ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

These bamboo buns came from China with Grandma. First we forage, then we cook

By Wynne Davis
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gv8aX_0jWy5lbR00

All Things We're Cooking is a series featuring family recipes from you, our readers and listeners, and the special stories behind them. We'll continue to share more of your kitchen gems throughout the holidays.

The arrival of spring always means a trip to the bamboo forest for Kaitlyn Hennacy and her family, followed by an afternoon making bamboo buns.

It's been this way for as long as Hennacy can remember — a tradition that started when her mother and grandmother discovered wild bamboo growing near the University of Maryland campus, where her mom was studying in the early 1990s. Hennacy said her grandmother, Yuehua Zhang, immigrated to the U.S. from Niansanli, China, where she grew up cooking with bamboo often.

"My grandma adapted recipes she had from China ... and it became a tradition every year — getting bamboo from the bamboo forest and putting it into these buns," said Hennacy, who lives in Columbia, Md., not far from the university. "It's a really great way to take what is seen as kind of a weed in the United States and turn it into something really delicious."

The trip to forage bamboo usually happens in late April, when the bamboo starts sprouting from the earth in small cones that are about 12 inches tall.

Each person in the group has their own bag to fill as they twist each cone out of the ground. But no one picks more bamboo than Grandma Zhang. The entire process of picking the bamboo and making the buns reminds Hennacy of how hardworking her grandma is — and it inspires her own work ethic.

"She turned 80 this year and she still hikes up a hill that is sometimes very muddy," Hennacy said. "And she fills a heavy sack with bamboo that she carries over her back. And she just doesn't complain or give up."

The family makes multiple dishes with the bamboo, but the buns are made first, Hennacy said, as they are best with fresh bamboo. But frozen works, too.

The bamboo has to be cleaned and blanched, then it's diced and mixed with the other filling ingredients. Hennacy learned how to make the buns by watching her grandma, but she had to work to measure everything and write it down because her grandmother cooks from memory.

Grandma Zhang is a master of the process, Hennacy said, and loves to make these for her family.

Hennacy said she and her family are fortunate to have Grandma Zhang living with them. She knows everyone's favorite foods and routinely fixes healthy meals — she even packs them to go when someone has to travel out of town.

"That's how caring of a person she is," Hennacy said. "She shows her love through cooking."

Bamboo Buns

Recipe submitted by Kaitlyn Hennacy

Columbia, Md.

Ingredients for the dough

  • 4 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon instant yeast
  • 1 1/4 cups water

Ingredients for the filling

  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon hoisin sauce
  • 1/2 pound poached bamboo shoots, thawed if frozen
  • 2 teaspoons minced ginger
  • 1 teaspoon rice cooking wine
  • 2 tablespoons chicken broth
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese pickled vegetables (optional)

Additional ingredient

  • Neutral-flavored oil for frying

Directions

Stir together the flour and yeast. Add the water and stir to incorporate.

Knead the dough until smooth, adding more flour or water if necessary. It should be firm but not dry. Cover and let rise for 1 hour, until doubled in size.

Prepare the filling by dicing the bamboo and mixing it with the rest of the filling ingredients.

Knead the dough on a floured work surface. Form it into a long, smooth log. Cut or rip the log into 20 pieces and roll each into a rough ball shape about 1 1/2 inches in diameter.

Taking one ball of dough at a time, flatten it so that the edges are thinner than the center and you have a 3-inch diameter circle. Scoop about 2 tablespoons of filling into the center of the circle, then pinch the edges around the filling to enclose it.

Place the parcel seam side down onto the work surface and press with the palm of your hand to flatten it into a 1 inch-thick disk. Repeat with each piece of dough.

Heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a large rimmed skillet over medium-high heat. Place as many bamboo-filled parcels into the pan as you can, making sure that there is at least a 1/4 inch gap between each.

Add 1/2 cup of water to the pan and place a cover over the skillet. Cook until the water evaporates, 5-7 minutes. Flip over each bun and cook another 1-2 minutes until both sides are golden.

Repeat with the remaining buns.

Recipe makes 20 buns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Shredded Cheese Recalled

Lidl shoppers have been urged to check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar as part of an urgent recall. Plastic pieces may be present in the product, making it unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who return the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
Thrillist

Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Katie Cherrix

Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula

If you're like most Americans, Chinese food is one of your major food groups. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, there is no shortage of Chinese restaurants serving up delicious lo mein, savory beef and broccoli, wonton soup, crunchy eggrolls, and all your favorite dishes. Here are four of the best Chinese restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula you simply have to try.
BERLIN, MD
Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Mashed

The Mexican Rice That's Literally Protected By The Government

We're no strangers to rice. From Indian biryani, and Chinese fried rice, to Middle Eastern pilaf, Italian risotto, Spanish paella, and jambalaya, a staple of the southern U.S., you've probably encountered rice in traditional dishes from around the world. But what exactly is rice? Scientifically known as Oryza, this starchy grain is highly available and accessible to most people due to its generally low cost, making it a staple of numerous cuisines around the globe. Rice is usually divided into two types — the short-grain japonica and the long-grain indica (via Harvard).
foodsafetynews.com

Bulk flour recalled

The Food and Drug Administration has given updated information on an ongoing Ardent Mills LLC recall of 126,900 pounds of BBU Fine Whole Wheat Flour over the potential of small pieces of metal in the product. The potential to contain small pieces of stainless steel from a piece of milling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MinnPost

How Minnesota became the top turkey producer in the U.S.

Scientists believe that the domestication of the turkey began with the ancient Maya in Central America, possibly as early as 300 BCE–100 CE. Early inhabitants of what is now the southwestern portion of the United States raised domesticated turkeys as early as 200 BCE–500 CE. Archaeological evidence suggests that early civilizations valued turkeys more for their feathers, likely used for ceremonial purposes and clothing embellishment, than for food. They may have used turkey bones to create beads, musical instruments, and tools.
MINNESOTA STATE
WEKU

China holds a memorial service for Jiang Zemin

China is holding a memorial service for its late leader Jiang Zemin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. We reflect on his legacy and what the controversial leader means for today's China.
TODAY.com

Are grapes healthy — or tiny sugar bombs? A dietitian explains

Grapes are a sweet treat that date back to about 6000 B.C.. That's right — grapes have been a crowd pleaser for everyday snacking, charcuterie boards, jam, jelly and wine making since Neolithic times. Not only are a grapes versatile fruit, but they also have antioxidants that make them good for your health. As a matter of fact, eating grapes can benefit your heart and skin and maybe even protect against cancer. Let’s look at the wondrous reasons to eat grapes and creative ways to use them.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
151K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is the 2022 Kentucky Broadcasters Association radio station of the year. Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy