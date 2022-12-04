ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that forward Dean Wade is going to miss at least 3 to 4 weeks with a left shoulder injury. Wade encountered the injury during Friday night’s win over the Orlando Magic. He didn’t score at all in his 10 minutes before being injured. While...
