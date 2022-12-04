Rohan Freeman climbed Seven Summits. Lessons he learned apply to business also | Guestview

Rohan Freeman says growing a business is a lot like climbing a mountain. It’s exciting, risky, filled with unexpected twists and turns, and along the way, you learn many lessons.

The adventurer, mountaineer, and entrepreneur — and president and CEO of the award-winning multi-disciplinary engineering firm Freeman Companies — was a keynote speaker at the 2022 EntreCon, which has just wrapped up. EntreCon is Pensacola’s annual business, leadership, and entrepreneurship conference that offers leaders from across all industries an opportunity to grow together. It’s always an exciting event with fabulous speakers, and Rohan is surely no exception.

The first Black American to climb Seven Summits, the highest mountain peaks on each of the world’s continents, Rohan has some amazing stories to tell. In his presentation, he shared important lessons on embracing failure and disappointment and leaning into circumstances beyond our control. Here are just a few of his insights:

Stay focused on the path and take it one step at a time. While reaching a summit appears glamorous, the reality is that much of it is monotonous. He described the cadence of mountain climbing as Step, Step, Pick. Step, Step, Pick. Growing a company is much the same.

As you go up the mountain, look where others have put their feet. We don’t always have to blaze the trail. In climbing and in business, we do better when we follow in the footsteps of people who came before us.

Confidence comes with the climb. Rohan said the further he makes it up the mountain, the more his confidence builds. You may notice this in your own journey.

Find a great Sherpa. Mountaineers who climb Mount Everest typically hire a Sherpa—Tibetan people who assist and guide them—to increase their odds of reaching the summit. Likewise, in business, a trusted mentor, coach, or partner can be a huge help. Don’t be afraid to say, “I want to do this thing, and I know you’ve done it before. Are you willing to help me?”

Don’t expect a straight shot to the summit… Those looking to summit Everest must first go up and down—and up and down again—to get acclimated to the brutal conditions. Likewise, you can expect lots of ups and downs in growing your venture.

…But DO know that little climbs lead to big climbs. You will need to set and meet some smaller goals before you tackle bigger goals. The good news is when you get the little things right, you stand a better chance of getting the big things right.

Strong and fast is the price of admission. It doesn’t guarantee success. In mountaineering, the strongest and fastest climber is not always the one who makes it to the top. In business, too, success may not be about strength and speed but about agility or good decision-making or some other factor.

Going up is optional but coming down is mandatory. More die during the descent than the ascent. In climbing and in business, don’t let a singular focus take precedent over a healthy sense of caution. Don’t move faster than you’re capable of or overextend your resources. You don’t want to get near the top and find you don’t have enough time or money to keep going.

Lead by example. Rohan says he has never asked anybody on his climbing teams to do anything he wouldn’t do. Every leader should live by that rule.

Keep your whole team healthy. You’re only as fast as the slowest person on your team, and only as strong as the weakest person.

Don’t underestimate the importance of trust. When the ice gets thin and breaks, you need someone beside you who is willing to pull you out. (Rohan shared a great North Pole adventure story to illustrate this point.)

Success is often rooted in failure. If you don’t summit the first time, it’s okay. You learn so much from every effort, and you get better and better with every attempt.

Celebrate the milestones as you go. Even if you don’t get to the top, there are many small victories along the way. Don’t forget to slow down and celebrate them. This will give you the momentum to get to the next milestone.

Climb high, but don’t die. To climb a mountain or build a company, you must embrace some risk. It is inevitable. While there are no guarantees, you can keep yourself as strong and healthy as possible. This improves your odds, and even if you don’t make it to the top, every step of the journey will be more rewarding.

To me, the most important lesson Rohan shared is the credo he lives by: We all can (and should) live a life less ordinary by constantly challenging ourselves.

Rachael Gillette is president of Studer Community Institute.