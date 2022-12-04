Daily deals Dec. 4: $749 M2 11-inch iPad Pro, $600 off Sennheiser HD800S, Up to 50% off Garmin Smartwatches, more

Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get a 85" Samsung QLED 4K TV for half price this Black Friday, plus shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Want to go big -- and I mean really big -- with your next TV? Well, Walmart has an incredible...
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
This Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 Chromebook is a crazy 75% off for Cyber Monday
You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook at a steep discount thanks to this awesome Cyber Monday deal.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Samsung's massive 75-inch 4K TV just dropped to $579 before Black Friday
The Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV just crashed to $579 in this killer Best Buy Black Friday deal — that's $270 off.
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Engadget
Apple’s latest iPad drops to $399 at Amazon
Some 256GB models are also discounted. Save on Samsung for the holidays. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Apple Insider
Protect a charging iPhone & iPad with a Baseus 40W Power Strip
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Powering multiple devices doesn't mean you need to use multiple outlets, as the new Baseus PowerCombo Pro 40W Power Strip provides connections so your iPhone, iPad, and four more device can charge at the same time.
Apple Insider
Apple's M1 Max MacBook Pro 14-inch with 32GB RAM dips to $2,445, plus $70 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Save $454 on thehigh-end 14-inch MacBook Pro configuration with Apple's M1 Max chip and 32GB of memory, with units in stock and ready to ship with free expedited delivery. Apple's MacBook Pro 14-inch with...
TechRadar
This incredible iPhone 14 Pro deal includes a free Apple Watch, iPad, and headphones
If you haven’t already scooped up a bargain in the past few days then this amazing Cyber Monday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro could be the one to go for – it nets you basically an entire Apple ecosystem in one fell swoop at a hefty discount.
OnePlus is set to launch its first monitors and mechanical keyboard very soon
After debuting smartphones, accessories, and TVs, OnePlus is getting into the shoes of computer peripherals.
Apple Insider
Cherry releases two keyboards & Bluetooth mouse for Mac users
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cherry Americas has released two keyboards specifically forMac users, plus a Bluetooth mouse to help enhance productivity. The new products include the KW 9100 Slim for Mac, KC 6000C keyboards, and the Bluetooth-enabled GENTIX...
MySanAntonio
Apple's AirPods Pro are at their lowest price in 30 days on Amazon
Wireless earbuds changed the game when they were first released. Not only are you free from tangled wires, but you also don't have to deal with the big, bulky over-ear headphones of the past. And as technology gets better and better, wireless earbuds offer better performance than just about any other audio option on the market, especially from a top brand like Apple.
LG Smart TV Owners Get Free Apple TV+
LG offers three months of free Apple TV+ for those who bought LG Smart TVs within the past four years.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 7: Refurb Apple Watch $199 and up, $50 off Ember Smart Mug, 28% off Shure microphones, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Wednesday's best deals include one year of Disney+ for $80 before the December 8 price hike, $1,000 off a Samsung 55-inch curved monitor, the FlashForge 3D Printer for $329, and much more. Every day,...
Apple Insider
Apple adding hundreds of App Store price points, as low as $0.29
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has announced that in the spring it will provide developers with 900 price points, plus newApp Store pricing tools to set prices by country and region. Under the new pricing system, developers can...
ZDNet
Best Buy is offering $400 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, an all-time low
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping weekend has only just begun, but there are great deals already across various retailers. If you're looking to save big on devices like phones, computers, and tablets, now is the time to shop. Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Dec. 2: $500 off Pro Display XDR, 21% off Peloton Bike, 10.2-inch iPad for $299, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Friday's best deals include $600 off LG 48-inch 4K monitor, 25% off Sonos refurbished speakers, 50% off Razer Kishi iPhone controller, and much more. Even though Cyber Monday is now past, AppleInsider still checks...
TechRadar
Forget Cyber Monday - Amazon just slashed $40 off the all-new Apple Watch 8
While Cyber Monday might be over, the deals still roll on at Amazon, like this $40 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 8 with Cellular. Once you apply the $40 coupon at checkout, that brings the Series 8 smartwatch to $449, which is the best deal you can find right now.
Comments / 0