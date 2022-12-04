ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Marine, Navy veterans plan Pearl Harbor observance in Lafayette

By Deanna Watson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – As President Franklin D. Roosevelt predicted, Dec. 7, 1941, would be a day "that will live in infamy."

As ceremonies across the country acknowledge the surprise Japanese attack on the U.S. fleet in Hawaii, the Marine Corp League Navy Club and Tippecanoe County Veterans Council will hold a Pearl Harbor memorial observance at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Riehle Plaza and the John Myers Bridge.

Capt. Chris Nelson, commanding officer of the Purdue University NROTC, will speak at the ceremony. A 1994 graduate of the University of Colorado, Capt. Nelson was commissioned as an ensign in the Navy. He initially served sea tours on the USS Merrill and USS Boxer.

In June 2021, according to his biography on the Purdue staff website, Capt. Nelson commanded Beachmaster Unit-1 for two years, followed by a BMU-1 tour as commander of the Task Group 56.11 in Bahrain.

After Bahrain, Nelson completed a joint tour at North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command as chief of current operations and then commanded the Swift Intruders of Assault Craft Unit-5 in Camp Pendleton, Calif., before arriving at Purdue to lead the NROTC.

On Dec. 7, 1941, hundreds of Japanese fighter planes attacked nearly 20 American naval vessels, including eight battleships, and over 300 airplanes.

More than 2,400 Americans died in the attack, including civilians. At least 1,000 individuals were wounded.

The attack led to President Roosevelt declaring war on Japan.

