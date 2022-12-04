ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

wgvunews.org

Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development

After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

South Haven building code changes impact rental property owners

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Changing building codes have cost short-term vacation rental property owners in South Haven both time and money. Many say they spent thousands installing larger egress windows to comply with the city's inspection requirements; requirements that have since been reversed. Several property owners told News Channel...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMT

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Shipwreck diver’s fascinating look at one of Lake Michigan’s most dangerous places

MANITOU PASSAGE, MI – When Chris Roxburgh sinks below the surface of a Great Lake, all the conversations and mental clutter of the day just slip away. Depth brings quiet. Sunlight is traded for filtered shades of blue and green. He focuses his mind on his scuba gear, the technical points of his dive – and the hulking wrecks that he knows will soon appear beneath him.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Deer Cull to be conducted in Big Rapids

Once again, the city of Big Rapids and USDA are teaming up to conduct a deer cull within city limits. Big Rapids Commissioners recently approved a resolution for the deer cull. Total cost for this deer cull is just under $20,000. The primary concern is the destruction of private property...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

