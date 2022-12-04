ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County schools are among the best in state and only getting better | Guestview

By Karen Barber
 3 days ago

November has been a month focused on giving thanks, and in Santa Rosa County there is so much for which to be thankful — foremost for the support for education in our county!

Santa Rosa County School District implemented a 10-month process to develop the district’s strategic plan to guide education from 2022-2027. Over 33,000 surveys were completed by stakeholders, along with input at six town halls and many, many individual interviews with students, educators, parents, and community members. The plan, approved by the school board in June, is an ambitious and exciting road map for student success.

At the center of the plan is the district’s mission — to love, educate, and prepare ALL students for graduation and a successful future. THANK YOU to everyone who provided input and to those who will bring this mission to life in Santa Rosa County!

There is much success upon which to build. Santa Rosa County District Schools is an A district , based on the 2021-2022 state assessment results, and recently the Commissioner of Education, Manny Diaz, recognized Santa Rosa County District Schools as an Academically High Performing School District, only one of 14 school districts out of 67 in the state! This accomplishment is a credit to the students, educators, families and communities of Santa Rosa County.

Throughout its rich history, Santa Rosa County has valued patriotism and pride in our democracy. Citizens will be proud to know during the 2021-2022 school year, our seniors surpassed the state average on the Florida Civic Literacy Exam and tied with St. Johns School District for No. 1 in the state!

This exam measures the following civic literacy competencies and outcomes:

  • Understanding of the basic principles and practices of American democracy and how they are applied in our republican form of government,
  • Understanding of the United States Constitution and its application,
  • Knowledge of the founding documents and how they have shaped the nature and functions of our institutions of self-government and
  • Understanding of landmark Supreme Court cases, landmark legislation, and landmark executive actions and their impact on law and society.

As we focus on the future of our students, our partnership with families and our community remains critically important. On Oct. 25, the very first District Parent Advisory Council, including parents representing all 35 schools, held its first meeting. These positive parent leaders will meet throughout the school year to provide support and feedback that will ensure the school district brings its new vision statement to life: Santa Rosa County District Schools provides an environment that fosters each learner’s protentional, equips students for academic excellence and promotes life-long learning. The talents and contributions of these parents are valued and deeply appreciated!

For more great news about Santa Rosa County District Schools and to learn about opportunities to get involved, check out the district’s web page at www.santarosaschools.org .

Karen Barber is superintendent of Santa Rosa County District Schools.

