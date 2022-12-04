Read full article on original website
Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield waiver claim
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world reacts to Panthers brutal Baker Mayfield decision
The Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL world Monday by releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Panthers traded for Mayfield, then with the Cleveland Browns, this past offseason after the Browns agreed to pay a majority of his base $18 million salary. Mayfield last appeared for the Panthers in Week 11, a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Panthers brutal Baker Mayfield decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL Analysis Network
Browns Get Crushing Injury News After Big Week 13 Win
The Cleveland Browns kept their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, picking up a victory over the lowly Houston Texans. It was far from a perfect game, as Deshaun Watson looked rusty running the offense in his debut after being suspended for the first 11 games of the season. However, the defense was on point as they were the most recent unit to crush the Texans.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (12/5/22)
It is Victory Monday, December 5, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are 5-7 and enjoying a Week 13 win over the Houston Texans. The Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes includes tidbits about the win. 1. A Big Week 13 Team Win. Make no mistake, this was a...
Daryl Ruiter: The Browns are anxious to shut down the Bengals offense again
How are the Browns preparing for their road game to Cincinnati? Daryl Ruiter says they’re anxious to shut the Bengals offense down again. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
KHOU
'That Browns fan is my pops' | Cleveland player's father takes tumble to get football at NRG
HOUSTON — The much-anticipated Browns-Texans matchup Sunday at NRG didn’t provide too many big highlights on the field, but there was one key moment in the stands making the rounds on social media. KHOU 11 photojournalist Mike Orta was rolling when Browns linebacker Tony Fields II tossed a...
