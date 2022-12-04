Why did these people move to RI? Looking back at the reasons.

Good morning, I’m Will Richmond and this is the Daily Briefing.

I’m taking some time off this week and thought this would be a great time to look back at some of our most popular subscriber-only news stories from the past year. As always, we’re able to do this work because of your support. Find the latest offer to The Providence Journal here and get full access from news to sports to dining.

You’ll also find our latest stories below.

There are plenty of reasons to live in Rhode Island. Some drive people here from other places and keep us from moving away. For its faults, it really is a wonderful place to be.

Columnist Mark Patinkin captured that feeling back in January when he talked to seven couples that uprooted their lives and moved to the Ocean State.

Whether it was for work, retirement or to be closer to family, they were drawn here and happy to start calling it home.

These couples found their place and their future and Mark’s column could probably serve as an advertisement for all that makes Rhode Island a great place.