Police Department said the initial call came in at around 4:52 p.m. reporting a man was injured at 707 Mankato Drive - east of Slaughter Creek Acres. The circumstances surrounding his injuries are unclear.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County talks winter preps and lessons learned from 2021 winter storm

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The cold winter months are just ahead. That's why emergency crews are making sure they're ready for dangerous winter weather. On Tuesday Travis County Commissioners heard from their teams about their preparations for the winter cold. Even though the feds' seasonal forecast is expecting warmer-than-average...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Road work to cause closures on Interstate 14

CORYELL / BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Road work will cause some closures on Interstate 14 on Tuesday. Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the two outside westbound Interstate 14 mainlanes, just past Bell Tower Drive. TxDOT says this closure will be active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after wreck in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead in South Austin. Investigators say Elisabett Alvarez Oceguera was driving southbound on the I-35 service road near Ralph Ablanedo Drive when she crashed around 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. She was taken to a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after hitting tree in backyard of Central Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a woman died after hitting a tree in the backyard of a house in Central Austin. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 in the 500 block of East 51st Street. The driver, Courtney Lopez, died at the scene, and a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

I-35 reopens after driver of stolen vehicle is arrested

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The northbound lanes of I-35 were shut down near IKEA this morning, after police say a female driver barricaded herself inside a stolen vehicle. Round Rock police say the driver refused to listen to police commands, and they were forced to close the roadway while they tried to get her out of the vehicle.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy