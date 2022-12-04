Read full article on original website
Riverfront property just south of amphitheater site in Grand Rapids to be sold by city
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids wants to sell two properties it owns on the city’s Southwest Side, including one riverfront parcel on Market Avenue south of a proposed 12,000-seat outdoor amphitheater. The city’s Economic Development Project Team approved city staff’s request Tuesday to appraise...
Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development
After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
Economic development group wins Midwest award for bringing $430M project to Muskegon
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — The Greater Muskegon Economic Development group is the winner of the “Large Ecomonic Impact Deal of the Year” award from the Mid-America Economic Development Council. GMED was nominated for the award by Consumers Energy for bringing a biomedical research company to Muskegon Township,...
South Haven building code changes impact rental property owners
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Changing building codes have cost short-term vacation rental property owners in South Haven both time and money. Many say they spent thousands installing larger egress windows to comply with the city's inspection requirements; requirements that have since been reversed. Several property owners told News Channel...
Seaway Drive lane closures could slow traffic in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Lane closures on Seaway Drive in and around Muskegon could cause some traffic delays this week. Lane closures for bridge work are planned on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Closures on the northbound and southbound U.S. 31...
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
See where to get real Christmas trees in the Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re still looking to deck your halls for Christmas with a real tree, there are several tree farms around Grand Rapids ready for your evergreen needs. In the Grand Rapids area, there are a variety of Christmas tree types available, including firs, spruces...
Cherry Health to install Narcan vending machines in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Cherry Health, in partnership with The Grand Rapids Red Project, will be installing Narcan vending machines at two of its facilities to provide expanded 24-hour access to free opioid overdose reversal kits. The new vending machines will be placed outside the south entrance at Cherry Health’s...
Where are Christmas light displays in Muskegon County? An interactive GIS map has you covered
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Looking for holiday lights for a festive night of viewing? Muskegon County has a website for that. Muskegon’s Christmas & Holiday Displays allows users to view and upload photos of lights and other holiday displays. The displays also can be seen on a map...
Shipwreck diver’s fascinating look at one of Lake Michigan’s most dangerous places
MANITOU PASSAGE, MI – When Chris Roxburgh sinks below the surface of a Great Lake, all the conversations and mental clutter of the day just slip away. Depth brings quiet. Sunlight is traded for filtered shades of blue and green. He focuses his mind on his scuba gear, the technical points of his dive – and the hulking wrecks that he knows will soon appear beneath him.
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
Grand Rapids school board recommends demolition of vacant former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Schools leaders have recommended the demolition of a former high school that has sat empty for more than two decades in an effort to reduce the district’s operating costs. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW formerly operated as Adelante High School...
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
Lyoya attorneys to announce civil lawsuit against Grand Rapids, Schurr
As former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr prepares to stand trial for the death of Patrick Lyoya, attorneys for Lyoya’s family are taking new legal action against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids. (Dec. 6, 2022) Lyoya attorneys to announce civil lawsuit against …. As former Grand...
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
Where Can You Go on a Sleigh Ride near Grand Rapids?
We've all heard the song "Sleigh Ride" and the line "It's lovely weather for a sleigh ride together with you." The weather isn't really cooperating right now, with our lack of snow, but if you did want to go on an actual sleigh ride near Grand Rapids -- where could you go?
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Deer Cull to be conducted in Big Rapids
Once again, the city of Big Rapids and USDA are teaming up to conduct a deer cull within city limits. Big Rapids Commissioners recently approved a resolution for the deer cull. Total cost for this deer cull is just under $20,000. The primary concern is the destruction of private property...
Power restored to nearly 1.3k near Freeport
Power has been restored to nearly 1,300 customers near Freeport.
