Cleveland, OH

The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team's starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Panthers brutal Baker Mayfield decision

The Carolina Panthers shocked the NFL world Monday by releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Panthers traded for Mayfield, then with the Cleveland Browns, this past offseason after the Browns agreed to pay a majority of his base $18 million salary. Mayfield last appeared for the Panthers in Week 11, a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022.
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Get Crushing Injury News After Big Week 13 Win

The Cleveland Browns kept their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, picking up a victory over the lowly Houston Texans. It was far from a perfect game, as Deshaun Watson looked rusty running the offense in his debut after being suspended for the first 11 games of the season. However, the defense was on point as they were the most recent unit to crush the Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/5/22)

It is Victory Monday, December 5, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are 5-7 and enjoying a Week 13 win over the Houston Texans. The Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes includes tidbits about the win.
CLEVELAND, OH

