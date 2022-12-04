ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Taylor Decker demands apology following Detroit Lions’ dominating performance

Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker has been around for a while, and he has played in a lot of NFL games. But, of all of the games he has been a part of with the Lions, Decker says Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was “by far, our best game.” It was a dominating performance from the get-go for the Lions as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. In fact, the only time the Lions did not score was when they lined up in victory formation and took a knee.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in

Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and, once again, the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. That being said, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Brenan Hanifee.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

ESPN Analysts Predict Winner Of Michigan vs. TCU

The College Football Playoff field was revealed on Sunday afternoon and it features two excellent matchups. Georgia is set to take on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl while Michigan will play TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. This is Michigan's second-straight trip to the College Football Playoff after losing to Georgia in the semifinals last year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson says Detroit Lions have the Playofs in mind

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a season ago, when they finished with a 3-13-1 record. Unfortunately, they got off to a 1-6 start, and it looked like it was going to be another tough season in the Motor City. But since then, the Lions have played extremely well, including winning four of their last five games to get 5-7. Following Sunday’s blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, rookie Aidan Hutchinson told reporters that the Lions have the playoffs in mind.
DETROIT, MI

