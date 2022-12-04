Read full article on original website
🎧 Kansas coalition of cities flexes its muscle at Capitol
TOPEKA — The Kansas League of Municipalities is a proponent of eliminating the state’s 6.5% sales tax on food purchases, but an unexpected wrinkle complicates that policy position. The 2022 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly approved a law dropping the statewide sales tax on groceries to 4% on...
Kansas Supreme Court justice tackles rural attorney shortage
TOPEKA — Eighty percent of all active Kansas attorneys live in six urban counties, leaving Kansas rural communities struggling to find legal help. The newly created Rural Justice Initiative Committee plans to tackle the issue, with the goal of attracting attorneys to practices in rural areas. In Kansas, there’s...
Sasse makes it official, will resign U.S. Senate seat Jan. 8
LINCOLN — U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., made it official Monday afternoon, submitting a resignation letter that says he will leave office on Jan. 8. That would be only three days after Gov.-elect Jim Pillen takes the oath of office. Pillen, a Columbus pork producer and veterinarian, is widely...
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The leader of small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents show. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
🎤 Supreme Court hears case that could reshape voting in the U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to fundamentally reshape elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions.
MORAN: Remembering Sen. Bob Dole
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan. on Monday released the following statement marking the inaugural Bob Dole Day of Service, one year after Sen. Dole’s passing:. “Sen. Bob Dole lived a remarkable life, yet always treated others with respect and kindness. Whether it was on the battlefield, in the halls of Congress, or in his personal life, Sen. Dole’s dedication to his fellow Kansans and to his country was a consistent reminder that a single person can make a difference and change the world for the better.
News From the Oil Patch: US production up; Kan. production down
The near-month Nymex contract for light sweet crude dropped by more than a dollar per barrel on Friday to settle a few cents shy of $80 per barrel. In morning trading Monday, WTI prices were up a dollar and change, with the Nymex benchmark contract trading over $81 and London Brent over $86 per barrel.
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
KANSAS CITY (AP) —When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they're not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David...
OPINION: From celebrated Kansan’s past, a leadership legacy for the future
Dec. 5 marks one year since the passing of one of America’s greatest statesmen, U.S. Sen. Bob Dole. In a time when bipartisan cooperation is an innovation rather than an empirical norm, we’re left with the historical examples. It’s instructive to remember that Dole reached the height of power and influence through dealmaking — shepherding nuanced, compromise legislative solutions into law and building a future-oriented consensus.
🏀 FHSU men's game at Missouri Western postoned
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Missouri Western men's basketball program, the FHSU vs. MWSU men's contest in St. Joseph on Saturday has been postponed. The schools will work toward announcing a make-up date in the near future. This schedule change does not affect the...
Flu season worsens as Kan. and Mo. report high activity
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. flu season keeps getting worse. Health officials said Friday that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits last week were due to flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. The annual winter flu...
Oscar Mayer cold cuts recalled due to possible cross-contamination
WASHINGTON —Kraft Heinz Foods Company of Kirksville, Missouri, is recalling approximately 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products due to possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday, according to a statement from the USDA. The...
