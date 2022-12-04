U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan. on Monday released the following statement marking the inaugural Bob Dole Day of Service, one year after Sen. Dole’s passing:. “Sen. Bob Dole lived a remarkable life, yet always treated others with respect and kindness. Whether it was on the battlefield, in the halls of Congress, or in his personal life, Sen. Dole’s dedication to his fellow Kansans and to his country was a consistent reminder that a single person can make a difference and change the world for the better.

